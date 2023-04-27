Global Orthodontic Supplies Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7-9% by 2027 : Enriching the Oral Health Care Segment

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Orthodontics is a dental specialty that focuses on improving and maintaining the alignment of teeth. An orthodontist uses orthodontic supplies for the treatment of crooked, overlapped, crowded, twisted, or gapped teeth. Some of the common orthodontic supplies include brackets, bands, buccal tubes, arch wires, adhesives, lab supplies, and patient accessories.

Technological Developments and Advancements in Orthodontic Products Drives the Growth of the Orthodontic Supplies Market

With the rapid developments and advancements in orthodontic technology, straightening teeth is more comfortable, precise, and accurate. 3D computer models of teeth enable the orthodontist to create a treatment plan which is tailored to an individual patient’s need.

For instance,

In May 2022 , KLOwen Braces, Inc. secured funding of $10.5 million to leverage 3D printing, artificial intelligence, and digital indirect bonding to offer only 7- 7 custom solutions with options for both metal and clear brackets.

secured funding of $10.5 million to leverage 3D printing, artificial intelligence, and digital indirect bonding to offer only 7- 7 custom solutions with options for both metal and clear brackets. In May 2022, OrthoSelect announced the release of DIBS AI 7.0 which advances the science of precision digital bracket placement.

Growing Cases of Malocclusions Triggers the Demand of Orthodontic Supplies Market

Malocclusion is one of the most prevailing clinical dental conditions, affecting approximately 60% to 75% of the global population. Annually, approximately 21 million people globally elect treatment by orthodontists. Most orthodontic patients continue to have their malocclusions treated with the use of traditional methods such as metal arch wires and brackets, referred to as braces, augmented with elastics, metal expanders, headgear or functional appliances, and other ancillary devices. Clear aligners are also used in orthodontist treatments to fix malocclusion and jaw-related problems. The growing burden of malocclusion among the population is likely to increase the demand for orthodontics supplies in the worldwide market.

Ample Growth Opportunities in Orthodontics Boosts the Growth of the Orthodontic Supplies Market

Technological advancements and developments in orthodontics are helping patients with their treatments and orthodontists for providing the best quality treatments, and profitability. Recent developments in orthodontics are orthodontic aligners, smaller more comfortable braces, 3D imaging and digital scans, 3D Printing Resins, nickel & copper-titanium wires, and robotic wire bending & CAD/CAM technology.

Upcoming Market Challenges: Orthodontics Supplies Market

The high costs associated with all the dental procedures and major complications associated with orthodontic treatments are some of the prime factors restricting the growth of the orthodontic supplies market.

North America Dominates the Global Orthodontic Supplies Market

From a geographical perspective, North America holds a larger market share of the orthodontic supplies market. This can be mainly attributed to the growing awareness on dental care and hygiene, higher adoption of technologically advanced products across all age groups and the presence of leading market players in this region.

Competitive Landscape Analysis: Orthodontic Supplies Market

Some of the well-established market players operating in the orthodontic supplies market are Align Technology Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Straumann Group, Henry Schein Inc., American Orthodontics, G&H Orthodontics, and DB Orthodontics, among others.

Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies Adopted by the Key Market Players to Establish Their Foothold in the Orthodontic Supplies Market

All well-established players operating in the global orthodontic supplies market are adopting both organic and inorganic growth strategies such as collaborations, acquisitions, and new product launches to garner a higher market share.

For instance,

In July 2022, Sage Dental and SheepMedical entered into a partnership to offer KiyoClear orthodontic aligners in the US. KiyoClear’s patented aligner-expander technology will be available to patients in Sage Dental’s 80-plus practices in Georgia and Florida.

and entered into a partnership to offer KiyoClear orthodontic aligners in the US. KiyoClear’s patented aligner-expander technology will be available to patients in Sage Dental’s 80-plus practices in Georgia and Florida. In April 2022, Eon Dental announced the launch of a new and improved Eon Aligner ecosystem of solutions and support utilities. With this new launch, Eon Aligner will be able to provide more initiatives to its customers to deliver cutting-edge, patient- and doctor-centric solutions.

