Stallion Discoveries Successfully Completes Airborne Geophysical Program Covering Their Entire Athabasca Basin Land Package

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stallion Discoveries Corp. (the "Company" or "Stallion") (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: HM4) is pleased to announce that Geotech Ltd. (Geotech) has completed flying a VTEMTM Plus electromagnetic (EM) and magnetic survey over all of Stallion’s 78,831 hectares in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.



The Company contracted Geotech to undertake the program using Geotech’s state-of-the-art VTEM Plus system to cover all eight of the Company’s projects. The VTEM technology has been used extensively by many explorers working in the Athabasca Basin since its introduction in 2004. Calibration studies by Areva (now Orano) have demonstrated the VTEM Plus system is capable of detecting basement conductors at a depth of 750m.

The survey was flown using a line spacing of 200m, with an aggregate of 5,150km’s. Condor North Consulting ULC (Condor) was engaged by Stallion for the Quality Assurance/ Quality Control (QA/QC) of the data acquisition phase of this survey. With the data acquisition phase now complete, Geotech will work to complete the data processing and product generation over the coming weeks.

The Company has further engaged Condor to work on the interpretation of the survey data. Condor provides a full range of services for processing, modeling, and analysis of geophysical data. The team has extensive experience in all aspects of geophysics and works with clients to integrate geoscience data into a coherent project data set from which sound exploration decisions can be based. Condor has significant expertise in the Athabasca Basin and in uranium exploration. This technical continuity from data acquisition phase through to interpretation ensures best data quality leading to the success of the geophysical compilation and targeting of high priority zones and potential drill targets.

“This survey represents the key first step on a proven exploration roadmap in the area. With the data acquisition phase of the geophysical survey now complete, our team is looking forward to the processing and interpretation phase as we look to prioritize key target areas and potential drill targets,” said Stallion’s CEO, Drew Zimmerman.

