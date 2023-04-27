NVE Celebrates 20 Years of Exceeding Expectations to Accomplish Government Missions

RESTON, Va., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVE, Inc., a leading government contractor specializing in facilities operations and maintenance, construction security monitoring, and program support for federal government programs, today announced it is celebrating 20 years in business. Myrian Villarin, NVE’s CEO, founded the company in 2003 as a facilities operations and maintenance and engineering company. She later expanded the company’s capabilities to include physical security, as well as program and administrative support. Over its first two decades in business, the federal infrastructure services company earned a reputation for exceeding expectations to accomplish client missions. Today, the fast-growing government contractor has more than 300 employees, serving clients in over 20 locations across six continents.



“NVE’s first 20 years of success comes from our team’s commitment to each mission, transparent communications and a service delivery approach that supports each client’s long-term interests,” said Villarin. “I couldn’t be more grateful to our clients and the stellar NVE professionals who have contributed to our success in achieving this milestone.”

NVE provides exceptional value to its federal clients by delivering unparalleled value above and beyond expectations. Villarin credits NVE’s success to the core values guiding the actions of company personnel:

We are committed to customer service and delivering exceptional results.

We support, care about and invest in our employees.

We consistently strive to create “win-win” relationships.

We are guided by a culture of integrity.

Kicking off a series of anniversary celebrations, the company unveiled its 20th anniversary logo and hosted a corporate employee dinner on the anniversary date, April 21. Onsite celebrations are planned for the coming months with employees working at NVE-supported government sites.

