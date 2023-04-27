Lakeland Bancorp Announces First Quarter Results

Oak Ridge, New Jersey, UNITED STATES

OAK RIDGE, N.J., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LBAI) (the “Company”), the parent company of Lakeland Bank (“Lakeland”), reported net income of $19.8 million and earnings per diluted share (“EPS”) of $0.30 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to net income of $15.9 million and diluted EPS of $0.25 for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

For the first quarter of 2023, annualized return on average assets was 0.75%, annualized return on average common equity was 7.17% and annualized return on average tangible common equity was 9.57%.

Thomas Shara, Lakeland Bancorp’s President and CEO, commented, “Lakeland’s operating performance for the quarter was solid in light of the current economic conditions and the liquidity concerns in the banking industry. Despite the continued increase in market interest rates during the quarter and concern over bank failures in March, our loan portfolio was up 1%, our deposit portfolio remained flat compared to year-end balances, our stellar asset quality improved further in the quarter with non-performing assets to total assets decreasing to 16 basis points and our capital and liquidity levels remain strong. Lakeland’s franchise value is based upon our focus on full customer relationships including long-term core deposits and lending solutions that solve our customers’ needs. Finally, we are incredibly proud of our associates and appreciate their efforts in serving our customers during a challenging time for the industry.”

Regarding the Company’s pending merger with Provident Financial Service, Inc., Mr. Shara added, “The preparation for the merger is well underway and teams from both banks have participated in numerous planning and integration meetings to ensure the smooth transition to a combined company once the regulatory approvals are received.” The shareholders of both companies approved the merger at special shareholder meetings in February.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • First quarter 2023 results were negatively impacted by a provision for credit losses on investment securities of $6.5 million resulting exclusively from a $6.6 million provision and subsequent charge-off of an investment in subordinated debt of Signature Bank, which failed in March. First quarter 2022 results were negatively impacted by a provision for credit losses of $6.3 million, of which $4.6 million was related to the acquired 1st Constitution Bank non purchased credit deteriorated loans and $1.2 million related to investment securities.
  • In response to the volatility in the banking industry during first quarter 2023 caused by high-profile bank failures, the Company instituted measures to maintain its liquidity including proactively reaching out to clients and maximizing our funding sources. These measures included increasing our usage of our insured cash sweep (“ICS”) product, as a method to increase the level of customers’ deposit insurance. The Company's ICS deposits increased from $349.1 million on December 31, 2022 to $417.9 million at March 31, 2023. Currently, the Company’s estimated uninsured and uncollateralized deposits are $2.1 billion and we have borrowing capacity of $2.0 billion.
  • Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2023 increased to 3.07% compared to 3.02% in the first quarter of 2022 and decreased from 3.28% in the linked quarter.
  • Nonperforming assets decreased 14% to $16.9 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $19.7 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $17.4 million in the linked quarter.
  • Loan growth for the first quarter of $86.5 million, or 1.1%, compared to the linked fourth quarter of 2022 was attributable to expansion primarily in the residential mortgage portfolio.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2023 of 3.07% increased five basis points compared to the first quarter of 2022 and decreased 21 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in net interest margin compared to the first quarter of 2022 was due primarily to an increase in yields on loans and securities partially offset by an increase in cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The decrease in net interest margin compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 was due primarily to an increase in rates on interest-bearing liabilities as well as an increase in higher costing average time deposits and short-term borrowings during the first quarter of 2023.

The yield on interest-earning assets for the first quarter of 2023 was 4.56% as compared to 3.25% for the first quarter of 2022 and 4.31% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in the yield on interest-earning assets compared to prior periods was due primarily to an increase in the yield on loans and investment securities driven primarily by increases in market interest rates.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the first quarter of 2023 was 2.11% compared to 0.34% for the first quarter of 2022 and 1.50% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities compared to prior periods was largely driven by increases in market interest rates as well as an increase in balances of higher costing average time deposits and borrowings.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 of $75.9 million increased $5.5 million compared to the first quarter of 2022. The increase in net interest income compared to the first quarter of 2022 was due primarily to an increase in the yield on loans and investment securities as well as an increase in average loan balances, partially offset by increased interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities related to increases in market interest rates.

Noninterest Income

For the first quarter of 2023, noninterest income totaled $6.3 million, a decrease of $515,000 as compared to the first quarter of 2022. Gains on sales of loans decreased $996,000 compared to the first quarter of 2022 due primarily to lower sale volume. Commissions and fees decreased $181,000 driven primarily by a decrease in loan fees. Partially offsetting these unfavorable variances was gains on equity securities which totaled $148,000 in the first quarter of 2023 compared to losses of $485,000 in the first quarter of 2022. Additionally, service charges on deposit accounts increased $163,000.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2023 of $48.6 million decreased $1.4 million compared to the first quarter of 2022. The decrease in noninterest expense was primarily due to merger-related expenses which totaled $295,000 in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $4.6 million during the first quarter of 2022. Merger-related expense during the current quarter was a result of the anticipated merger with Provident Financial, while merger-related expense for the first quarter of 2022 was due to the acquisition of 1st Constitution Bancorp. Compensation and employee benefits increased $2.3 million resulting primarily from increased commissions, bonus expense, share based compensation expense and normal merit increases. FDIC insurance expense increased $291,000 due to an estimated increase in 2023 assessment rates related to Lakeland's asset size exceeding $10 billion. Other operating expenses in the first quarter of 2023 increased $131,000 compared to the same period in 2022 due primarily to increased marketing expense.

Income Tax Expense

The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2023 was 22.9% compared to 23.9% for the first quarter of 2022. The decreased effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2023 was primarily a result of tax advantaged items increasing as a percentage of pretax income.

Financial Condition

At March 31, 2023, total assets were $10.84 billion, an increase of $53.4 million, compared to December 31, 2022. As of March 31, 2023, total loans increased $86.5 million, to $7.95 billion while investment securities decreased $42.5 million, to $1.99 billion from December 31, 2022. On the funding side, total deposits decreased $30.5 million from December 31, 2022, to $8.54 billion at March 31, 2023, including an increase in brokered deposits of $141.9 million. At March 31, 2023, total loans as a percent of total deposits was 93.15%. Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits as a percent of total deposits were 25.26% at March 31, 2023 compared to 26.81% at December 31, 2022.

Asset Quality

At March 31, 2023, non-performing assets totaled $16.9 million or 0.16% of total assets compared to $19.7 million, or 0.19% of total assets at March 31, 2022. Non-accrual loans as a percent of total loans was 0.21% at March 31, 2023, compared to 0.28% at March 31, 2022. The decrease in non-accrual loans resulted primarily from an improvement in asset quality. The allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $71.4 million, 0.90% of total loans, at March 31, 2023, compared to $67.1 million, 0.94% of total loans, at March 31, 2022. In the first quarter of 2023, the Company had net charge-offs of $74,000 compared to $7.6 million or 0.44% of average loans on an annualized basis for the same period in 2022.

The provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2023 was $7.9 million compared to $6.3 million in the first quarter of 2022. The provision in the 2023 period is comprised of a provision for credit losses on loans of $1.2 million, a provision for credit losses on investment securities of $6.5 million and a provision for off-balance-sheet exposures of $140,000. The provision for credit losses on investment securities was exclusively related to the $6.6 million provision and subsequent charge-off of an investment in subordinated debt of Signature Bank.

Capital

At March 31, 2023, stockholders' equity was $1.13 billion compared to $1.11 billion at December 31, 2022, a 2% increase, resulting primarily from net income and a decrease in other comprehensive loss, partially offset by the payment of dividends. Lakeland Bank remains above FDIC “well capitalized” standards, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.13% at March 31, 2023. The book value per common share increased 3% to $17.33 at March 31, 2023 compared to $16.82 at March 31, 2022. Tangible book value per common share was $13.01 and $12.45 at March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively (see "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible book value). At March 31, 2023, the Company’s common equity to assets ratio and tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio were 10.40% and 8.02%, respectively, compared to 10.60% and 8.07% at March 31, 2022. On April 25, 2023, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.145 per share to be paid on May 17, 2023, to shareholders of record as of May 8, 2023.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information disclosed in this document includes various forward-looking statements that are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipates,” “projects,” “intends,” “estimates,” “expects,” “believes,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” and other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are necessarily speculative and speak only as of the date made, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, all of which may change over time. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. In addition to the specific risk factors disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as updated by our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from such forward-looking statements: changes in levels of market interest rates, which may affect demand for our products and the value of our financial instruments; pricing pressures on loan and deposit products; changes in the financial services industry and the U.S. and global capital markets; inflation and other changes in economic conditions nationally, regionally and in the Company’s markets; the nature and timing of actions of the Federal Reserve Board and other regulators; the nature and timing of legislation and regulation affecting the financial services industry; government intervention in the U.S. financial system; changes in federal and state tax laws; credit risks of the Company’s lending and leasing activities; the effects of the recent turmoil in the banking industry (including the failures of two financial institutions); successful implementation, deployment and upgrades of new and existing technology, systems, services and products; customers’ acceptance of the Company’s products and services; competition; failure to realize anticipated efficiencies and synergies from the merger of 1st Constitution Bancorp into Lakeland Bancorp and the merger of 1st Constitution Bank into Lakeland Bank; and expenses related to our proposed merger with Provident Financial, unexpected delays related to the merger, inability to obtain regulatory approvals or satisfy other closing conditions required to complete the merger, and failure to realize anticipated efficiencies and synergies from the merger. Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the continuing effects that the COVID-19 pandemic will have on our business and results of operations. Any statements made by the Company that are not historical facts should be considered to be forward-looking statements. The Company is not obligated to update and does not undertake to update any of its forward-looking statements made herein.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). This press release also contains certain supplemental non-GAAP information that the Company’s management uses in its analysis of the Company’s financial results.

The Company also provides measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets. These measures are utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, the Company’s management believes that such information is useful to investors.

Specifically, the Company also uses an efficiency ratio that is a non-GAAP financial measure. The ratio that the Company uses excludes amortization of core deposit intangibles, and, where applicable, long-term debt prepayment fees and merger-related expenses. Income for the non-GAAP ratio is increased by the favorable effect of tax-exempt income and excludes gains and losses from the sale of investment securities, which can vary from period to period. The Company uses this ratio because it believes the ratio provides a relevant measure to compare the operating performance period to period.

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. See accompanying "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Supplemental Information – Reconciliation of Net Income" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

About Lakeland

Lakeland Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI), which had $10.84 billion in total assets at March 31, 2023. With an extensive branch network and commercial lending centers throughout New Jersey and Highland Mills, New York, the Bank offers business and retail banking products and services. Business services include commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, loans for healthcare services, asset-based lending, equipment financing, small business loans and lines and cash management services. Consumer services include online and mobile banking, home equity loans and lines, mortgage options and wealth management solutions. Lakeland is proud to be recognized as New Jersey's Best-In-State Bank by Forbes and Statista for the fourth consecutive year, Best Banks to Work For by American Banker, rated a 5-Star Bank by Bauer Financial and named one of New Jersey's 50 Fastest Growing Companies by NJBIZ. Visit LakelandBank.com or 973-697-6140 for more information.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
 
  For the Three Months Ended March 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)  2023   2022 
Interest Income    
Loans and fees $100,481  $67,809 
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits with banks  728   182 
Taxable investment securities and other  11,554   6,709 
Tax-exempt investment securities  1,642   1,302 
Total Interest Income  114,405   76,002 
Interest Expense    
Deposits  29,158   4,039 
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase  7,222   20 
Other borrowings  2,100   1,555 
Total Interest Expense  38,480   5,614 
Net Interest Income  75,925   70,388 
Provision for credit losses  7,893   6,272 
Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses  68,032   64,116 
Noninterest Income    
Service charges on deposit accounts  2,789   2,626 
Commissions and fees  1,925   2,106 
Income on bank owned life insurance  776   830 
Gain (loss) on equity securities  148   (485)
Gains on sales of loans  430   1,426 
Swap income  56    
Other income  141   277 
Total Noninterest Income  6,265   6,780 
Noninterest Expense    
Compensation and employee benefits  29,996   27,679 
Premises and equipment  7,977   7,972 
FDIC insurance  963   672 
Data processing  1,862   1,670 
Merger-related expenses  295   4,585 
Other operating expenses  7,512   7,381 
Total Noninterest Expense  48,605   49,959 
Income before provision for income taxes  25,692   20,937 
Provision for income taxes  5,887   5,008 
Net Income $19,805  $15,929 
Per Share of Common Stock   
Basic earnings $0.30  $0.25 
Diluted earnings $0.30  $0.25 
Dividends $0.145  $0.135 


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
 
(dollars in thousands)March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022
 (Unaudited)  
Assets   
Cash$261,261  $223,299 
Interest-bearing deposits due from banks 13,681   12,651 
Total cash and cash equivalents 274,942   235,950 
Investment securities available for sale, at estimated fair value (allowance for credit losses of $160 at March 31, 2023 and $310 at December 31, 2022) 1,029,127   1,054,312 
Investment securities held to maturity (estimated fair value of $762,720 at March 31, 2023 and $760,455 at December 31, 2022, allowance for credit losses of $156 at March 31, 2023 and $107 at December 31, 2022) 902,498   923,308 
Equity securities, at fair value 17,496   17,283 
Federal Home Loan Bank and other membership stocks, at cost 45,806   42,483 
Loans held for sale    536 
Loans, net of deferred fees 7,952,553   7,866,050 
Less: Allowance for credit losses 71,403   70,264 
Net loans 7,881,150   7,795,786 
Premises and equipment, net 55,556   55,429 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 19,329   20,052 
Accrued interest receivable 34,220   33,374 
Goodwill 271,829   271,829 
Other identifiable intangible assets 8,572   9,088 
Bank owned life insurance 157,761   156,985 
Other assets 138,955   167,425 
Total Assets$10,837,241  $10,783,840 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   
Liabilities   
Deposits:   
Noninterest-bearing$1,998,590  $2,113,289 
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 4,918,041   5,246,005 
Time deposits $250 thousand and under 1,233,856   901,505 
Time deposits over $250 thousand 386,456   306,672 
Total deposits 8,536,943   8,567,471 
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 813,328   728,797 
Other borrowings 25,000   25,000 
Subordinated debentures 194,376   194,264 
Operating lease liabilities 20,644   21,449 
Other liabilities 120,370   138,272 
Total Liabilities 9,710,661   9,675,253 
Stockholders' Equity   
Common stock, no par value; authorized 100,000,000 shares; issued 65,148,180 shares and outstanding 65,017,145 shares at March 31, 2023 and issued 65,002,738 shares and outstanding 64,871,703 shares at December 31, 2022 855,657   855,425 
Retained earnings 339,680   329,375 
Treasury shares, at cost, 131,035 shares at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (1,452)  (1,452)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (67,305)  (74,761)
Total Stockholders' Equity 1,126,580   1,108,587 
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity$10,837,241  $10,783,840 


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
  For the Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31,
2023		 December 31,
2022		 September 30,
2022		 June 30,
2022		 March 31,
2022
Income Statement          
Net interest income $75,925  $81,640  $80,285  $80,302  $70,388 
(Provision) benefit for credit losses  (7,893)  2,760   (1,358)  (3,644)  (6,272)
Gains on sales of loans  430   269   355   715   1,426 
Gains (loss) on equity securities  148   11   (464)  (364)  (485)
Other noninterest income  5,687   6,743   7,342   6,712   5,839 
Merger-related expenses  (295)  (533)  (3,488)     (4,585)
Other noninterest expense  (48,310)  (44,837)  (44,323)  (45,068)  (45,374)
Pretax income  25,692   46,053   38,349   38,653   20,937 
Provision for income taxes  (5,887)  (12,476)  (9,603)  (9,536)  (5,008)
Net income $19,805  $33,577  $28,746  $29,117  $15,929 
           
Basic earnings per common share $0.30  $0.51  $0.44  $0.44  $0.25 
Diluted earnings per common share $0.30  $0.51  $0.44  $0.44  $0.25 
Dividends paid per common share $0.145  $0.145  $0.145  $0.145  $0.135 
Dividends paid $9,500  $9,505  $9,506  $9,507  $8,809 
Weighted average shares - basic  64,966   64,854   64,842   64,828   63,961 
Weighted average shares - diluted  65,228   65,222   65,061   64,989   64,238 
           
Selected Operating Ratios          
Annualized return on average assets  0.75%  1.26%  1.10%  1.15%  0.64%
Annualized return on average common equity  7.17%  12.19%  10.33%  10.71%  5.89%
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (1)  9.57%  16.42%  13.87%  14.45%  7.88%
Annualized net interest margin  3.07%  3.28%  3.28%  3.38%  3.02%
Efficiency ratio (1)  57.84%  49.67%  49.76%  50.69%  57.77%
Common stockholders' equity to total assets  10.40%  10.28%  10.29%  10.51%  10.60%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)  8.02%  7.88%  7.83%  8.01%  8.07%
Tier 1 risk-based ratio  11.33%  11.24%  11.16%  11.12%  11.34%
Total risk-based ratio  13.93%  13.83%  13.78%  13.74%  14.03%
Tier 1 leverage ratio  9.13%  9.16%  9.10%  9.05%  8.97%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio  10.81%  10.71%  10.62%  10.57%  10.72%
Book value per common share $17.33  $17.09  $16.70  $16.82  $16.82 
Tangible book value per common share (1) $13.01  $12.76  $12.36  $12.47  $12.45 

(1) See Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
  For the Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands) March 31,
2023		 December 31,
2022		 September 30,
2022		 June 30,
2022		 March 31,
2022
Selected Balance Sheet Data at Period End        
Loans $7,952,553  $7,866,050  $7,568,826  $7,408,540  $7,137,793 
Allowance for credit losses on loans  71,403   70,264   68,879   68,836   67,112 
Investment securities  1,994,927   2,037,386   2,047,186   2,124,213   2,139,054 
Total assets  10,837,241   10,783,840   10,515,599   10,374,178   10,275,233 
Total deposits  8,536,943   8,567,471   8,677,799   8,501,804   8,748,909 
Short-term borrowings  813,328   728,797   357,787   432,206   102,911 
Other borrowings  219,376   219,264   219,148   219,027   218,904 
Stockholders' equity  1,126,580   1,108,587   1,082,406   1,090,145   1,089,282 
           
Loans          
Non-owner occupied commercial $2,943,897  $2,906,014  $2,873,824  $2,777,003  $2,639,784 
Owner occupied commercial  1,205,635   1,246,189   1,141,290   1,179,527   1,122,754 
Multifamily  1,275,771   1,260,814   1,186,036   1,134,938   1,104,206 
Non-owner occupied residential  210,203   218,026   222,597   221,339   225,795 
Commercial, industrial and other  562,287   606,276   612,494   647,531   620,611 
Paycheck Protection Program  390   435   734   10,404   36,785 
Construction  404,994   380,100   381,109   370,777   404,186 
Equipment financing  161,889   151,575   137,999   134,136   123,943 
Residential mortgages  857,427   765,552   690,453   622,417   564,042 
Consumer and home equity  330,060   331,069   322,290   310,468   295,687 
Total loans $7,952,553  $7,866,050  $7,568,826  $7,408,540  $7,137,793 
           
Deposits          
Noninterest-bearing $1,998,590  $2,113,289  $2,288,902  $2,330,550  $2,300,030 
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts  4,918,041   5,246,005   5,354,716   5,407,212   5,602,674 
Time deposits  1,620,312   1,208,177   1,034,181   764,042   846,205 
Total deposits $8,536,943  $8,567,471  $8,677,799  $8,501,804  $8,748,909 
           
Total loans to total deposits ratio  93.2%  91.8%  87.2%  87.1%  81.6%
           
Selected Average Balance Sheet Data          
Loans $7,900,426  $7,729,510  $7,517,878  $7,229,175  $7,021,462 
Investment securities  2,117,076   2,145,252   2,160,719   2,188,199   2,019,578 
Interest-earning assets  10,091,341   9,923,173   9,755,797   9,588,396   9,504,287 
Total assets  10,698,807   10,534,884   10,358,600   10,192,140   10,138,437 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  2,040,070   2,240,197   2,325,391   2,310,702   2,194,038 
Savings deposits  928,796   1,001,870   1,092,222   1,153,591   1,131,359 
Interest-bearing transaction accounts  4,224,024   4,389,672   4,337,559   4,369,067   4,399,531 
Time deposits  1,385,661   1,100,911   905,735   803,421   879,427 
Total deposits  8,578,551   8,732,650   8,660,907   8,636,781   8,604,355 
Short-term borrowings  617,611   311,875   240,728   130,242   104,633 
Other borrowings  219,308   219,202   219,082   218,958   217,983 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  7,375,400   7,023,530   6,795,326   6,675,279   6,732,933 
Stockholders' equity  1,120,356   1,092,720   1,104,145   1,090,613   1,095,913 


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
  For the Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands) March 31,
2023		 December 31,
2022		 September 30,
2022		 June 30,
2022		 March 31,
2022
Average Annualized Yields (Taxable Equivalent Basis) and Costs      
Assets          
Loans  5.10%  4.84%  4.43%  4.22%  3.92%
Taxable investment securities and other  2.61%  2.41%  2.12%  1.81%  1.60%
Tax-exempt securities  2.41%  2.36%  2.12%  2.02%  1.91%
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing cash accounts  4.00%  3.68%  2.21%  0.55%  0.16%
Total interest-earning assets  4.56%  4.31%  3.90%  3.61%  3.25%
Liabilities          
Savings accounts  0.28%  0.29%  0.25%  0.18%  0.17%
Interest-bearing transaction accounts  1.85%  1.46%  0.97%  0.33%  0.25%
Time deposits  2.71%  1.77%  1.00%  0.39%  0.40%
Borrowings  4.46%  3.52%  2.15%  2.04%  1.95%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  2.11%  1.50%  0.94%  0.40%  0.34%
Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis)  2.45%  2.81%  2.96%  3.22%  2.92%
Annualized net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis)  3.07%  3.28%  3.28%  3.38%  3.02%
Annualized cost of deposits  1.38%  0.99%  0.62%  0.22%  0.19%
Loan Quality Data          
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans          
Balance at beginning of period $70,264  $68,879  $68,836  $67,112  $58,047 
Initial allowance for credit losses on purchased credit deteriorated loans              12,077 
Charge-offs on purchased credit deteriorated loans              (7,634)
Provision for credit losses on loans  1,213   1,464   11   1,583   4,630 
Charge-offs  (139)  (138)  (56)  (365)  (170)
Recoveries  65   59   88   506   162 
Balance at end of period $71,403  $70,264  $68,879  $68,836  $67,112 
           
Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries)          
Non owner occupied commercial $  $  $  $(4) $4 
Owner occupied commercial           (337)  24 
Non owner occupied residential              (14)
Commercial, industrial and other  (35)  (24)  (49)  272   778 
Construction              6,804 
Equipment finance  46   51   (23)  (40)  82 
Residential mortgages              (48)
Consumer and home equity  63   52   40   (32)  12 
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $74  $79  $(32) $(141) $7,642 


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
  For the Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands) March 31,
2023		 December 31,
2022		 September 30,
2022		 June 30,
2022		 March 31,
2022
Non-Performing Assets (1)          
Non owner occupied commercial $908  $618  $307  $324  $5,482 
Owner occupied commercial  8,757   9,439   10,322   12,587   2,626 
Multifamily  584             
Non owner occupied residential     441   868   839   2,430 
Commercial, industrial and other  2,221   2,978   3,623   4,882   6,098 
Construction  980   980         220 
Equipment finance  379   114   226   112   51 
Residential mortgages  1,918   2,011   2,226   2,249   1,935 
Consumer and home equity  1,131   781   798   1,168   898 
Total non-accrual loans  16,878   17,362   18,370   22,161   19,740 
Total non-performing assets $16,878  $17,362  $18,370  $22,161  $19,740 
           
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing $  $  $31  $  $ 
Loans restructured and still accruing $  $2,640  $3,113  $3,189  $3,290 
Ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans  0.90%  0.89%  0.91%  0.93%  0.94%
Total non-accrual loans to total loans  0.21%  0.22%  0.24%  0.30%  0.28%
Total non-performing assets to total assets  0.16%  0.16%  0.17%  0.21%  0.19%
Annualized net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans  %  %  % (0.01)%  0.44%

(1) Includes non-accrual purchased credit deteriorated loans.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
 
  At or for the Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) March 31,
2023		 December 31,
2022		 September 30,
2022		 June 30,
2022		 March 31,
2022
Calculation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share        
Total common stockholders' equity at end of period - GAAP $1,126,580  $1,108,587  $1,082,406  $1,090,145  $1,089,282 
Less: Goodwill  271,829   271,829   271,829   271,829   271,829 
Less: Other identifiable intangible assets  8,572   9,088   9,669   10,250   10,842 
Total tangible common stockholders' equity at end of period - Non-GAAP $846,179  $827,670  $800,908  $808,066  $806,611 
Shares outstanding at end of period  65,017   64,872   64,804   64,794   64,780 
Book value per share - GAAP $17.33  $17.09  $16.70  $16.82  $16.82 
Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP $13.01  $12.76  $12.36  $12.47  $12.45 
Calculation of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets      
Total tangible common stockholders' equity at end of period - Non-GAAP $846,179  $827,670  $800,908  $808,066  $806,611 
Total assets at end of period - GAAP $10,837,241  $10,783,840  $10,515,599  $10,374,178  $10,275,233 
Less: Goodwill  271,829   271,829   271,829   271,829   271,829 
Less: Other identifiable intangible assets  8,572   9,088   9,669   10,250   10,842 
Total tangible assets at end of period - Non-GAAP $10,556,840  $10,502,923  $10,234,101  $10,092,099  $9,992,562 
Common equity to assets - GAAP  10.40%  10.28%  10.29%  10.51%  10.60%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP  8.02%  7.88%  7.83%  8.01%  8.07%
Calculation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity      
Net income - GAAP $19,805  $33,577  $28,746  $29,117  $15,929 
Total average common stockholders' equity - GAAP $1,120,356  $1,092,720  $1,104,145  $1,090,613  $1,095,913 
Less: Average goodwill  271,829   271,829   271,829   271,829   265,409 
Less: Average other identifiable intangible assets  8,904   9,386   9,982   10,569   10,851 
Total average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP $839,623  $811,505  $822,334  $808,215  $819,653 
Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP  7.17%  12.19%  10.33%  10.71%  5.89%
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP  9.57%  16.42%  13.87%  14.45%  7.88%
Calculation of Efficiency Ratio          
Total noninterest expense $48,605  $45,370  $47,811  $45,068  $49,959 
Less:          
Amortization of core deposit intangibles  516   581   581   593   596 
Merger-related expenses  295   533   3,488      4,585 
Noninterest expense, as adjusted $47,794  $44,256  $43,742  $44,475  $44,778 
Net interest income $75,925  $81,640  $80,285  $80,302  $70,388 
Total noninterest income  6,265   7,023   7,233   7,063   6,780 
Total revenue  82,190   88,663   87,518   87,365   77,168 
Tax-equivalent adjustment on municipal securities  436   443   395   382   346 
Total revenue, as adjusted $82,626  $89,106  $87,913  $87,747  $77,514 
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP  57.84%  49.67%  49.76%  50.69%  57.77%