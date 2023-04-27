New Komprise Intelligent Tiering for Azure Slashes High File Storage Costs with Exclusive Microsoft Azure Marketplace Offer

CAMPBELL, Calif., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Komprise, a leader in analytics-driven unstructured data management and mobility, today announced an extension to its Microsoft collaboration with the availability of Komprise Intelligent Tiering for Azure. Most organizations are spending 30% or more of IT budgets on managing unstructured file data, which continues to grow rapidly. This exclusive offering is the only Microsoft Azure Marketplace solution that gives customers access to file analysis and tiering to and within Azure. Customers can acquire this without purchasing the full Komprise Intelligent Data Management platform.



Organizations can accelerate their cloud journey and gain better ROI from cloud migrations by first transparently tiering data from any NAS that is cold and has not been accessed in months to Azure Blob Storage. This cuts an average 70% of costs on storage, backup and disaster recovery costs. Secondly, an organization with file data in Azure Files or popular cloud NAS platforms can use Komprise Intelligent Tiering for Azure to tier data to lower cost Azure Blob Storage automatically via easy to configure policies.

Komprise Intelligent Tiering for Azure builds upon the success of the Azure File Migration program, which launched in February 2022 and gives customers access to Komprise at no cost to migrate data to Azure.

“More than 100 enterprises are already using Komprise through the Microsoft Azure Storage Migration Program because of its simplicity and convenience,” says Krishna Subramanian, COO Komprise. “The new Komprise Intelligent Tiering for Azure extends this ease-of-use by allowing customers to use services such as Microsoft Purview, Microsoft Defender for Storage, Azure Synapse Analytics and Azure AI with data copied or tiered from on-premises. Azure customers can use their existing Azure contracts and utilize their Azure Consumption Commitments through this specially priced Komprise offer in the Azure Marketplace.”

“Every organization in the current environment is looking to do more with less while reducing cost. The rising cost of on-premises storage is a pain point that we are pleased to tackle in collaboration with Komprise,” says Jurgen Willis, VP Azure Specialized Workloads and Storage. “Since Komprise tiers data to Microsoft Azure in native readable format and provides data workflows, customers can cut costs and leverage the full power of Azure services to address AI, big data, security and compliance use cases.”

Pricing and Availability

Komprise Intelligent Tiering for Azure is priced at $0.008/GB/mo based on an annual subscription. The solution is available today on the Azure Marketplace. Customers can easily upgrade to the full Komprise Intelligent Data Management platform to gain Smart Data Workflows and the Global File Index with Deep Analytics.

About Komprise

Komprise is a provider of unstructured data management and mobility software that frees enterprises to easily analyze, mobilize, and monetize the right file and object data across clouds without shackling data to any vendor. With Komprise Intelligent Data Management, you can cut 70% of enterprise storage, backup and cloud costs while making data easily available to cloud-based data lakes and analytics tools. Learn more at www.komprise.com.

