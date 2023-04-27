Prelude Therapeutics to Participate in Three Healthcare Investor Conferences in May

WILMINGTON, Del., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (Nasdaq: PRLD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company, today announced that company executives will participate in three upcoming healthcare investment conferences.



Details are as follows:

H. C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference at Nasdaq

Kris Vaddi, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, May 2, at 1:30 p.m. ET. The live webcast is available here. The Company will also host one-on-one investor meetings during the day.



Bank of America Securities 2023 Healthcare Conference

Jane Huang, MD, President and Chief Medical Officer and Laurent Chardonnet, Chief Financial Officer, will conduct one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, May 10 and Thursday May 11. Dr. Huang will participate in a fireside chat on May 10 at 4:20 p.m. PT/7:20 p.m. ET. The live webcast will be available here, and will be available for replay until August 11, 2023.



JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

Dr. Vaddi and Mr. Chardonnet will conduct one-on-one meetings on Monday, May 15 and Tuesday May 16 and Dr. Vaddi will participate in a fireside chat at 12 noon ET, on May 15. The live webcast is available here and will be available for replay for 90 days.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing innovative drug candidates targeting critical cancer cell pathways. The Company’s diverse pipeline is comprised of highly differentiated, potentially best-in-class or first-in-class proprietary small molecule compounds aimed at addressing clinically validated pathways for cancers with selectable underserved patients. Prelude’s pipeline includes four candidates currently in clinical development: PRT1419, a potent, selective inhibitor of MCL1, PRT2527, a potent and highly selective CDK9 inhibitor, PRT3645, a next generation CDK4/6 inhibitor, and PRT3789, an IV administered, potent and highly selective SMARCA2 degrader.

For more information, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Investor Contact:

Lindsey Trickett

Vice President, Investor Relations

240.543.7970

ltrickett@preludetx.com

Media Contact:

Helen Shik

Shik Communications

617.510.4373

Helen@ShikCommunications.com

