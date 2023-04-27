New York, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "IT Asset Disposition Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06451239/?utm_source=GNW

The global IT asset disposition market is expected to grow from $16.57 billion in 2022 to $18.57 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.12%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The IT asset disposition market is expected to grow to $25.34 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.08%.



The IT asset disposition market includes revenues earned by entities by destruction of data, reverse logistics, remarketing, value recovery, de-manufacturing and recycling.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



IT asset disposition is a specialized practice that deals with technological assets such as laptops, desktop computers, tablets, enterprise equipment, data center cloud equipment, and smartphones.ITAD is an essential component of IT asset management.



The IT asset disposition is used by companies to decommission, disposing of or utilize unwanted IT equipment, such as hardware and electronic devices, properly to avoid adverse environmental, financial, and reputational effects.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the IT asset disposition market in 2022. The regions covered in the IT asset disposition market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main serivce of IT asset disposition are de-manufacturing and recycling, remarketing and value recovery, data destruction or data sanitation, logistics management and reverse logistics, and other services (on-site audit solutions and clients’ online portals).The de-manufacturing services are used to disassemble and recycle every component which are usable in a gadget.



De-manufacturing and recycling refer to a recycling method that involves disassembling an object to get as much recyclable material as possible. The IT asset disposition assets are computers or laptops, servers, mobile devices, storage devices and peripherals that are used by small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises, used in various verticals of businesses such as, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), IT and telecom, education, healthcare, aerospace and defense, public sector and government offices, manufacturing, media and entertainment, and other end users.



The growing usage of electronic devices is expected to propel the IT asset disposition market going forward.The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns have significantly impacted modern living.



The increased usage of telecommuting for business, education, and recreation has increased the demand for electronic equipment.Electronic devices refer to the devices used to regulate the movement of electrical currents for the purpose of processing information and system control.



IT asset disposition assists electronic devices in safeguarding business data and properly decommissioning and disposing of various electronic devices.For instance, In October 2020, according to a report published by Canalys, a Singapore-based IT services and IT consulting firm, In the third quarter of 2020, the global PC market expanded by over 13%.



The Q3 unit shipment in 2019 was valued at 70280, which was increased to 79207 in Q3 unit shipment in 2020. Furthermore, according to preliminary Gartner, Inc., worldwide PC shipments reached 79.4 million units in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing a 10.7% increase over the fourth quarter of 2019. Therefore, an increase in the growing usage of electronic device will drive the IT asset disposition market.



Strategic partnership is a key trend in the IT asset disposition market.Major players are enting into partnership to sustain in the market.



For instance, in July 2021, ERI, a US-based IT asset disposition provider, partnered with Closed Loop Partners.Through this partnership, ERI will enhance circular supply chains that benefit people, the environment, and business.



Closed Loop Partners is a US-based investment firm.



In January 2022, Iron Mountain Incorporated, a US-based information management company, acquired ITRenew for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Iron Mountain’s global IT asset lifecycle management business adopts ITRenew as its platform.



The acquisition considerably improves the company’s capacity to offer end-to-end services for the corporate end-user device, corporate data centre, and hyper-scale segments. ITRenew is a US-based information management company providing IT asset disposition services.



The countries covered in the IT asset disposition market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The IT asset disposition market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides IT asset disposition market statistics, including IT asset disposition industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a IT asset disposition market share, detailed IT asset disposition market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the IT asset disposition industry. This IT asset disposition market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

