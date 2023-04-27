New York, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Infertility Treatment Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06450860/?utm_source=GNW

The global infertility treatment market is expected to grow from $1.52 billion in 2022 to $1.67 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The infertility treatment market is expected to grow to $2.3 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.3%.



The infertility treatment market includes revenues earned by entities by providing fertility preservation, genetic carrier screening, egg treatment services.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The infertility treatment is a process to treat infertility in males and females.Infertility is a disease of the male or female reproductive system defined by the failure to achieve a pregnancy after 12 months or more of regular unprotected sexual intercourse.



Infertility is a condition where the female is unable to conceive after a year of trying.Endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and thyroid problems are just a few examples of female infertility causes.



Low testosterone or low sperm counts may be seen in men who are having fertility issues.



North America was the largest region in the infertility treatment market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the infertility treatment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main products of infertility treatment are equipment, media and consumables, and accessories.The equipment is used to treat infertility in males and females.



Equipment refers to the instrument, apparatus, implement, machine, appliance, implant, reagent for in vitro use, or material intended by the manufacturer to be used, alone or in combination, for a medical treatment purpose.The different procedures include assisted reproductive technology, artificial insemination, fertility surgeries, and others that uses various drug types such as clomiphene citrate, letrozole, serophene, hormone treatment, and others.



The patient types who undergo infertility treatment are female infertility treatment and male infertility treatment. The different end users include hospitals and surgical clinics, cryobanks, and research institutes.



The decline in the global fertility rate is a major driver propelling the growth of the infertility treatment market.The fertility rate at a given age is defined as the number of children born alive to women of that age during the year expressed as a percentage of the average annual population of women of that age.



The fertility rate worldwide is declining steadily owing to various factors, such as the growing trend of late marriages and increasing age-related infertility.This declining fertility rate has led to a significant increase in the demand for infertility treatment products that determine the fertility window in males and females.



For instance, according to The World Economic Forum, a Switzerland-based international non-governmental and lobbying organization, the target fertility rate is 2.1 to replace a generation, however, in 2020 it was only 1.6, which was below average. Furthermore, For the last 70 years, fertility rates have decreased worldwide, with a total 50% decline in 2022. Therefore, the decline in the global fertility rate is driving the demand for the infertility treatment market.



Technology Innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the infertility treatment market.Major companies operating in the infertility treatment market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.



For instance, in August 2021, Merck Specialties Pvt Ltd., an India-based pharmaceutical and chemical products company launched Pergoveris Pen in India for assisted reproductive technology use. The product is a ready-to-use device that contains both recombinant luteinizing hormone and recombinant follicle-stimulating hormone, and it must be used as directed by an expert in in vitro fertilisation. A globally approved product filled by technology that provides a safer self-administration fertility solution to infertile couples.



In May 2021, RO, a US-based digital elective care and telemedicine provider acquired Modern Fertility for a deal amount of approximately $225 million.Through this acquisition, RO aims to expand into fertility testing and reproductive health to its women’s health suite of services.



Modern Fertility is a US-based reproductive healthcare company.



The countries covered in the infertility treatment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



