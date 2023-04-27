Nordic Fibreboard AS Audited Annual Report 2022

Pärnu, ESTONIA

Supervisory Board of Nordic Fibreboard AS approved the company's audited annual report for 2022.

OVERVIEW OF OPERATING RESULTS

Consolidated net sales for 2022 were € 11.07 million, which is an increase of 10% compared to 2021 sales of € 10.10 million. The sales revenue from the production of fibreboard was € 11.04 million in 2022 (2021: € 9.84 million). The reason for such sales increase is due to increased sales of fibreboards in our key markets such as Finland, Denmark, Estonia and Latvia. The increase is a combination of price and volume dependent on the Market. The sales revenue in 2022 from real estate management was € 39 thousand (2021: € 254 thousand), the decrease in sales revenue of the real estate management was caused by the loss of the largest tenant at the end of 2021, who occupied the old production halls of the territory. The Group does not foresee to rent the old production halls again.

The consolidated EBITDA of Nordic Fibreboard AS for 2022 was € 1.73 million (2021: € 1.56 million). EBITDA margin was 16% in 2022 and remained at a similar level compared to 2021 (2021: 15%). The 2022 EBITDA includes a one-time income of € 697 thousand from the revaluation of the real estate investment in Pärnu Riverside Development OÜ. However, the Group’s gross margin fell from 33% for full year 2021 to becoming 23% for full year 2022, the main reason for the decrease in the gross margin was the substantial increase in pricing of woodchips, the company`s main input costs.

The consolidated net profit of Nordic Fibreboard AS for 2022 was € 1.23 million (2021: € 1.20 million). In 2022, the net profit included dividends of € 129 thousand from shares owned by Nordic Fibreboard Ltd in the real estate company Trigon Property Development AS (TPD). In 2021 the net profit included profit from the revaluation of TPD shares in the amount € 265 thousand.

Consolidated statement of financial position

€ thousand31.12.202231.12.2021
Cash and cash equivalents 257
Receivables and prepayments (Note 5)559902
Inventories (Note 6)1,672390
Total current assets2,2331,349
   
Investment property (Note 7)1,8591,152
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (Note 9)644644
Property, plant and equipment (Note 8)4,6704,915
Intangible assets (Note 8)23
Total non-current assets7,1756,714
   
TOTAL ASSETS9,4088,063
   
Borrowings (Notes 10)290146
Payables and prepayments (Notes 11)1,014829
Short-term provisions (Note 12)1819
Total current liabilities1,322994
   
Long-term borrowings (Notes 10)2,8753,074
Long-term provisions (Note 12)127145
Total non-current liabilities3,0023,219
Total liabilities4,3244,213
   
Share capital (at nominal value) (Note 13)450450
Statutory reserve capital450
Retained earnings (loss)4,5893,400
Total equity 5,0843,850
   
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY9,4088,063

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

€ thousand20222021
Revenue (Note 22)11,07410,096
Cost of goods sold (Note 15)9,0247,294
Gross profit2,0502,802
   
Distribution costs (Note 16)1,1121,168
Administrative expenses (Note 17)424565
Other operating income (Note 19)7305
Other operating expenses (Note 20)915
Operating profit 1,2351,059
   
Finance income (Note 21)129265
Finance costs (Note 21)130122
PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX1,2341,202
   
NET PROFIT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR1,2341,202
   
Basic earnings per share (Note 14)0.270.27
Diluted earnings per share (Note 14)0.270.27

  

A copy of Nordic Fibreboard AS audited annual report for 2022 is attached to the announcement and is also published on NASDAQ Tallinn and Nordic Fibreboard web page (https://group.nordicfibreboard.com/en/investor/financial-reports/annual-reports)

The ESEF-compliant machine-readable annual report is generated only in Estonian language.

Torfinn Losvik
CEO & Chairman of the Management Board
Phone: + 372 56 99 09 88
E-mail: torfinn.losvik@nordicfibreboard.com

