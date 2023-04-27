SANUWAVE Health to Attend the 2023 Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring | Wound Healing Society (WHS) Conference

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV), a leading provider of next-generation FDA-approved wound care products, is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming 2023 Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring | Wound Healing Society (WHS) conference. The event will be co-located with the Diabetic Limb Salvage (DLS) conference from April 26-30, 2023 in National Harbor, MD.

The SAWC Spring | WHS conference is the premier event dedicated to the management, treatment, and prevention of wounds, and brings together leading wound care experts from around the world. The conference offers an opportunity for participants to share ideas and learn about the latest advancements in wound care technology.

"We are excited to attend the 2023 SAWC Spring | WHS conference and to participate in such an important event," said Tim Hendricks, Executive Vice President, Wound Care US of SANUWAVE Health. "This conference is an ideal platform for us to showcase our 6 Posters highlighting our innovative non-invasive, regenerative medicine solutions for the treatment of chronic wounds.”

South Korea - Application of extracorporeal shockwave therapy to improve microcirculation in diabetic foot ulcers - A prospective study - Prof Dr Daun Jeong et al - funded by the South Korea Medical Device Development Fund grant - funded by the Korea government (the Ministry of Science and ICT, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, the Ministry of Health & Welfare

Brazil - Extracorporeal Shockwave (ESWT) APPLICATION IN COMPLEX CASES – Revascularization of Chronic LL Wounds Mixed Etiologies - Dr Cláudia Hidasy: Vascular & Endovascular Surgeon RIO DE JANEIRO -BRAZIL Hospital Quinta D´Or - Rede D'Or São Luiz

South Africa - A New Approach to Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Management with Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (ESWT) PACE-Technology: An Adjunctive therapy that improves the outcome of DFU management. - Brinsley David (RN) (B. Cur Nursing Degree) (Dip. UFS Wound Care) (Cert. IIWCC University of Toronto) Advanced Wound Care Practitioner, Cape Advanced Wound Care Centre, Netcare Christian Barnard Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa

Canada - Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (ESWT): A Novel way to speed up healing installed, diabetic wounds. - Dr Perry Mayer; Medical Director of The Mayer Institute (TMI), Center of Excellence Hamilton Ontario Canada

Canada - TRUE-Focused Acoustic Shockwave - Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression device: Effects on musculoskeletal tissue in treating Plantar Fasciitis in Patients with DFU - Brian Harper D.Ch. Clinical Director Newmarket Foot Centre, Ontario, Clinical Adjunct Professor Michener Institute at University Health Network Toronto New Market Ontario Canada

USA - Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (ESWT) An Option for Pedal Arterial Ulcer(s) (PAU) with Standard of Care (SOC) Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (ESWT) An Option for Pedal Arterial Ulcer(s) (PAU) with Standard of Care (SOC) - Anna Sanchez D.P.M, Director of San Antonio New Step Wound and Infusion Clinic San Antonio Texas USA

SANUWAVE Health is committed to advancing the field of regenerative medicine and improving patient care. The company's groundbreaking technology has been shown to accelerate the healing of chronic wounds, leading to improved patient outcomes and reduced healthcare costs.

"We are proud to be at the forefront of regenerative medicine and to have the opportunity to share our innovative solutions with other leaders in the field," said Hendricks. "We look forward to continuing to collaborate with other attendees to advance the science and improve patient care."

