Institutional Analyst: Society Pass (Nasdaq: SOPA) – Portfolio Comprised of Mini Versions of Booking.com, Inditex, Youtube, and America Movil

Offers US Investors Back Door Entry Into Fast Growing SE Asia – Investing in Society Pass offers US investors a back door entry into these fast-growing start-ups, with considerably less risk, as we can rely on an experienced management team to do all the hard work for us. The CEO is an entrepreneur who has taken six companies public. As a former investment banker, he can identify thousands and acquire scores of start-ups.

– Imagine mini versions of travel companies (Booking.com (BKNG) and Expedia (EXPE)), fashion retailer (Inditex (IDEXY)), video marketer (YouTube), and a mobile telco provider (America Movil (AMX)). Six verticals – loyalty, lifestyle, food and beverage delivery, telecoms, digital advertising, and travel. In February 2021, the company acquired an online lifestyle platform of Leflair branded assets (the “Leflair Assets”) in Vietnam. In February 2022, the company acquired New Retail Experience Incorporated (“NREI”) and Dream Space Company Limited (“Dream Space”) to operate food delivery companies, Pushkart in the Philippines and Handycart in Vietnam, respectively. In May 2022, SoPa acquired Gorilla Networks Pte Ltd and Gorilla Mobile Singapore Pte Ltd to operate a mobile telecommunications company in Singapore. In July 2022, through their wholly-owned subsidiary, Thoughtful Media Group Incorporated (“TMG”), a Nevada corporation, the company acquired a digital advertising company with significant operations in Thailand, which subsequently has expanded to Vietnam and Indonesia. In July 2022, through their wholly-owned subsidiary, NREI, SoPa acquired the assets of Mangan PH Food Delivery Services Corp., a corporation registered in the Philippines, (the “Mangan Assets”). In August 2022, the company acquired majority control of Singapore-incorporated Nusatrip International Pte Ltd and 100% of the outstanding shares of Indonesia-incorporated PT Tunas Sukses Mandiri, together the “Nusatrip Group”, gave them ownership and operational control of the online and offline the NusaTrip travel services marketing platform. Their equity interest in Nusatrip International Pte Ltd subsequently has increased to over 99% ownership stake. In December 2022, through their wholly-owned subsidiary, Thoughtful Media Group Incorporated (“TMG”), a Nevada corporation, the company acquired PT Wahana Cerita Indonesia (a/k/a More Media), an Indonesia-based creative design and branding company.

– loyalty, lifestyle, food and beverage delivery, telecoms, digital advertising, and travel. VLeisure Acquisition – In April of 2023, Nusatrip acquired VLeisure, a Ho Chi Minh City, a Vietnam-based online B2B hotel platform. It services small-to-medium size hotels in Vietnam and empowers online and offline travel agencies to manage and distribute travel products and services. The VLeisure acquisition extends NusaTrip’s base of operations and geographical reach outside of Indonesia for the first time. Going forward, NusaTrip will continue to acquire online and offline travel agencies in Southeast Asia as it builds a regional travel platform servicing the booming region’s travel market.

– Four Wall Street firms project 2023 revenues to range $15 million to $40 million. Registered users growing quickly – While the revenue projections are impressive, we think it’s more important for investors to use registered users, as the key performance indicator. To date, they have impressively gone from essentially zero to 3.3 million users. If they can acquire companies that can boost that number to 10 million, then 25 million, and then 50 million - revenues will be sure to follow.

The model converts data into loyalty. The company has built a technology platform that allows it to debit and credit thousands of transactions a day with data – what the customer bought, where they bought it, what they are searching for, how much they spent, and what they spent on. The company collates all this data from multiple touchpoints and assigns a spending profile on each individual for customer retargeting. The company offers offline and online behavior buying predictions. This program is part of the merchant marketing platform program for individual merchants as they seek to increase their foot traffic. The company can generate revenues and create loyalty for merchants, allowing consumers to spend their loyalty points and redeem their loyalty points at different merchants on its platform.

Market Capitalization Under $50 Million, and Financially Sound – Currently, there are approximately 28 million shares outstanding giving it a somewhat ridiculous undervaluation of $28 million, despite having nearly $20 million in cash. As in what’s not to like? No debt and no convertible toxic debt either.

About Society Pass Inc.

Founded in 2018 as a data-driven loyalty, fintech and e-commerce ecosystem in the fast-growing markets of Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, which account for more than 80% of the SEA population, and with offices located in Angeles, Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, Manila, and Singapore, Society Pass Incorporated (Nasdaq: SOPA) is an acquisition-focused holding company operating 6 interconnected verticals (loyalty, digital media, travel, telecoms, lifestyle, and F&B), which seamlessly connects millions of registered consumers and hundreds of thousands of registered merchants/brands across multiple product and service categories throughout SEA.

Society Pass completed an initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker SOPA in November 2021. SOPA shares were added to the Russell 2000 index in December 2021.

SoPa acquires fast growing e-commerce companies and expands its user base across a robust product and service ecosystem. SoPa integrates these complementary businesses through its signature Society Pass fintech platform and circulation of its universal loyalty points or Society Points, which has entered beta testing and is expected to launch broadly at the beginning of 2023. Society Pass loyalty program members earn and redeem Society Points and receive personalised promotions based on SoPa’s data capabilities and understanding of consumer shopping behaviour. SoPa has amassed more than 3.3 million registered consumers and over 205,000 registered merchants and brands. It has invested 2+ years building proprietary IT architecture to effectively scale and support its consumers, merchants, and acquisitions.

Society Pass leverages technology to tailor a more personalised experience for customers in the purchase journey and to transform the entire retail value chain in SEA. SoPa operates Thoughtful Media Group , a Thailand-based, a social commerce-focused, premium digital video multi-platform network; NusaTrip , a leading Indonesia-based Online Travel Agency; VLeisure , Vietnam’s leading provider of hotel management and payment solutions; Gorilla Networks , a Singapore-based, web3-enabled mobile blockchain network operator; Leflair.com , Vietnam’s leading lifestyle e-commerce platform; Pushkart.ph , a popular grocery delivery company in Philippines; and Mangan.ph , a leading local restaurant delivery service in Philippines.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company’s management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus relating to the Company’s initial public offering filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.