Wireless and Mobile Backhaul Equipment Global Market Report 2023

The global wireless and mobile backhaul equipment market is expected to grow from $61.76 billion in 2022 to $69.02 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The wireless and mobile backhaul equipment market is expected to grow to $109.80 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.3%.



The wireless and mobile backhaul equipment market consists of sales of wireless and mobile backhaul equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in the transmission of the signal from a remote location or network to another site, typically a central one by using high-capacity line capable of transporting a large amount of data at extremely rapid rates.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Wireless and mobile backhaul equipment refers to various components used in the formation of wireless communication infrastructure to transport data between the internet and subnetworks.



North America was the largest region in the wireless and mobile backhaul equipment market in 2022. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main equipment in wireless and mobile backhaul equipment are microwave equipment, sub-6 GHz equipment, millimeter equipment, and test and measurement equipment.The topology is point-to-point (PTP) configurations, point to multipoint (PTM) configurations.



The various services used are network services, professional services, and system integration services. The applications are building-to-building connectivity, cellular backhaul, broadband connectivity backhaul, video surveillance backhaul and others.



The increasing adoption rate of 5G networks is expected to propel the growth of the wireless and mobile backhaul equipment market going forward. 5G refers to the fifth generation of wireless technology for broadband cellular networks with high speed and reduced latency. Increasing adoption of 5G networks is growing mobile data traffic and generating a large volume of data, thereby creating demand for fast and reliable connectivity. This demand is creating a prospect for mobile and wireless backhaul vendors to enhance their offerings. For instance, according to a Sweden-based telecommunications company, Ericsson’s latest Mobility Report, in 2022, the number of global 5G subscriptions is expected to surpass the one-billion mark. Therefore, the increasing adoption rate of 5G networks is driving the growth of the wireless and mobile backhaul equipment market.



Technological advancement is the key trend gaining popularity in the wireless and mobile backhaul equipment market.Major companies operating in the market are developing new technologies such as the MultiHaul™ TG series of products that uses point-to-point (PtP) connectivity for physical security and smart city applications that works on gigabit wireless technology.



For instance, in March 2022, Siklu, an Israel -based gigabit wireless backhaul solutions company introduced the MultiHaul™ TG series of products that offer multi-gigabit capacity, immunity to interference, and a large spectrum for easy deployment of solutions with mesh topology for physical security and smart city applications. The MultiHaulTM TG family of products combines L2 SDN mesh.



In February 2021, ComSovereign Holding Corp, a US-based communication device company acquired Fastback Networks for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, ComSovereign Holding Corp aims to strengthen its product portfolio in wireless backhaul technology including intelligent backhaul radios (IBR).



Fastback Networks is a US-based company operating in wireless and mobile backhaul equipment.



The countries covered in the Wireless And Mobile Backhaul Equipment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The wireless and mobile backhaul equipment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides wireless and mobile backhaul equipment market statistics, including wireless and mobile backhaul equipment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an wireless and mobile backhaul equipment market share, detailed wireless and mobile backhaul equipment market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the wireless and mobile backhaul equipment industry. This wireless and mobile backhaul equipment market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

