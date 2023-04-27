New York, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Autoimmune Treatment Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06450855/?utm_source=GNW

The global autoimmune treatment market is expected to grow from $6.08 billion in 2022 to $6.86 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The autoimmune treatment market is expected to grow to $10.98 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.5%.



The autoimmune treatment includes revenues earned by entities by providing immunosuppressive therapy, biological treatment, immuno-suppressing medications services.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Autoimmune treatment refers to the management and care of a patient for the purpose of combating autoimmune disease or disorder.This is a type of condition in which one’s immune system starts attacking its own body cells.



The autoimmune treatment is used to treat autoimmune diseases.



North America was the largest region in the autoimmune treatment market in 2022. The regions covered in the autoimmune treatment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of products in autoimmune treatment are consumables and assay kits, instruments and services.Consultation refers to seeking assistance from another physicians or health care professionals for diagnostic studies, therapeutic interventions, or other services.



Diagnosis is the process of identifying the nature of an illness or other problem by examination of the signs and symptoms.The main service types include consultation and diagnosis, therapy and monitoring and drug development that involve several diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, sjögren’s syndrome, thyroiditis, scleroderma and others.



The main drug classes include anti-inflammatory, anti-hyperglycemics, nsaids, interferons and others. The main end user are clinical laboratories, hospitals and others.



The increasing investments in research and development of drugs for autoimmune diseases are expected to propel the growth of the autoimmune treatment market going forward.Research and development are the actions businesses take to innovate and launch new goods and services.



Research and development of drugs for autoimmune diseases allows for the development of more targeted, low-molecular-weight, orally active, and chemically characterized immune suppressive drugs with acceptable tolerability in the context of long-term autoimmune disease treatment.For instance, in January 2020, Kyverna Therapeutics, a US-based biotechnology and cell therapy company, raised $25 million series A funding from Vida Ventures and Westlake Village Bio Partners investors and entered into a strategic partnership with Gilead Sciences.



This funding will be used to enhance Kyverna’s treatment strategy, which integrates advanced T cell engineering and synthetic biology technologies to inhibit and remove autoreactive immune cells, which are the source of inflammatory diseases. Therefore, the increasing investments in research and development of drugs drives the autoimmune treatment market growth.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the autoimmune treatment market.Major companies operating in the market are developing advanced technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in January 2020, Predicta Med, an Israel-based healthcare company operating in the autoimmune treatment market, launched Predicta Med which helps in the identification of autoimmune disorders for early detection and intervention.The artificial intelligence technology and machine learning helps to greatly speed up a procedure that generally requires more than four years and at least four different doctors.



Also, the accuracy rate increases to 84%, and it can also accurately detect lupus, multiple sclerosis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis. This unique platform offers healthcare professionals an AI-powered way of expediting the diagnosis of autoimmune illnesses, which might improve provider efficiency, increase the efficacy of treatment, and improve patient care.



In October 2020, Johnson & Johnson, a US-based pharmaceutical industry company, acquired Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for an amount of $6.5 billion. This acquisition provides an opportunity for the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson to expand their leadership in immune-mediated diseases and drive further growth in the development of autoantibody-driven disorders. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a US-based biotechnology company operating in the autoimmune treatment market.



The countries covered in the autoimmune treatment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The autoimmune treatment report is one of a series of new reports that provides autoimmune treatment statistics, including autoimmune treatment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an autoimmune treatment share, detailed autoimmune treatment segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the autoimmune treatment industry. This autoimmune treatment market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

