Lakeland Bancorp Announces First Quarter Results

OAK RIDGE, N.J., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LBAI) (the “Company”), the parent company of Lakeland Bank (“Lakeland”), reported net income of $19.8 million and earnings per diluted share (“EPS”) of $0.30 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to net income of $15.9 million and diluted EPS of $0.25 for the three months ended March 31, 2022.



For the first quarter of 2023, annualized return on average assets was 0.75%, annualized return on average common equity was 7.17% and annualized return on average tangible common equity was 9.57%.

Thomas Shara, Lakeland Bancorp’s President and CEO, commented, “Lakeland’s operating performance for the quarter was solid in light of the current economic conditions and the liquidity concerns in the banking industry. Despite the continued increase in market interest rates during the quarter and concern over bank failures in March, our loan portfolio was up 1%, our deposit portfolio remained flat compared to year-end balances, our stellar asset quality improved further in the quarter with non-performing assets to total assets decreasing to 16 basis points and our capital and liquidity levels remain strong. Lakeland’s franchise value is based upon our focus on full customer relationships including long-term core deposits and lending solutions that solve our customers’ needs. Finally, we are incredibly proud of our associates and appreciate their efforts in serving our customers during a challenging time for the industry.”

Regarding the Company’s pending merger with Provident Financial Service, Inc., Mr. Shara added, “The preparation for the merger is well underway and teams from both banks have participated in numerous planning and integration meetings to ensure the smooth transition to a combined company once the regulatory approvals are received.” The shareholders of both companies approved the merger at special shareholder meetings in February.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

First quarter 2023 results were negatively impacted by a provision for credit losses on investment securities of $6.5 million resulting exclusively from a $6.6 million provision and subsequent charge-off of an investment in subordinated debt of Signature Bank, which failed in March. First quarter 2022 results were negatively impacted by a provision for credit losses of $6.3 million, of which $4.6 million was related to the acquired 1st Constitution Bank non purchased credit deteriorated loans and $1.2 million related to investment securities.

In response to the volatility in the banking industry during first quarter 2023 caused by high-profile bank failures, the Company instituted measures to maintain its liquidity including proactively reaching out to clients and maximizing our funding sources. These measures included increasing our usage of our insured cash sweep (“ICS”) product, as a method to increase the level of customers’ deposit insurance. The Company's ICS deposits increased from $349.1 million on December 31, 2022 to $417.9 million at March 31, 2023. Currently, the Company’s estimated uninsured and uncollateralized deposits are $2.1 billion and we have borrowing capacity of $2.0 billion.

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2023 increased to 3.07% compared to 3.02% in the first quarter of 2022 and decreased from 3.28% in the linked quarter.

Nonperforming assets decreased 14% to $16.9 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $19.7 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $17.4 million in the linked quarter.

Loan growth for the first quarter of $86.5 million, or 1.1%, compared to the linked fourth quarter of 2022 was attributable to expansion primarily in the residential mortgage portfolio.



Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2023 of 3.07% increased five basis points compared to the first quarter of 2022 and decreased 21 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in net interest margin compared to the first quarter of 2022 was due primarily to an increase in yields on loans and securities partially offset by an increase in cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The decrease in net interest margin compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 was due primarily to an increase in rates on interest-bearing liabilities as well as an increase in higher costing average time deposits and short-term borrowings during the first quarter of 2023.

The yield on interest-earning assets for the first quarter of 2023 was 4.56% as compared to 3.25% for the first quarter of 2022 and 4.31% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in the yield on interest-earning assets compared to prior periods was due primarily to an increase in the yield on loans and investment securities driven primarily by increases in market interest rates.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the first quarter of 2023 was 2.11% compared to 0.34% for the first quarter of 2022 and 1.50% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities compared to prior periods was largely driven by increases in market interest rates as well as an increase in balances of higher costing average time deposits and borrowings.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 of $75.9 million increased $5.5 million compared to the first quarter of 2022. The increase in net interest income compared to the first quarter of 2022 was due primarily to an increase in the yield on loans and investment securities as well as an increase in average loan balances, partially offset by increased interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities related to increases in market interest rates.

Noninterest Income

For the first quarter of 2023, noninterest income totaled $6.3 million, a decrease of $515,000 as compared to the first quarter of 2022. Gains on sales of loans decreased $996,000 compared to the first quarter of 2022 due primarily to lower sale volume. Commissions and fees decreased $181,000 driven primarily by a decrease in loan fees. Partially offsetting these unfavorable variances was gains on equity securities which totaled $148,000 in the first quarter of 2023 compared to losses of $485,000 in the first quarter of 2022. Additionally, service charges on deposit accounts increased $163,000.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2023 of $48.6 million decreased $1.4 million compared to the first quarter of 2022. The decrease in noninterest expense was primarily due to merger-related expenses which totaled $295,000 in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $4.6 million during the first quarter of 2022. Merger-related expense during the current quarter was a result of the anticipated merger with Provident Financial, while merger-related expense for the first quarter of 2022 was due to the acquisition of 1st Constitution Bancorp. Compensation and employee benefits increased $2.3 million resulting primarily from increased commissions, bonus expense, share based compensation expense and normal merit increases. FDIC insurance expense increased $291,000 due to an estimated increase in 2023 assessment rates related to Lakeland's asset size exceeding $10 billion. Other operating expenses in the first quarter of 2023 increased $131,000 compared to the same period in 2022 due primarily to increased marketing expense.

Income Tax Expense

The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2023 was 22.9% compared to 23.9% for the first quarter of 2022. The decreased effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2023 was primarily a result of tax advantaged items increasing as a percentage of pretax income.

Financial Condition

At March 31, 2023, total assets were $10.84 billion, an increase of $53.4 million, compared to December 31, 2022. As of March 31, 2023, total loans increased $86.5 million, to $7.95 billion while investment securities decreased $42.5 million, to $1.99 billion from December 31, 2022. On the funding side, total deposits decreased $30.5 million from December 31, 2022, to $8.54 billion at March 31, 2023, including an increase in brokered deposits of $141.9 million. At March 31, 2023, total loans as a percent of total deposits was 93.15%. Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits as a percent of total deposits were 25.26% at March 31, 2023 compared to 26.81% at December 31, 2022.

Asset Quality

At March 31, 2023, non-performing assets totaled $16.9 million or 0.16% of total assets compared to $19.7 million, or 0.19% of total assets at March 31, 2022. Non-accrual loans as a percent of total loans was 0.21% at March 31, 2023, compared to 0.28% at March 31, 2022. The decrease in non-accrual loans resulted primarily from an improvement in asset quality. The allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $71.4 million, 0.90% of total loans, at March 31, 2023, compared to $67.1 million, 0.94% of total loans, at March 31, 2022. In the first quarter of 2023, the Company had net charge-offs of $74,000 compared to $7.6 million or 0.44% of average loans on an annualized basis for the same period in 2022.

The provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2023 was $7.9 million compared to $6.3 million in the first quarter of 2022. The provision in the 2023 period is comprised of a provision for credit losses on loans of $1.2 million, a provision for credit losses on investment securities of $6.5 million and a provision for off-balance-sheet exposures of $140,000. The provision for credit losses on investment securities was exclusively related to the $6.6 million provision and subsequent charge-off of an investment in subordinated debt of Signature Bank.

Capital

At March 31, 2023, stockholders' equity was $1.13 billion compared to $1.11 billion at December 31, 2022, a 2% increase, resulting primarily from net income and a decrease in other comprehensive loss, partially offset by the payment of dividends. Lakeland Bank remains above FDIC “well capitalized” standards, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.13% at March 31, 2023. The book value per common share increased 3% to $17.33 at March 31, 2023 compared to $16.82 at March 31, 2022. Tangible book value per common share was $13.01 and $12.45 at March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively (see "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible book value). At March 31, 2023, the Company’s common equity to assets ratio and tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio were 10.40% and 8.02%, respectively, compared to 10.60% and 8.07% at March 31, 2022. On April 25, 2023, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.145 per share to be paid on May 17, 2023, to shareholders of record as of May 8, 2023.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information disclosed in this document includes various forward-looking statements that are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipates,” “projects,” “intends,” “estimates,” “expects,” “believes,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” and other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are necessarily speculative and speak only as of the date made, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, all of which may change over time. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. In addition to the specific risk factors disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as updated by our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from such forward-looking statements: changes in levels of market interest rates, which may affect demand for our products and the value of our financial instruments; pricing pressures on loan and deposit products; changes in the financial services industry and the U.S. and global capital markets; inflation and other changes in economic conditions nationally, regionally and in the Company’s markets; the nature and timing of actions of the Federal Reserve Board and other regulators; the nature and timing of legislation and regulation affecting the financial services industry; government intervention in the U.S. financial system; changes in federal and state tax laws; credit risks of the Company’s lending and leasing activities; the effects of the recent turmoil in the banking industry (including the failures of two financial institutions); successful implementation, deployment and upgrades of new and existing technology, systems, services and products; customers’ acceptance of the Company’s products and services; competition; failure to realize anticipated efficiencies and synergies from the merger of 1st Constitution Bancorp into Lakeland Bancorp and the merger of 1st Constitution Bank into Lakeland Bank; and expenses related to our proposed merger with Provident Financial, unexpected delays related to the merger, inability to obtain regulatory approvals or satisfy other closing conditions required to complete the merger, and failure to realize anticipated efficiencies and synergies from the merger. Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the continuing effects that the COVID-19 pandemic will have on our business and results of operations. Any statements made by the Company that are not historical facts should be considered to be forward-looking statements. The Company is not obligated to update and does not undertake to update any of its forward-looking statements made herein.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). This press release also contains certain supplemental non-GAAP information that the Company’s management uses in its analysis of the Company’s financial results.

The Company also provides measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets. These measures are utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, the Company’s management believes that such information is useful to investors.

Specifically, the Company also uses an efficiency ratio that is a non-GAAP financial measure. The ratio that the Company uses excludes amortization of core deposit intangibles, and, where applicable, long-term debt prepayment fees and merger-related expenses. Income for the non-GAAP ratio is increased by the favorable effect of tax-exempt income and excludes gains and losses from the sale of investment securities, which can vary from period to period. The Company uses this ratio because it believes the ratio provides a relevant measure to compare the operating performance period to period.

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. See accompanying "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Supplemental Information – Reconciliation of Net Income" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

About Lakeland

Lakeland Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI), which had $10.84 billion in total assets at March 31, 2023. With an extensive branch network and commercial lending centers throughout New Jersey and Highland Mills, New York, the Bank offers business and retail banking products and services. Business services include commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, loans for healthcare services, asset-based lending, equipment financing, small business loans and lines and cash management services. Consumer services include online and mobile banking, home equity loans and lines, mortgage options and wealth management solutions. Lakeland is proud to be recognized as New Jersey's Best-In-State Bank by Forbes and Statista for the fourth consecutive year, Best Banks to Work For by American Banker, rated a 5-Star Bank by Bauer Financial and named one of New Jersey's 50 Fastest Growing Companies by NJBIZ. Visit LakelandBank.com or 973-697-6140 for more information.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 Interest Income Loans and fees $ 100,481 $ 67,809 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits with banks 728 182 Taxable investment securities and other 11,554 6,709 Tax-exempt investment securities 1,642 1,302 Total Interest Income 114,405 76,002 Interest Expense Deposits 29,158 4,039 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 7,222 20 Other borrowings 2,100 1,555 Total Interest Expense 38,480 5,614 Net Interest Income 75,925 70,388 Provision for credit losses 7,893 6,272 Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses 68,032 64,116 Noninterest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 2,789 2,626 Commissions and fees 1,925 2,106 Income on bank owned life insurance 776 830 Gain (loss) on equity securities 148 (485 ) Gains on sales of loans 430 1,426 Swap income 56 — Other income 141 277 Total Noninterest Income 6,265 6,780 Noninterest Expense Compensation and employee benefits 29,996 27,679 Premises and equipment 7,977 7,972 FDIC insurance 963 672 Data processing 1,862 1,670 Merger-related expenses 295 4,585 Other operating expenses 7,512 7,381 Total Noninterest Expense 48,605 49,959 Income before provision for income taxes 25,692 20,937 Provision for income taxes 5,887 5,008 Net Income $ 19,805 $ 15,929 Per Share of Common Stock Basic earnings $ 0.30 $ 0.25 Diluted earnings $ 0.30 $ 0.25 Dividends $ 0.145 $ 0.135





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) Assets Cash $ 261,261 $ 223,299 Interest-bearing deposits due from banks 13,681 12,651 Total cash and cash equivalents 274,942 235,950 Investment securities available for sale, at estimated fair value (allowance for credit losses of $160 at March 31, 2023 and $310 at December 31, 2022) 1,029,127 1,054,312 Investment securities held to maturity (estimated fair value of $762,720 at March 31, 2023 and $760,455 at December 31, 2022, allowance for credit losses of $156 at March 31, 2023 and $107 at December 31, 2022) 902,498 923,308 Equity securities, at fair value 17,496 17,283 Federal Home Loan Bank and other membership stocks, at cost 45,806 42,483 Loans held for sale — 536 Loans, net of deferred fees 7,952,553 7,866,050 Less: Allowance for credit losses 71,403 70,264 Net loans 7,881,150 7,795,786 Premises and equipment, net 55,556 55,429 Operating lease right-of-use assets 19,329 20,052 Accrued interest receivable 34,220 33,374 Goodwill 271,829 271,829 Other identifiable intangible assets 8,572 9,088 Bank owned life insurance 157,761 156,985 Other assets 138,955 167,425 Total Assets $ 10,837,241 $ 10,783,840 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 1,998,590 $ 2,113,289 Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 4,918,041 5,246,005 Time deposits $250 thousand and under 1,233,856 901,505 Time deposits over $250 thousand 386,456 306,672 Total deposits 8,536,943 8,567,471 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 813,328 728,797 Other borrowings 25,000 25,000 Subordinated debentures 194,376 194,264 Operating lease liabilities 20,644 21,449 Other liabilities 120,370 138,272 Total Liabilities 9,710,661 9,675,253 Stockholders' Equity Common stock, no par value; authorized 100,000,000 shares; issued 65,148,180 shares and outstanding 65,017,145 shares at March 31, 2023 and issued 65,002,738 shares and outstanding 64,871,703 shares at December 31, 2022 855,657 855,425 Retained earnings 339,680 329,375 Treasury shares, at cost, 131,035 shares at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (1,452 ) (1,452 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (67,305 ) (74,761 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 1,126,580 1,108,587 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 10,837,241 $ 10,783,840





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Income Statement Net interest income $ 75,925 $ 81,640 $ 80,285 $ 80,302 $ 70,388 (Provision) benefit for credit losses (7,893 ) 2,760 (1,358 ) (3,644 ) (6,272 ) Gains on sales of loans 430 269 355 715 1,426 Gains (loss) on equity securities 148 11 (464 ) (364 ) (485 ) Other noninterest income 5,687 6,743 7,342 6,712 5,839 Merger-related expenses (295 ) (533 ) (3,488 ) — (4,585 ) Other noninterest expense (48,310 ) (44,837 ) (44,323 ) (45,068 ) (45,374 ) Pretax income 25,692 46,053 38,349 38,653 20,937 Provision for income taxes (5,887 ) (12,476 ) (9,603 ) (9,536 ) (5,008 ) Net income $ 19,805 $ 33,577 $ 28,746 $ 29,117 $ 15,929 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.30 $ 0.51 $ 0.44 $ 0.44 $ 0.25 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.30 $ 0.51 $ 0.44 $ 0.44 $ 0.25 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.145 $ 0.145 $ 0.145 $ 0.145 $ 0.135 Dividends paid $ 9,500 $ 9,505 $ 9,506 $ 9,507 $ 8,809 Weighted average shares - basic 64,966 64,854 64,842 64,828 63,961 Weighted average shares - diluted 65,228 65,222 65,061 64,989 64,238 Selected Operating Ratios Annualized return on average assets 0.75 % 1.26 % 1.10 % 1.15 % 0.64 % Annualized return on average common equity 7.17 % 12.19 % 10.33 % 10.71 % 5.89 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity (1) 9.57 % 16.42 % 13.87 % 14.45 % 7.88 % Annualized net interest margin 3.07 % 3.28 % 3.28 % 3.38 % 3.02 % Efficiency ratio (1) 57.84 % 49.67 % 49.76 % 50.69 % 57.77 % Common stockholders' equity to total assets 10.40 % 10.28 % 10.29 % 10.51 % 10.60 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.02 % 7.88 % 7.83 % 8.01 % 8.07 % Tier 1 risk-based ratio 11.33 % 11.24 % 11.16 % 11.12 % 11.34 % Total risk-based ratio 13.93 % 13.83 % 13.78 % 13.74 % 14.03 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.13 % 9.16 % 9.10 % 9.05 % 8.97 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 10.81 % 10.71 % 10.62 % 10.57 % 10.72 % Book value per common share $ 17.33 $ 17.09 $ 16.70 $ 16.82 $ 16.82 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 13.01 $ 12.76 $ 12.36 $ 12.47 $ 12.45

(1) See Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Selected Balance Sheet Data at Period End Loans $ 7,952,553 $ 7,866,050 $ 7,568,826 $ 7,408,540 $ 7,137,793 Allowance for credit losses on loans 71,403 70,264 68,879 68,836 67,112 Investment securities 1,994,927 2,037,386 2,047,186 2,124,213 2,139,054 Total assets 10,837,241 10,783,840 10,515,599 10,374,178 10,275,233 Total deposits 8,536,943 8,567,471 8,677,799 8,501,804 8,748,909 Short-term borrowings 813,328 728,797 357,787 432,206 102,911 Other borrowings 219,376 219,264 219,148 219,027 218,904 Stockholders' equity 1,126,580 1,108,587 1,082,406 1,090,145 1,089,282 Loans Non-owner occupied commercial $ 2,943,897 $ 2,906,014 $ 2,873,824 $ 2,777,003 $ 2,639,784 Owner occupied commercial 1,205,635 1,246,189 1,141,290 1,179,527 1,122,754 Multifamily 1,275,771 1,260,814 1,186,036 1,134,938 1,104,206 Non-owner occupied residential 210,203 218,026 222,597 221,339 225,795 Commercial, industrial and other 562,287 606,276 612,494 647,531 620,611 Paycheck Protection Program 390 435 734 10,404 36,785 Construction 404,994 380,100 381,109 370,777 404,186 Equipment financing 161,889 151,575 137,999 134,136 123,943 Residential mortgages 857,427 765,552 690,453 622,417 564,042 Consumer and home equity 330,060 331,069 322,290 310,468 295,687 Total loans $ 7,952,553 $ 7,866,050 $ 7,568,826 $ 7,408,540 $ 7,137,793 Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 1,998,590 $ 2,113,289 $ 2,288,902 $ 2,330,550 $ 2,300,030 Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 4,918,041 5,246,005 5,354,716 5,407,212 5,602,674 Time deposits 1,620,312 1,208,177 1,034,181 764,042 846,205 Total deposits $ 8,536,943 $ 8,567,471 $ 8,677,799 $ 8,501,804 $ 8,748,909 Total loans to total deposits ratio 93.2 % 91.8 % 87.2 % 87.1 % 81.6 % Selected Average Balance Sheet Data Loans $ 7,900,426 $ 7,729,510 $ 7,517,878 $ 7,229,175 $ 7,021,462 Investment securities 2,117,076 2,145,252 2,160,719 2,188,199 2,019,578 Interest-earning assets 10,091,341 9,923,173 9,755,797 9,588,396 9,504,287 Total assets 10,698,807 10,534,884 10,358,600 10,192,140 10,138,437 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 2,040,070 2,240,197 2,325,391 2,310,702 2,194,038 Savings deposits 928,796 1,001,870 1,092,222 1,153,591 1,131,359 Interest-bearing transaction accounts 4,224,024 4,389,672 4,337,559 4,369,067 4,399,531 Time deposits 1,385,661 1,100,911 905,735 803,421 879,427 Total deposits 8,578,551 8,732,650 8,660,907 8,636,781 8,604,355 Short-term borrowings 617,611 311,875 240,728 130,242 104,633 Other borrowings 219,308 219,202 219,082 218,958 217,983 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,375,400 7,023,530 6,795,326 6,675,279 6,732,933 Stockholders' equity 1,120,356 1,092,720 1,104,145 1,090,613 1,095,913





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Average Annualized Yields (Taxable Equivalent Basis) and Costs Assets Loans 5.10 % 4.84 % 4.43 % 4.22 % 3.92 % Taxable investment securities and other 2.61 % 2.41 % 2.12 % 1.81 % 1.60 % Tax-exempt securities 2.41 % 2.36 % 2.12 % 2.02 % 1.91 % Federal funds sold and interest-bearing cash accounts 4.00 % 3.68 % 2.21 % 0.55 % 0.16 % Total interest-earning assets 4.56 % 4.31 % 3.90 % 3.61 % 3.25 % Liabilities Savings accounts 0.28 % 0.29 % 0.25 % 0.18 % 0.17 % Interest-bearing transaction accounts 1.85 % 1.46 % 0.97 % 0.33 % 0.25 % Time deposits 2.71 % 1.77 % 1.00 % 0.39 % 0.40 % Borrowings 4.46 % 3.52 % 2.15 % 2.04 % 1.95 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.11 % 1.50 % 0.94 % 0.40 % 0.34 % Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis) 2.45 % 2.81 % 2.96 % 3.22 % 2.92 % Annualized net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 3.07 % 3.28 % 3.28 % 3.38 % 3.02 % Annualized cost of deposits 1.38 % 0.99 % 0.62 % 0.22 % 0.19 % Loan Quality Data Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans Balance at beginning of period $ 70,264 $ 68,879 $ 68,836 $ 67,112 $ 58,047 Initial allowance for credit losses on purchased credit deteriorated loans — — — — 12,077 Charge-offs on purchased credit deteriorated loans — — — — (7,634 ) Provision for credit losses on loans 1,213 1,464 11 1,583 4,630 Charge-offs (139 ) (138 ) (56 ) (365 ) (170 ) Recoveries 65 59 88 506 162 Balance at end of period $ 71,403 $ 70,264 $ 68,879 $ 68,836 $ 67,112 Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries) Non owner occupied commercial $ — $ — $ — $ (4 ) $ 4 Owner occupied commercial — — — (337 ) 24 Non owner occupied residential — — — — (14 ) Commercial, industrial and other (35 ) (24 ) (49 ) 272 778 Construction — — — — 6,804 Equipment finance 46 51 (23 ) (40 ) 82 Residential mortgages — — — — (48 ) Consumer and home equity 63 52 40 (32 ) 12 Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 74 $ 79 $ (32 ) $ (141 ) $ 7,642





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Non-Performing Assets (1) Non owner occupied commercial $ 908 $ 618 $ 307 $ 324 $ 5,482 Owner occupied commercial 8,757 9,439 10,322 12,587 2,626 Multifamily 584 — — — — Non owner occupied residential — 441 868 839 2,430 Commercial, industrial and other 2,221 2,978 3,623 4,882 6,098 Construction 980 980 — — 220 Equipment finance 379 114 226 112 51 Residential mortgages 1,918 2,011 2,226 2,249 1,935 Consumer and home equity 1,131 781 798 1,168 898 Total non-accrual loans 16,878 17,362 18,370 22,161 19,740 Total non-performing assets $ 16,878 $ 17,362 $ 18,370 $ 22,161 $ 19,740 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing $ — $ — $ 31 $ — $ — Loans restructured and still accruing $ — $ 2,640 $ 3,113 $ 3,189 $ 3,290 Ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.90 % 0.89 % 0.91 % 0.93 % 0.94 % Total non-accrual loans to total loans 0.21 % 0.22 % 0.24 % 0.30 % 0.28 % Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.16 % 0.16 % 0.17 % 0.21 % 0.19 % Annualized net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans — % — % — % (0.01 )% 0.44 %

(1) Includes non-accrual purchased credit deteriorated loans.