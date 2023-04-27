PSYC Explores the Boundaries of Psychedelics and Society with New Video Series, “PSYC Taboo”

LAS VEGAS, NV, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSYC Corporation (OTC Pink Market: PSYC) (“PSYC”, “PSYC Corp” or the “Company”), parent company to Spotlight Media Corporation (“SMC” or the “wholly owned subsidiary”), a multimedia leader for all things psychedelics including the emerging medicinal psychedelics market sector, is pleased to announce the premiere of its new independently produced video series “PSYC Taboo” which premieres on Friday, April 28, 2023, via Psychedelic Spotlight and will provide a bold and informative glimpse into a variety of carefully selected topics highlighting the growing integration of psychedelics into the lives of everyday people across society.



Episode 1, titled “Pleasure Is Your Divine Right”, will introduce viewers to a topic often considered “taboo” by many throughout the mainstream media and society: sex and psychedelics.

Spotlighted in this episode is the personal testimony and experiences of a Type 1 Diabetic who explains how they were introduced to a new world of heightened pleasure through the integration of psychedelics into their sexual life. The episode also features informative commentary from respected experts within the psychedelics community such as Lauren Taus, a licensed psychotherapist practicing Ketamine-assisted Psychotherapy in Los Angeles, Dr. David Tripp of Antioch University Los Angeles, and Nadège, a noted sex scholar and bestselling author. The episode also features comedic relief commentary from writer, comedian, and actor, Christian Cintron.

According to the Company, plans are for additional episodes of this season of PSYC Taboo to explore other fascinating areas where sex and psychedelics are converging during a time in which a growing number of individuals throughout society are venturing into the exploration of psychedelics. The intent is for future seasons to take a deep dive into other “beneath the surface” topics that have become increasingly relevant within the growing community of psychedelics and psychedelic-assisted therapy and for the show to lend to the authority PSYC is continuing to develop in this sector through Psychedelic Spotlight.

“The genesis of PSYC Taboo started with acknowledging just how complex and diverse the psychedelics community is and has always been,” said PSYC CEO and PSYC Taboo Executive Producer, David Flores. “For better or worse, the biotech and drug development side of this sector has been at the forefront, from a public eye perspective, of the psychedelics movement in recent years. However, in our opinion it does not offer a complete representation of what is currently happening within a society that is becoming increasingly open to the exploration of psychedelics. Our goal with PSYC Taboo is to take people on a journey that is every bit as entertaining and candid as it is informative and inspiring and that spotlights a side of psychedelic exploration that is not often covered by today’s media. The topics and conversations may be uncomfortable to some, but we believe they are things that a lot of people out there are already talking about behind closed doors or are at the very least curious about. At the end of the day, we believe that if we are going to succeed in responsibly removing the stigma that has been tied to psychedelics for decades, we need to be able to normalize conversations that go well beyond their potential outside of just a medical context.”

PSYC Taboo Director, Matthew Dunehoo, added the following: “We speak of the ways in which the emerging "psychedelics industry" can positively differentiate itself from other societal and industrial movements. At PSYC we've always believed that key to making good on this potential will be a clear and candid discourse on the myriad topics raised by humanity seeking a greater understanding and implementation of psychedelic compounds. We believe that the psychedelic experience is all about the transmission of knowledge and integration of new insights. In this series, we're spotlighting topics often considered taboo, where candid discourse is needed for growth and healing, through a psychedelic lens.”

Mr. Flores concluded with, “PSYC takes the role and responsibility we are developing as a media authority in this sector of psychedelics very seriously. We are not clinical experts. Those are the doctors, scientists, and researchers that are dedicated to studying these compounds. If anything, we here at PSYC aspire to become experts in informative and entertaining storytelling and in presenting the news and information that is shaping this emerging sector. That, in our opinion, is the ultimate role of any media outlet. And at the end of the day, through the diverse pillars we are developing through Psychedelic Spotlight, PSYC Taboo, and Bonfire, we hope to continue carving out a trustworthy brand identity within this space unlike any other.”

Click here to view the trailer for Episode 1 of PSYC Taboo.

About PSYC Corporation (OTC Pink Market: PSYC)

PSYC Corporation (the “Company” or “PSYC”) is a forward-thinking multimedia leader for progressive and emerging market sectors such as medicinal psychedelics and cannabis.

Management’s assessment is that through the diversified collection of multimedia platforms the Company owns and operates, and most specifically through the news, information, and engaging content they each produce and publish respectively, PSYC has effectively positioned itself at the forefront of some of today’s most dynamic and opportunity-filled market sectors.

About Spotlight Media Corporation

Spotlight Media Corporation (“SMC”) (www.spotlightmediacorp.com) is a Nevada Corporation and is a privately held wholly owned subsidiary of PSYC that was incorporated on February 8, 2022.

SMC currently owns and operates Psychedelic Spotlight which, according to the Company, has emerged as a recognized industry-leading multimedia platform dedicated to covering the growing movement across society involving psychedelic-assisted healing. Additionally, SMC also operates Bonfire, a community-focused, consumer-facing platform being developed to effectively meet the demands linked to the expanding interest and curiosity across society related to the healing and therapeutic wonders of psychedelics and other plant based and holistic modalities.

SMC’s service-focused media platforms include Technical 420, On the Bids, and Mushroom Stocks which each serve publicly traded companies operating in the sectors of cannabis, mining and precious metals, and medicinal psychedelics and have become valuable informational resources for individuals following each of these respective market sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors, including the effect of COVID-19 and the success of the current vaccine distribution, the adverse effect of the Omicron variant, that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website and is not incorporated by reference into such reports.

Disclaimer: PSYC Corporation does not in any way encourage or condone the use, purchase, sale or transfer of any illegal substances, nor do we encourage or condone partaking in any unlawful activities. We support a harm reduction approach for the purpose of education and promoting individual and public safety. If you are choosing to use psychedelic substances, please do so responsibly.

Corporate Contact:

PSYC Corporation (PSYC)

www.psyccorporation.com

www.spotlightmediacorp.com

(702) 239-1919

info@psyccorporation.com

OTC PINK MARKET: PSYC