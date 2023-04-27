Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Size to Surpass USD 3.03 Billion with CAGR of 8.5% by 2030, Share, Growth, Demand, Global Trends and Competitive Analysis

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- " Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market " is the latest report from Data Bridge Market Research, offering a comprehensive analysis of growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and the competitive landscape. Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators marketing report offers an in-depth investigation of the market driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for obtaining crucial insight of the market. Such a brilliant report has been prepared by a team of enthusiastic analysts, skilled researchers, and experienced forecasters who work meticulously for the same. The wide-ranging market research report presents intelligent solutions to versatile business challenges and instigates an effortless decision-making process. The portable Oxygen Concentrators business report serves the analysis of the global market share, segmentation, revenue growth estimation, and geographic regions of the market.



Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the portable oxygen concentrators market which is USD 1.58 billion in 2022, is expected to reach USD 3.03 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

A portable oxygen concentrator (POC) is a medical device component that helps patients with low blood oxygen levels. It is used to provide patients with extra oxygen. The oxygen provided by portable oxygen concentrator devices is more concentrated than that found in the atmosphere. This module collects, purifies, and transmits air. The operation of an oxygen concentrator is straightforward. The portable oxygen concentrator is easy to transport, safer, smaller in size, and less expensive. It reduces the risk of a heart attack and respiratory illness, and improves mental clarity and general mood.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is the third leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for approximately 3.23 million deaths. Portable oxygen concentrator sales are expected to rise at a healthy rate during the forecast period because people with this disease frequently require oxygen therapy to increase oxygen levels in their blood and improve oxygen supply to their organs.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players operating in the portable oxygen concentrators market are:

Smiths Medical, Inc. (U.S.)

ResMed (U.S.)

Invacare Corporation (U.S.)

Zadro Health Solutions (U.S.)

Koninklijke Philips N.V (Netherlands)

Chart Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

Nidek Medical (India)

Inogen, Inc. (U.S.)

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare (U.S.)

O2 CONCEPTS LLC., (U.S.)

GCE Group (Sweden)

CAIRE Inc. (U.S.)

Precision Medical, Inc. (U.S.)

Besco Medical Co., LTD (China)

Foshan Keyhub Electronic Industries Co. Ltd. (China)

Philips Respironics (U.S.)

Recent Developments

In 2021, Servotech Power Systems announced the release of medical grade oxygen concentrators. Servotech has also expanded its network of strategic alliances by collaborating with IIT Jammu and IISER Bhopal to transfer knowledge to manufacture oxygen concentrators in India, allowing them to produce a truly indigenous product. Servotech will provide concentrators to hospitals, foundations, medical institutions, business institutions, and other key stakeholders in need of the product.

In 2019, Inogen launched New Aera, Inc., a manufacturer of non-invasive portable ventilation systems. The company has decided to incorporate TAV technology into its oxygen concentrators in order to maintain its market position with an innovative portfolio.

Opportunities:

Rising cases of COPD and continuous new product launches

Increased adoption of portable oxygen concentrators in developing countries as a result of rising incomes and technological advancements will create opportunities for the portable oxygen concentrators market during the forecast period. Globally, the number of people suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is rising, particularly in India and China. As a result, the global demand for portable oxygen concentrators will rise.

Furthermore, companies' increased investment in the production of continuous-flow portable oxygen concentrators and pulse flow portable oxygen concentrators will fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Key Market Segments Covered in Portable Oxygen Concentrators Industry Research

Deliver System

Continuous Flow

Pulse Flow

Application

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Asthma

Respiratory Distress Syndrome

End-User

Hospitals

Homecare Settings

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Travel Agents

Key Industry Drivers:

Rising number of chronic diseases

The growing geriatric population is increasing the demand for home care settings, particularly in developed countries. The rising number of patients suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and respiratory diseases as a result of unhealthy lifestyle choices such as marijuana, cigars, and pipes consumption among the young population and workplace exposure to hazardous substances is expected to drive demand for portable oxygen concentrators during the forecast period.

Rise in advanced technologies

Manufacturers' use of advanced technologies in the production of oxygen concentrators is also driving market growth. Companies are focusing on developing products with higher efficacy and lower costs to meet the growing demand for portable oxygen concentrators. For instance, in June 2021, Servotech Power Systems announced the launch of a medical-grade oxygen concentrator in India and raised awareness of the product to increase sales for manufacturers by collaborating with prestigious educational institutions such as IIT Jammu.

Furthermore, investment funding and appropriate reimbursement policies implemented by the government and private institutions are propelling market growth. Strategic activities such as mergers and acquisitions among organizations encourage and create platforms for new market participants.

Increase in the proportion of elderly people

The ageing population, which is susceptible to these ailments, as well as the rising demand for practical portable technology, are driving the market forward. The rise in everyday pollutant exposure will also have a significant impact on the compressed air extractor market. Aside from that, rising urbanisation and discretionary economic levels are driving the portable gas concentrator industry's growth. Rising healthcare spending and people's constantly changing lifestyles are two other key market factors that will propel the market for portable gas condensers even further.

Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the portable oxygen concentrators market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the portable oxygen concentrators market because of the presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure and favourable reimbursement policies in the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030 owing to the growing incidence of cancer such as bladder, esophagus, liver, pancreas, and others, high presence of major manufacturers across the U.S. Furthermore, technological advancements and rising foreign investment.

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market, By Delivery System Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market, By Application Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market, By End User Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market, By Distribution Channel Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market, By Region Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

