Textured Vegetable Protein Global Market Report 2023

The global textured vegetable protein market is expected to grow from $1.67 billion in 2022 to $1.79 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.52%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The textured vegetable protein market is expected to reach $2.34 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.82%.



The textured vegetable protein market consists of sales of chunks, flakes, slices and granules.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Textured vegetable protein is a soybean-derived synthetic protein used to make burger patties, frankfurters, and others to provide the right quality, texture, binding power, and proper chewiness to firm up the product. The textured vegetable protein is used as a high-protein, low-cost, and functional dietary component to replace meat products or as a meat substitute.



North America was the largest region in the textured vegetable protien market in 2022. The regions covered in the textured vegetable protien market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main product types of textured vegetable protein are textured soy protein, textured wheat protein, textured pea protein, and other product types which may be organic and conventional.The textured soy proteins are used as a meat analogue or meat extender.



Textured Vegetable (Soy) Protein refers to a meat substitute made from defatted soy flour, a by-product of the soybean oil manufacturing process. The textured vegetable protein is used as food products and animal nutrition/pet food.



The growing demand for plant-based ingredients is expected to propel the growth of the textured vegetable protein market going forward.Plant-based ingredients are extracted from plant roots and other parts, including fruits, vegetables, rice, wheat, maize, pulses, and other food crops.



The demand for plant-based ingredients is rising due to health consciousness among people and increased concern for animal welfare.Textured vegetable proteins are derived from plants as an alternative to meat products.



For instance, in 2020, according to Good Food Institute, a US-based non-profit organization, retail sales of plant-based ingredients climbed twice in the US.And plant-based meat grew 45% from 2019.



Therefore, the growing demand for plant-based ingredients is driving the growth of the textured vegetable protein market.



Product innovation is a key trend in the textured vegetable protein market.Major companies operating in the plant-based ingredients market focus on developing innovative products to provide alternatives to textured vegetable protein.



For instance, in February 2022, KMC, a Denmark-based ingredients company, launched the first textured potato protein powder to be utilized as an alternative to meat. The powder form is transformed into a textured ingredient with a meat-like structure, high nutritional value, and a frying crust.



In November 2021, Archer Daniels Midland Company, a US-based food processing company, acquired Sojaprotein for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition aims to strengthen Archer Daniels Midland’s production capability in the protein ingredients space and gain a strong foothold in Europe.



Sojaprotein is a Serbia-based manufacturer of non-GMO vegetable protein ingredients, including soy concentrates.



The countries covered in the textured vegetable protien market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The textured vegetable protein market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides textured vegetable protein market statistics, including textured vegetable protein industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a textured vegetable protein market share, detailed textured vegetable protein market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the textured vegetable protein industry. This textured vegetable protein market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

