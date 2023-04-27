New York, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dental Consumables Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06450858/?utm_source=GNW

, OSSTEM Implant Co, Patterson Companies Inc., Nobel Biocare(Danaher Corporation), Kulzer, Keystone Dental Inc., and Brasseler.



The global dental consumables market is expected to grow from $32.94 billion in 2022 to $35.54 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The dental consumables market is expected to grow to $46.84 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.1%.



The dental consumables market consists of sales of surgical vacuum, cotton roll dispenser, cellulose sertile.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Dental consumables refer to products that dental professionals or dentists use on patients to treat and carry out procedures related to oral health issues.These include consumables such as implants, prosthetics, braces, crowns, and dental impression materials.



The dental consumables are used to treat conditions such as tooth restoration, troubles with the gingival tissues, dental impairments, dental caries, and periodontal illnesses, as well as other dental conditions.



North America was the largest region in the dental consumables market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the dental consumables market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of products in dental consumables are dental implants, dental prosthetics, endodontics, orthodontics, periodontics, retail dental care essentials and other dental consumables.Dental implants refer to medical devices that are surgically inserted into the jaw to improve a person’s appearance or ability to chew.



The different materials include metals, polymers, ceramics and biomaterials that are used in dental clinics, hospitals and other applications.



The rising incidence of dental diseases is expected to propel the growth of the dental consumables market going forward.Dental diseases refer to the most common conditions that affect our oral health, including oral cancer, gum disease, and cavities.



Dental diseases can be prevented by regular dentist visits and the proper way of brushing and flossing the teeth can prevent dental diseases.Dental consumables are used for the treatment of dental disorders such as tooth restoration, and problems associated with gingival tissues.



For instance, according to World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based health organization, in March 2022, nearly 3.5 billion people worldwide suffer from oral disorders. Around 10% of the world’s population suffers from severe periodontal gum disease, which can lead to tooth loss. Additionally, 520 million children worldwide are affected by primary tooth decay, and 2.3 billion adults worldwide have dental caries in their permanent teeth. Therefore, the rising incidence of dental diseases is driving the growth of the dental consumables market.



Advanced dental technologies are the key trend gaining popularity in the dental consumables market.Major companies operating in the market are focused on innovating new dental technologies to sustain their position in the dental consumables market.



For instance, in June 2021, EnvisionTEC, a US-based company, announced the launch of Flexcera Next Generation 3D Printed Dentures, a Proprietary Resin Technology combining advanced science with 3D printing technology for dental prosthetics that help in providing patients with solutions for stronger, more attractive, and more functional teeth.One of its special advantages is its ability to print up to eight customised Flexcera dentures in less than two hours, delivering on the promise of same-day, premium dental prosthetics.



It is three times stronger than some rival resins and has exceptional fracture resistance.



In January 2021, CeramTec Group, a German-based manufacturer and supplier of technical ceramics, acquired Dentalpoint for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, CeremTec Group aims to expand its portfolio in the medical segment and dental markets.



Dentalpoint is a Switzerland-based company that manufactures dental consumables, dental prostheses and equipment.



The countries covered in the dental consumables market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The dental consumables report is one of a series of new reports that provides dental consumables statistics, including dental consumables industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a dental consumables share, detailed dental consumables segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the dental consumables industry. This dental consumables market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06450858/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________