Doona™ USA Launches Innovative New Car Seat Alert Solution 

MIAMI, FL, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doona™ USA has officially announced the launch of SensAlert, the only child car seat alert solution with three alert levels. It aims to reduce the incidence of children being left in vehicles unattended.



The product is the first release in the brand’s new category DoonaLab, which aims to bring new ideas for design and innovation, including technology into the industry, as well as improving the daily lives of parents and caregivers around the world.

SensAlert is the only child car seat system that delivers three escalating alerts directly to parents’ and their safety network’s smartphones using a cloud-based system, therefore it does not depend on the phone’s signal. The solution combines a soft padded sensor, which fits most car seat designs, with an easy-to-use app for up to 3 users.

The system’s first alert appears as a simple alert notification on the caregiver’s phone, if the child is left unattended in the car seat. If this first alarm is not deactivated, SensAlert then automatically places a call to the smartphone. If the second alarm is not deactivated, the system will both call and send messages (which include location of the vehicle) to up to five pre-defined emergency contacts.

“We are thrilled to be able to introduce a solution that provides real peace of mind to parents everywhere,” says Doona founder, Yoav Mazar. “With SensAlert, we’re offering families a tool to help them feel secure no matter where they go, created with proven market-leading technology they can depend on.”

With the release of SensAlert and other upcoming projects, Doona continues to pursue their mission of making parenting simple for people around the world.

About Doona

Doona’s journey began with the founder’s desire to create a safe environment for his newborn and his frustration with the impractical infant car seats and strollers of the day. Today, Doona is a visionary company committed to improving and simplifying the lives of parents and their children. The company is driven by its mission to develop innovative products that positively impact current-day parenting without compromising on integrated functionality, quality, safety and design.

Contact:

Maya Plesset

Doona

maya@amebamarketing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9984ab74-26ee-484e-b6b7-9efa2aa499b5