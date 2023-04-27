Health Telemetry Market Size Worth US$ 182.1 Billion by 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent report by Growth Plus Reports estimated the global Health Telemetry Market to be worth US$ 68.75 billion in 2022. From 2023 to 2031, market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.43%, reaching US$ 182.1 billion. The most successful strategies, market trends, the competitive environment, significant drivers and opportunities, statistical data, market size, and revenue are all included in the report.

Key Takeaways:

The rising prevalence of patients suffering from heart ailments is driving market revenue.

The real-time detection of heartbeats and other advanced care is raising the demand.

The technical improvements and device developments are creating a strong product pipeline.

Health Telemetry Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 68.75 billion Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 182.1 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 11.43% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Type, Application, and Region. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers:

The growing demand for health telemetry devices due to a rise in cardiovascular disease cases and related mortality drives the market revenue growth. Furthermore, for diseases that require routine monitoring, healthcare professionals are increasingly using remote patient monitoring technology to improve clinical results and patient care, such as in the coronavirus epidemic.

Market Segmentation:

Growth plus reports have analyzed the global health telemetry market from perspectives such as type, application, and region.

Type Segmentation:

Based on type, the global health telemetry market is segmented into hardware, software, and services.

The services segment is expected to account for a significant revenue share in the global market. This rise in revenue share is attributed to the high demand for health telemetry services to help monitor patients in remote regions, disease management, and preventive care, among other things.

Application Segmentation:

Based on application, the global health telemetry market is segmented into radiology, cardiology, remote ICU, psychology, dermatology, and others.

The radiology segment accounts for significant revenue growth in the global market. This large revenue share is attributed to the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular, and respiratory diseases requiring frequent monitoring through radiological imaging and advancements in imaging technologies, boosting the revenue share for this segment.

Regional Growth Dynamics:

Based on regions, the global health telemetry market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America dominates the global health telemetry market with large revenue share. This significant revenue share of this region can be attributed to factors, including the geriatric population, the prevalence of heart disease, and the growing healthcare expenses.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent players operating in the global health telemetry market are:

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Lindsay Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG

Medi-Lynx Pvt. Ltd.

Zoll Medical Corporation

Honeywell International

IBM Corp

Medtronic Plc.

BioTelemetry Inc.

Medicomp Systems Inc.

New product releases and higher R&D spending are two main techniques used by significant players to get a larger market revenue share. Both domestic and international companies in health telemetry are concentrating on launching unique products while expanding their R&D efforts and monitoring the entry of new competitors.

Recent Developments:

In August 2021, the Universal Space Transponder (UST), which will allow the transfer of video, data, audio, and telemetry information to and from the earth as well as information relaying between other spacecraft stationed on Mars, has been chosen by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and L3Harris Technologies.

In May 2021, the installation of the GE Healthcare APEX-Pro CH Telemetry System cost USD 400,000 at Westfield Memorial Hospital in New York. The technique tracks heart rate and oxygen saturation levels to detect cardiac irregularities, including arrhythmia. It is suitable for those who have pacemakers as well.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecast Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints Opportunities GLOBAL HEALTH TELEMETRY MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE Hardware Software Services GLOBAL HEALTH TELEMETRY MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Radiology Cardiology Remote ICU Psychology Dermatology Others

HEALTH TELEMETRY MARKET TOC

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

