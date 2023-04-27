Ceapro Inc. Appoints Michel Regnier as Senior Vice President, Technical Operations

EDMONTON, Alberta, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceapro Inc. (TSX-V: CZO, OTCQX: CRPOF) (“Ceapro” or the “Company”), a growth-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of active ingredients for healthcare and cosmetic industries, today announced the appointment of Michel (Mitch) Regnier as Senior Vice President, Technical Operations, effective May 1, 2023.



Mr. Regnier is an experienced and respected Operations Executive and Professional Engineer with 20+ years of progressive technical and leadership experience in the medical device, pharmaceutical and aerospace materials manufacturing industries. Over the course of his career, he has established a successful track record of leading cross functional technical and nontechnical teams, developing effective action plans, and working with international partners.

In this role, Mr. Regnier will be responsible for the management and growth of the bioprocessing business unit (Ceapro’s profitable base business), the implementation of a product development department, the maintenance of equipment and buildings and the management of the technology development department with a major emphasis on the implementation of a pilot scale unit of the PGX Technology at the Agri Food Discovery Place in Edmonton.

“We are very pleased to welcome Mitch to our team and bolster our efforts to develop new products and unique technologies. His extensive managerial experience along with his unique skillset and expertise well-positions us to lead the scale up of our disruptive technologies in preparation for commercialization of products and the signing of partnerships to unlock further potential. We continue to focus our efforts on propelling Ceapro into its next phase of growth as a biopharmaceutical company and believe this is another step forward in building momentum,” stated Gilles Gagnon, M.Sc., MBA, President and CEO of Ceapro.

Mr. Regnier added, “This is an exciting time in the Company’s history with the potential to generate growing value in the near and long term. I look forward to completing the development of technologies such as PGX, that continue to demonstrate its ability to successfully generate novel bioactive delivery systems at a quality that no other known technologies have been able to generate. I am excited to join the team at Ceapro and look forward to assisting in executing the Company’s strategic plans.”

Prior to joining Ceapro, Mr. Regnier served in a number of roles at Oerlikon Metco (Canada) Inc., a subsidiary of OC Oerlikon AG, a global provider of industrial technology based in Switzerland, with a focus on manufacturing of specialty materials, primarily nickel-based metal powders. In his most recent role at Oerlikon as the General Manager, Composite Materials for Aerospace, Electronics, Mining and Energy, he successfully led a team of 70 - 80 employees through the global pandemic and into back-to-back record years for revenue and profitability. Additionally, he served as the VP of Operations, Advanced Materials R&D for Infection Prevention and Control at Exciton Technologies, Inc., where he led the completion of product development and pilot manufacturing operations for the company's commercialization of their proprietary antimicrobial silver technology. Other career appointments include Director, Product Development and Director, Engineering at Nucryst Pharmaceuticals Corp.

About Ceapro Inc.

Ceapro Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology company involved in the development of proprietary extraction technology and the application of this technology to the production of extracts and “active ingredients” from oats and other renewable plant resources. Ceapro adds further value to its extracts by supporting their use in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and therapeutics products for humans and animals. The Company has a broad range of expertise in natural product chemistry, microbiology, biochemistry, immunology and process engineering. These skills merge in the fields of active ingredients, biopharmaceuticals and drug-delivery solutions. For more information on Ceapro, please visit the Company’s website at www.ceapro.com.

