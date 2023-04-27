Protein Sequencing Market size to hit USD 1.73 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 3.77 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Pune, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global Electronics business-consulting firm, Maximize Market Research, has published a market intelligence and competitive landscape report on the “ Protein Sequencing Market ”. The report is a combination of primary data and secondary data and domain expert has analyzed the Protein Sequencing Market from a local as well as a global point of view. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market Research expects, the market to grow from USD 1.34 Bn in 2022 to USD 1.73 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 3.77 percent.



Protein Sequencing Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

The report is a thorough analysis of the Protein Sequencing market provided with key findings including Pricing, investments, expansion plans, and physical presence in the Protein Sequencing market. The bottom-up approach was used to understand the Protein Sequencing market size estimation. The report provides information on the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Protein Sequencing market. The financial standing, portfolio, technology adoption, merger and acquisition, joint ventures and strategic alliances are included in the competitive environment for the Protein Sequencing market.

Regional analysis of the Protein Sequencing market conducted at a local, regional and global level. For a segment-wise analysis of the Protein Sequencing market, it is divided into, Application, Technology and End – User. The report also provides information on the emerging regions that are expected to be major markets for the Protein Sequencing market.

The report includes primary and secondary data including qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Protein Sequencing market. The primary collection method includes Surveys, questionnaires and telephonic interviews with market leaders and business owners. The secondary method includes financial reports, annual reports, press releases, white papers , etc. SWOT analysis is used to identify the strengths and weaknesses of the Protein Sequencing key players.

Protein Sequencing Market Overview

Protein sequencing defines the methods for determining the amino acid sequence of the proteins or peptides and analysis of the sequence and it is relying on the enzymatic or chemical digestion methods to separate peptides and detect the composition and amount of the amino acid residues. Protein sequencing using a mass spectrometer has become an important output proteomic technique. The increasing applications of protein sequencing such as in generic reengineering influence the demand for Protein Sequencing Market.

Protein Sequencing Market Dynamics

The increasing demand for Protein sequencing from the healthcare industry driving the market growth. The increasing advancements in clinical mass spectrometry and analytical techniques and financial support for proteomic research are also the factors that fuel the growth of the Protein Sequencing market.

The development of the public and private sectors for proteomic research, increasing incidences of chronic diseases, technological advancement in protein sequencing and growing focus of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies on target-based drug development are the factors influencing the market growth. The market growth is expected to be hampered by the high cost of setting up infrastructure and the unavailability of expertly skilled scientists and researchers, over the forecast period.

Protein Sequencing Market Regional Insights

In 2022, North America dominated the Protein Sequencing Market with the largest market share and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The increasing number of drug development activities, availability of funds from public and private organizations for bioinformatics research and increasing focus on structure-based design are the influencing factors for the regional market.

Europe is expected to have significant growth in the Protein Sequencing Market over the forecast period. The regional market is driven by the increasing demand for protein sequencing, rising investment in the healthcare sector and new launching programs that are funding research and development projects in the life sciences industry such as Protein Sequencing research.

Protein Sequencing Market Segmentation

By Application

Biotherapeutics

Protein Engineering

Proteomics research



On the basis of the application, the protein engineering segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The market is driven by the added advantage of protein engineering it has changed the metabolic drug landscape and formed unnatural polypeptides simply.

By Technology

Edman Degradation

Mass Spectroscopy

On the basis of technology, the Edman Degradation segment dominated the market in 2022 with a significant market share and is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. This segment is driven due to its time-consuming and non-damaging protein properties in the sequencing process.

By End – User

Pharma companies

Research institutions

Research Laboratories



On the basis of the End-User, the pharma companies segment held the largest Protein Sequencing market share in 2022. The segment is driven by the high investment and the requirements of Protein Sequencing in pharma companies due to its several beneficial advantages.

Protein Sequencing Market Key Competitors include:

Thermo Fischer Scientific (US)

Waters Corporation (US)

Agilent Technologies Inc. (US)

Bruker Corporation (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)

Promega Corporation (US)

GE Healthcare (US)

Danaher Corporation (US)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (US)

Charles River Laboratories (US)

Levita Magnetics (US)

Praxis Biotech (US)

Rapid Novor Inc (Canada)

Bioinformatics Solutions (Canada)

Selvita SA (Poland)

Proteome Factory (Germany)

Biofidus AG (German)

Qiagen N.V. (Germany)

Genedata AG (Switzerland)

SGS SA (Switzerland)

Quantum Si (UK)

Shimadzu corporation (Japan)

Takara Bio Inc (Japan)

GeneX India (India)

GeneproDX (Chile)

