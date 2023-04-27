Aptamers Market is Expected to Reach $342 million | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The aptamers industry has been growing steadily in recent years, and is expected to continue to do so in the near future. This can be attributed to the increasing awareness of aptamers and the potential applications they offer in various fields. Aptamers have the potential to revolutionize and disrupt the medical and pharmaceutical industries. They can be used to diagnose diseases, target drugs to specific cells, and even act as vaccines. Furthermore, they can be used in food and environmental testing, as well as in research applications. As a result, the aptamers industry is expected to experience strong growth over the next decade, with increased demand, investments, and research and development activities.

Aptamers market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $151 million in 2021 and is poised to reach $342 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17.7% from 2021 to 2026 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Growth of aptamers market is attributed to factors such as increase in number of clinical trials for development of aptamer-based therapeutics, increase in awareness about advantages of aptamers as compared to antibodies, rising investment in pharmaceutical R&D, and rising prevalence of chronic and rare diseases to increase the demand for aptamer-based therapeutics and diagnostics. Growth in the venture capital funding for research on aptamers and growing collaborations with research institutes and pharmaceutical companies are also expected to offer a wide range of growth opportunities to players in the market. On the other hand, low market acceptance as compared to antibodies is likely to restrain the market growth while shortage of skilled & trained professionals may challenge market growth to a certain extent.

Aptamers Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2021 $151 million Estimated Value by 2026 $342 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 17.7% Market Size Available for 2019–2026 Forecast Period 2021–2026 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Technology, Application and End User Geographies Covered North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe

APAC Japan China India Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico RoLA

Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Growth in the venture capital funding for research on aptamers Key Market Drivers Rising awareness of the advantages of aptamers over antibodies

Based on type, the aptamers market is segmented into DNA aptamers, XNA aptamers, and RNA aptamers. The DNA-based aptamers segment dominated the market in 2020. The large share of this segment is attributed to their lower production cost and higher stability compared to other nucleic acid-based aptamers and the wide availability of DNA aptamers.

Based on technology, the aptamers market is segmented into SELEX and other technologies. The SELEX technology segment dominated the market in 2020. The segment accounts for a large share of the aptamers market as SELEX is one of the most widely used technologies. The other technologies segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing focus on developing technologies for aptamer selection.

Based on the application, the aptamers market is segmented into therapeutics development, research & development, diagnostics, and other applications. In 2020, the therapeutics development segment dominated the market due to the increasing number of clinical trials evaluating aptamers for new therapies and collaborations among aptamer companies & prominent pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms. The diagnostic segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the development of new diagnostic kits to detect cancer and other diseases.

Based on end user, the global aptamers market is segmented into pharmaceutical companies & biotechnology companies, academic & government research institutes, contract research organizations, and other end users. In 2020, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies dominated the market owing to the increasing number of market players offering custom aptamers for use in therapeutics development & rising R&D expenditure. The diagnostic segment will record the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the development of diagnostic tools for cancer and infectious diseases.

The global aptamers market is segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of this market. The largest share of North America is attributed to the availability of funds to develop innovative technologies, the presence of prominent market players, and growing collaborations among companies. The Asia Pacific market is estimated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising R&D activities on aptamers, the development of aptamer-based products, and the rising focus on drug discovery and development.

Key Market Players:

The prominent players operating in this market include Aptamer Group (UK), Raptamer Discovery Group (US), SomaLogic Inc., (US), Aptamer Sciences, Inc. (South Korea), Aptagen, LLC (US), Maravai Lifesciences (US), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), NeoVentures Biotechnology Inc. (Canada), Aptus Biotech (Spain), Base Pair Biotechnologies (US), AMSBIO (UK), Novaptech (France), Bio-Techne (US), Aptitude Medical Systems Inc (US), RayBiotech (Georgia), Alpha Diagnostic International, Inc. (US), Creative Biolabs (US), Creative Biogene (US), Vivonics Inc. (US), IBA Lifesciences GmbH (Germany), Aptabharat Innovations Pvt. Ltd (India), Profacgen (US), Mediven (Malaysia), Pure Biologics (Poland), and Oak BioSciences, Inc. (Canada). These players adopted the strategies of partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions to expand their presence in the global aptamers market.

Hypothetic Challenges of Aptamers Market in Near Future:

Increased Competition: With the growing popularity of aptamers, more companies are entering the market and competing for market share. This could lead to increased competition and price wars, which could make it difficult for existing companies to remain profitable.

Regulatory Uncertainty: With the technology being relatively new, regulatory frameworks for aptamers are not yet established in many countries. This could lead to uncertainty in the market and could prevent companies from being able to make long-term plans.

Technological Limitations: The current technology behind aptamers is limited in terms of its capabilities. This could lead to a lack of innovation and progress in the market, which could hinder its potential growth.

Cost of Production: The cost of producing aptamers is relatively high due to the complexity of the technology. This could make it difficult for companies to remain competitive and profitable.

Safety Concerns: As with any medical technology, there are always safety concerns surrounding the use of aptamers. This could lead to increased scrutiny and potential legal issues, which could further complicate the market.

Top 3 Use Cases of Aptamers Market:

Diagnostics: Aptamers can be used in various diagnostic applications, such as antigen-antibody assays, DNA/RNA detection, and enzyme assays. Aptamers can also be used to detect drug residues in food and water.

Therapeutics: Aptamers can be used as therapeutic agents to target specific cells and tissues, as well as to deliver drugs directly to their site of action. They can also be used as molecular “scissors” to cleave specific proteins or DNA sequences.

Research: Aptamers are widely used in research applications such as protein structure determination, gene expression profiling, protein-protein interaction studies, and gene silencing. They are also used to study cellular processes such as apoptosis and cell-signalling pathways.

Recent Developments:

In August 2021, Aptamer Group, Ltd. and BizCom Japan, Inc. entered into a distribution and marketing agreement to market Optimer discovery and development services in Japan.

In August 2021, Aptamer Group entered a partnership with ProAxsis Limited. As per the partnership, Aptamer Group will develop validated Optimer ligands against critical targets for ProAxsis’s diagnostic assays

In July 2021, Aptamer Sciences, Inc. was selected by the Korean government to support a non-clinical project for a new drug development project for COVID-19 treatment and vaccine and will receive a research grant of about USD 0.51 million for one year through this project.

