Independent Bank Corporation Reports 2023 First Quarter Results

Deposit growth of $93.1 million (excluding brokered time deposits) or 9.1% annualized;

An increase in net interest income of 16.5% over the first quarter of 2022;

An increase in book value and tangible book value per share of $0.90;

Net growth in loans of $44.5 million (or 5.2% annualized); and

The payment of a 23 cent per share dividend on common stock on February 24, 2023.



GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) reported first quarter 2023 net income of $13.0 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, versus net income of $18.0 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, in the prior-year period.

William B. (“Brad”) Kessel, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Independent Bank Corporation, commented: “Our deposit base has remained stable throughout the recent troubles experienced in the banking industry, and we have been able to remain focused on serving the needs of our customers and bringing in new relationships to the bank. As a result, I am pleased to report another quarter of strong financial results. We grew total loans by $44.5 million (5.2% annualized) while maintaining a low level of past dues. Importantly, we generated core deposit growth of $93.1 million (9.1% annualized) in the first quarter of 2023. Additionally, I am pleased with our team’s continued focus on efficiency and expense management. Independent Bank’s operating strategy remains unchanged as we continue to add talented bankers to the commercial banking team to assist in our goal of achieving a greater market share across our footprint. We have a granular deposit base, with approximately 22.6% of deposits uninsured and a high level of available liquidity with $2.4 billion in secured borrowing access and borrowing capacity on unpledged securities.”

Significant items impacting comparable first quarter 2023 and 2022 results include the following:

Changes in the fair value due to price of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights (the “MSR Changes”) of $(0.6) million ($(0.02) per diluted share, after taxes) for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, as compared to $8.5 million ($0.31 per diluted share, after taxes) for the three-months ended March 31, 2022.

The provision for credit losses on loans was a credit of $0.8 million ($0.03 per diluted share, after taxes) in the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, as compared to a credit of $1.6 million ($0.06 per diluted share, after taxes) in the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The provision for credit losses on securities held to maturity (“HTM”) was an expense of $3.0 million ($0.11 per diluted share, after taxes) in the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, as compared to a provision of zero in the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Operating Results

The Company’s net interest income totaled $38.4 million during the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $5.4 million, or 16.5% from the year-ago period, and down $2.2 million, or 5.3%, from the fourth quarter of 2022. The Company’s tax equivalent net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets (the “net interest margin”) was 3.33% during the first quarter of 2023, compared to 3.00% in the year-ago period, and 3.52% in the fourth quarter of 2022. The year-over-year quarterly increase in net interest income was due to an increase in average interest-earning assets as well as an increase in the net interest margin. The decrease in net interest income compared to the linked quarter was due to a decrease in net interest margin that was partially offset by an increase in average interest-earning assets. Average interest-earning assets were $4.70 billion in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $4.49 billion in the year ago quarter and $4.64 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Non-interest income totaled $10.6 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $18.9 million in the comparable prior year period. These changes were primarily due to variances in mortgage banking related revenues and a loss on securities available for sale.

Net gains on mortgage loans in the first quarters of 2023 and 2022, were approximately $1.3 million and $0.8 million, respectively. The increase in net gains on mortgage loans was primarily due to a increase in the gain on sale margin on mortgage loan sold that was partially offset by a decrease in the volume of mortgage loans sold.

Mortgage loan servicing, net, generated income of $0.7 million and $9.6 million in the first quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively. The significant variance in mortgage loan servicing, net is primarily due to changes in the fair value of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights associated with changes in mortgage loan interest rates and expected future prepayment levels. Mortgage loan servicing, net activity is summarized in the following table:

Three months ended 3/31/2023 3/31/2022 (In thousands) Mortgage loan servicing, net: Revenue, net $ 2,222 $ 2,083 Fair value change due to price (635 ) 8,452 Fair value change due to pay-downs (861 ) (894 ) Total $ 726 $ 9,641

Non-interest expenses totaled $31.0 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $31.5 million in the year-ago period. This decrease is due in part to declines in compensation and employee benefits and occupancy, net, that were partially offset by increases in data processing and FDIC insurance expense. The decrease in compensation and employee benefits is primarily related to lower performance based compensation. The decrease in occupancy primarily relates to lower costs due to a reduction in snow removal expenses, a reduction in Covid-19 related expenses as well as generally lower number of properties maintained. The increase in data processing is generally attributed to the prior year including certain one-time credits from our data processing provider and an increase in cost due annual asset growth and CPI increases. The increase in FDIC deposit insurance is primarily attributed to a new two basis point increase in deposit insurance rate effective for us on January 1, 2023.

The Company recorded income tax expense of $2.9 million in the first quarter of 2023. This compares to an income tax expense of $4.1 million in the first quarter of 2022. The changes in income tax expense principally reflect changes in pre-tax earnings in 2023 relative to 2022.

Asset Quality

A breakdown of non-performing loans by loan type is as follows:

3/31/2023 12/31/2022 3/31/2022 Loan Type (Dollars in thousands) Commercial $ 36 $ 38 $ 59 Mortgage 5,536 4,745 5,166 Installment 644 598 668 Sub total 6,216 5,381 5,893 Less - government guaranteed loans 2,330 1,660 859 Total non-performing loans $ 3,886 $ 3,721 $ 5,034 Ratio of non-performing loans to total portfolio loans 0.11 % 0.11 % 0.17 % Ratio of non-performing assets to total assets 0.09 % 0.08 % 0.11 % Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total non-performing loans 1300.82 % 1409.16 % 906.38 %

The provision for credit losses on loans was a credit of $0.8 million and $1.6 million in the first quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively. The quarterly change in the provision for credit losses in 2023 compared to 2022, was primarily the result of a a decrease in the pooled loan reserve that was partially offset by a net change in subjective loan allocations. We recorded loan net charge offs of $1.1 million and $0.1 million in the first quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively. At March 31, 2023, the allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $50.6 million, or 1.44% of total portfolio loans compared to $52.4 million, or 1.51% of total portfolio loans at December 31, 2022. The quarterly increase in the provision for credit losses for securities HTM in 2023 compared to 2022, was the result of a loss incurred on a $3.0 million subordinated debt security that defaulted during the quarter.

Balance Sheet, Capital and Liquidity

Total assets were $5.14 billion at March 31, 2023, an increase of $139.1 million from December 31, 2022. Loans, excluding loans held for sale, were $3.51 billion at March 31, 2023, compared to $3.47 billion at December 31, 2022. Deposits totaled $4.54 billion at March 31, 2023, an increase of $165.7 million from December 31, 2022. This increase is primarily due to growth in savings and interest-bearing checking, reciprocal, time and brokered time deposit account balances that were partially offset by a decrease in non-interest bearing deposit account balances.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $227.0 million at March 31, 2023, versus $74.4 million at December 31, 2022. Securities available for sale (“AFS”) totaled $767.5 million at March 31, 2023, versus $779.3 million at December 31, 2022.

Total shareholders’ equity was $367.7 million at March 31, 2023, or 7.16% of total assets compared to $347.6 million or 6.95% at December 31, 2022. Tangible common equity totaled $337.0 million at March 31, 2023, or $15.94 per share compared to $316.7 million or $15.04 per share at December 31, 2022. The increase in shareholder equity as well as tangible common equity are primarily the result of a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss related to unrealized losses on securities available for sale due to a decrease in interest rates as well as earnings retention.

The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, remains significantly above “well capitalized” for regulatory purposes with the following ratios:

Regulatory Capital Ratios 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 Well

Capitalized

Minimum Tier 1 capital to average total assets 8.61 % 8.56 % 5.00 % Tier 1 common equity to risk-weighted assets 11.15 % 10.97 % 6.50 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.15 % 10.97 % 8.00 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.40 % 12.22 % 10.00 %

At March 31, 2023, in addition to liquidity available from our normal operating, funding, and investing activities, we had unused credit lines with the FHLB and FRB of approximately $930.1 million and $502.7 million, respectively. We also had approximately $928.5 million in fair value of unpledged securities AFS and HTM at March 31, 2023 which could be pledged for an estimated additional borrowing capacity at the FHLB and FRB of approximately $854.9 million.

Share Repurchase Plan

On December 20, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company authorized the 2023 share repurchase plan. Under the terms of the 2023 share repurchase plan, the Company is authorized to purchase up to 1,100,000 shares, or approximately 5% of its then outstanding common stock. The repurchase plan is authorized to last through December 31, 2023. During the first quarter of 2023, the Company did not repurchase any shares.

Earnings Conference Call

About Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) is a Michigan-based bank holding company with total assets of approximately $5.1 billion. Founded as First National Bank of Ionia in 1864, Independent Bank Corporation operates a branch network across Michigan's Lower Peninsula through one state-chartered bank subsidiary. This subsidiary (Independent Bank) provides a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage lending, consumer banking, investments and insurance. Independent Bank Corporation is committed to providing exceptional personal service and value to its customers, stockholders and the communities it serves.

INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share

amounts) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 47,823 $ 70,180 Interest bearing deposits 179,196 4,191 Cash and Cash Equivalents 227,019 74,371 Securities available for sale 767,526 779,347 Securities held to maturity (fair value of $339,337 at March 31, 2023 and $335,418 at December 31, 2022) 369,577 374,818 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost 17,653 17,653 Loans held for sale, carried at fair value 16,935 26,518 Loans held for sale, carried at lower of cost or fair value — 20,367 Loans Commercial 1,471,293 1,466,853 Mortgage 1,408,229 1,368,409 Installment 630,287 630,090 Total Loans 3,509,809 3,465,352 Allowance for credit losses (50,550 ) (52,435 ) Net Loans 3,459,259 3,412,917 Other real estate and repossessed assets, net 499 455 Property and equipment, net 35,764 35,893 Bank-owned life insurance 55,314 55,204 Capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights, carried at fair value 41,923 42,489 Other intangibles 2,415 2,551 Goodwill 28,300 28,300 Accrued income and other assets 116,750 128,904 Total Assets $ 5,138,934 $ 4,999,787 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 1,192,396 $ 1,269,759 Savings and interest-bearing checking 1,975,098 1,973,308 Reciprocal 685,458 602,575 Time 407,267 321,492 Brokered time 284,530 211,935 Total Deposits 4,544,749 4,379,069 Other borrowings 50,029 86,006 Subordinated debt 39,452 39,433 Subordinated debentures 39,677 39,660 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 97,313 108,023 Total Liabilities 4,771,220 4,652,191 Shareholders’ Equity Preferred stock, no par value, 200,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding — — Common stock, no par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding: 21,138,303 shares at March 31, 2023 and 21,063,971 shares at December 31, 2022 321,026 320,991 Retained earnings 127,499 119,368 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (80,811 ) (92,763 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 367,714 347,596 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 5,138,934 $ 4,999,787

INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2022 (Unaudited) Interest Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) Interest and fees on loans $ 44,294 $ 42,093 $ 28,418 Interest on securities Taxable 5,884 5,845 4,552 Tax-exempt 3,083 2,807 1,554 Other investments 675 233 217 Total Interest Income 53,936 50,978 34,741 Interest Expense Deposits 13,760 8,543 767 Other borrowings and subordinated debt and debentures 1,735 1,833 973 Total Interest Expense 15,495 10,376 1,740 Net Interest Income 38,441 40,602 33,001 Provision for credit losses 2,160 1,390 (1,573 ) Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 36,281 39,212 34,574 Non-interest Income Interchange income 3,205 3,402 3,082 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,857 3,153 2,957 Net gains (losses) on assets Mortgage loans 1,256 1,486 835 Securities available for sale (222 ) — 70 Mortgage loan servicing, net 726 687 9,641 Other 2,729 2,740 2,363 Total Non-interest Income 10,551 11,468 18,948 Non-interest Expense Compensation and employee benefits 19,339 20,394 20,130 Data processing 2,991 2,670 2,216 Occupancy, net 2,159 2,225 2,543 Interchange expense 1,049 1,042 1,011 Furniture, fixtures and equipment 926 933 1,045 FDIC deposit insurance 783 572 522 Legal and professional 607 588 493 Loan and collection 578 679 559 Advertising 495 489 680 Recoveries related to unfunded lending commitments (475 ) (77 ) (355 ) Communications 668 629 757 Other 1,837 1,947 1,849 Total Non-interest Expense 30,957 32,091 31,450 Income Before Income Tax 15,875 18,589 22,072 Income tax expense 2,884 3,503 4,105 Net Income $ 12,991 $ 15,086 $ 17,967 Net Income Per Common Share Basic $ 0.62 $ 0.72 $ 0.85 Diluted $ 0.61 $ 0.71 $ 0.84

INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Selected Financial Data

March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended Net interest income $ 38,441 $ 40,602 $ 39,897 $ 36,061 $ 33,001 Provision for credit losses 2,160 1,390 3,145 2,379 (1,573 ) Non-interest income 10,551 11,468 16,861 14,632 18,948 Non-interest expense 30,957 32,091 32,366 32,434 31,450 Income before income tax 15,875 18,589 21,247 15,880 22,072 Income tax expense 2,884 3,503 3,950 2,879 4,105 Net income $ 12,991 $ 15,086 $ 17,297 $ 13,001 $ 17,967 Basic earnings per share $ 0.62 $ 0.72 $ 0.82 $ 0.62 $ 0.85 Diluted earnings per share 0.61 0.71 0.81 0.61 0.84 Cash dividend per share 0.23 0.22 0.22 0.22 0.22 Average shares outstanding 21,103,831 21,064,556 21,057,673 21,070,266 21,191,860 Average diluted shares outstanding 21,296,980 21,266,876 21,251,933 21,266,476 21,398,128 Performance Ratios Return on average assets 1.06 % 1.21 % 1.40 % 1.10 % 1.54 % Return on average equity 14.77 17.94 20.48 15.68 19.38 Efficiency ratio (1) 62.07 60.82 56.26 62.50 59.62 As a Percent of Average Interest-Earning Assets (1) Interest income 4.67 % 4.41 % 3.92 % 3.47 % 3.16 % Interest expense 1.34 0.89 0.43 0.21 0.16 Net interest income 3.33 3.52 3.49 3.26 3.00 Average Balances Loans $ 3,494,169 $ 3,449,944 $ 3,360,621 $ 3,145,095 $ 2,980,098 Securities 1,146,075 1,164,809 1,226,203 1,312,934 1,407,225 Total earning assets 4,696,786 4,637,475 4,610,307 4,493,714 4,492,757 Total assets 4,988,440 4,934,859 4,884,841 4,758,960 4,721,205 Deposits 4,417,106 4,350,748 4,326,958 4,221,047 4,158,528 Interest bearing liabilities 3,304,868 3,159,374 3,075,210 3,005,103 2,950,337 Shareholders' equity 356,720 333,610 335,120 332,610 376,010

INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Selected Financial Data (continued)

March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands except per share data) End of Period Capital Tangible common equity ratio 6.60 % 6.37 % 6.15 % 6.26 % 6.85 % Tangible common equity ratio excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss 7.95 7.98 7.86 7.78 7.80 Average equity to average assets 7.15 6.76 6.86 6.99 7.96 Total capital to risk-weighted assets (2) 13.80 13.62 13.58 13.64 14.81 Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2) 11.53 11.36 11.29 11.33 11.82 Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2) 10.56 10.38 10.29 10.30 10.73 Tier 1 capital to average assets (2) 8.92 8.86 8.77 8.74 8.81 Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock $ 17.40 $ 16.50 $ 15.78 $ 15.73 $ 16.79 Tangible common equity per share of common stock 15.94 15.04 14.30 14.25 15.31 Total shares outstanding 21,138,303 21,063,971 21,063,954 21,049,218 21,168,230 Selected Balances Loans $ 3,509,809 $ 3,465,352 $ 3,409,858 $ 3,258,850 $ 3,004,065 Securities 1,137,103 1,154,165 1,183,701 1,241,312 1,400,137 Total earning assets 4,860,696 4,688,246 4,633,876 4,552,185 4,514,590 Total assets 5,138,934 4,999,787 4,931,377 4,826,209 4,761,983 Deposits 4,544,749 4,379,069 4,327,028 4,290,574 4,205,498 Interest bearing liabilities 3,481,511 3,274,409 3,116,027 3,037,278 2,996,112 Shareholders' equity 367,714 347,596 332,308 331,134 355,449

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation believes non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of common equity and performance trends. Tangible common equity is used by the Company to measure the quality of capital.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Net Interest Margin, Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE") Net interest income $ 38,441 $ 33,001 Add: taxable equivalent adjustment 439 482 Net interest income - taxable equivalent $ 38,880 $ 33,483 Net interest margin (GAAP) (1) 3.29 % 2.96 % Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.33 % 3.00 %

(1) Annualized.

Tangible Common Equity Ratio

March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 (Dollars in thousands) Common shareholders' equity $ 367,714 $ 347,596 $ 332,308 $ 331,134 $ 355,449 Less: Goodwill 28,300 28,300 28,300 28,300 28,300 Other intangibles 2,415 2,551 2,697 2,871 3,104 Tangible common equity 336,999 316,745 301,311 299,963 324,045 Addition: Accumulated other comprehensive loss for regulatory purposes 75,013 86,966 91,248 79,206 48,617 Tangible common equity excluding other comprehensive loss adjustments $ 412,012 $ 403,711 $ 392,559 $ 379,169 $ 372,662 Total assets $ 5,138,934 $ 4,999,787 $ 4,931,377 $ 4,826,209 $ 4,761,983 Less: Goodwill 28,300 28,300 28,300 28,300 28,300 Other intangibles 2,415 2,551 2,697 2,871 3,104 Tangible assets 5,108,219 4,968,936 4,900,380 4,795,038 4,730,579 Addition: Net unrealized losses on available for sale securities and derivatives, net of tax 75,013 86,966 91,248 79,206 48,617 Tangible assets excluding other comprehensive loss adjustments $ 5,183,232 $ 5,055,902 $ 4,991,628 $ 4,874,244 $ 4,779,196 Common equity ratio 7.16 % 6.95 % 6.74 % 6.86 % 7.46 % Tangible common equity ratio 6.60 % 6.37 % 6.15 % 6.26 % 6.85 % Tangible common equity ratio excluding other comprehensive loss 7.95 % 7.98 % 7.86 % 7.78 % 7.80 % Tangible Common Equity per Share of Common Stock: Common shareholders' equity $ 367,714 $ 347,596 $ 332,308 $ 331,134 $ 355,449 Tangible common equity $ 336,999 $ 316,745 $ 301,311 $ 299,963 $ 324,045 Shares of common stock outstanding (in thousands) 21,138 21,064 21,064 21,049 21,168 Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock $ 17.40 $ 16.50 $ 15.78 $ 15.73 $ 16.79 Tangible common equity per share of common stock $ 15.94 $ 15.04 $ 14.30 $ 14.25 $ 15.31

The tangible common equity ratio removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from capital and total assets. Tangible common equity per share of common stock removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from common shareholders’ equity per share of common stock.