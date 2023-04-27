Genu Recurvatum Market Size to Hit US$ 12 Billion, Growing at a CAGR of 5.6% by 2033: Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, in its newly published research report, reveals that the global genu recurvatum market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 12 billion by the end of 2033. Worldwide demand for genu recurvatum treatment is projected to advance at a steady CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2033, owing to a significant increase in the aging population, which is more prone to different orthopedic disorders.



As per data provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), one in six people around the world will be 60 years or more of age by the end of 2030. The number of people who are of 80 years or more is anticipated to triple from 2020 to 2050 and is expected to reach 426 million by the end of 2050.



Increasing spending in R&D activities in the healthcare sector along with high requirements of cost-effective treatment is also predicted to contribute to growth opportunities in the target market.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8541

Genu recurvatum is also addressed as back knee or knee hyperextension. This issue affects the joint of the knee while bending backward when the person is standing. The problem is more common among women as compared to men. It is diagnosed in 0.5% to 1% of patients, who undergo THA (total knee arthroplasty). Furthermore, this condition can lead to stress in the ACL (anterior cruciate ligaments) and posterior knee structures, which leads to permanent damage to the joint.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global genu recurvatum market stands at a valuation of US$ 6.9 billion in 2023.

The market is estimated to reach US$ 12 billion by the end of 2033.

Global demand for genu recurvatum treatment is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2033.

North America is expected to hold a substantial share of the global market during the assessment period.

“Rising geriatric population, growing requirements of cost-effective treatment, and increased R&D expenditure on healthcare are generating opportunities for market players,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Increasing Osteoarthritis Issues Contributing to Rising Demand for Effective Treatment Solutions

Knee osteoarthritis or other similar diseases, including knee discomfort and others, can be caused due to genu recurvatum. It can range from minor to severe. Some other medical disorders, including paralysis, quadricep weakness, plantar foot flexion, high tibial ostomies, and bone abnormalities can also cause this deformity.

Both acquired and congenital genu recurvatum are found among people. Further, an extremely rare syndrome, which is addressed as CGR (congenital genu recurvatum) is linked to other birth defects, including hip dysplasia, missing patella, and talipes equinovarus. In such conditions, demand for effective treatment solutions rises, which is further estimated to contribute to generating lucrative opportunities for industry players over the coming decade.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8541

Competitive Landscape:

Leading companies in the genu recurvatum market are investing in various R&D activities and strengthening their supply chain management system. They are investing at a significant rate to offer more advanced and qualitative treatment solutions. Respective governing bodies implemented certain rules and regulations to ensure minimal environmental impacts. The supply of quality products is also ensured by these players.

Key Industry Players

DePuy Synthes Companies

Globus Medical, Inc.

Medtronic Plc

NuVasive, Inc.

Smith & Nephew Plc

Zimmer Inc.

Stryker Corporation



High Cost of Treatment and Lack of Well-developed Infrastructure in Low- and Middle-Income Countries

Despite various drivers, there are a few restraints, which are associated with the expansion of the global market. The high cost of treatment and management of genu recurvatum and other similar disorders is expected to have an adverse impact on the growth of the market over the coming 10 years.

The lack of well-developed infrastructure in the healthcare sector in low- and middle-income countries is also predicted to hinder growth opportunities in the target market.

Segmentation of Genu Recurvatum Industry Research

By Type: External Rotatory Deformity (ERD) Non-rotatory Deformity (NRD) Internal Rotatory Deformity (IRD)

By Diagnosis: Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) X-rays Others

By Treatment: Orthoses Physical Therapy Surgery Bracing

By End User: Hospitals Clinics Others

By Region: North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8541

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the genu recurvatum market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (external rotatory deformity (ERD), non-rotatory deformity (NRD), internal rotatory deformity (IRD)), diagnosis (magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), X-rays, others), treatment (orthoses, physical therapy, surgery, bracing), and end user (hospitals, clinics, others), across five major regions of the world.

Key Questions Covered in the Genu Recurvatum Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Genu Recurvatum sales grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the Genu Recurvatum demand?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry during 2023-2033?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Genu Recurvatum Market during the forecast period?



Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints Market Size: The global orthopedic braces & support, casting, and splints market is valued at US$ 6 billion in 2022 and is set to expand at a CAGR of 6% to reach US$ 8 billion by end of 2026.

Knee Cartilage Repair Market Demand: The global knee cartilage repair market demand is predicted to evolve at a CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2027. In 2022, the market stands at a valuation of US$ 3.92 billion and is expected to reach US$ 5 billion by the end of 2027.

Orthopedic Braces and Support System Market Sales: The global orthopedic braces and support system market was valued at around US$ 3 Bn in 2020, which amounts to around 11% share of the overall orthopedic devices market. Sales of orthopedic braces and support systems are slated to accelerate at a CAGR of 6% to top US$ 5.5 Bn by 2031.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Stem Cell Therapy Market Share: The global rheumatoid arthritis stem cell therapy market share account for USD 23.42 Billion in 2022. The market is anticipated to surpass the valuation of USD 33.30 Billion by end of the forecast period i.e. 2032.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.