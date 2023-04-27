New York, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Robot Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032793/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Robot Software Market to Reach $62.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Robot Software estimated at US$11.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$62.2 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 23.9% over the period 2022-2030. Data Management & Analysis Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 27.9% CAGR and reach US$29 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Recognition Software segment is readjusted to a revised 20.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.8% CAGR



The Robot Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 22.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20.7% and 18.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured)

- ABB Ltd

- Aibrain

- Brain Corporation

- Cloudminds

- Energid technologies

- Epson Robotics

- Furhat robotics

- IBM Corporation

- iRobot

- Microsoft Corporation

- Neurala

- Nvidia Corporation

- Oxbotica





Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Robot

Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Robot Software by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other

Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Industrial by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Service by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Service by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Robot Software Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data

Management & Analysis Software by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 8-Year Perspective for Data Management &

Analysis Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recognition Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 8-Year Perspective for Recognition Software by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Communication Management Software by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World 8-Year Perspective for Communication Management

Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Simulation Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 8-Year Perspective for Simulation Software by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Predictive Maintenance Software by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 8-Year Perspective for Predictive Maintenance

Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World 8-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Media & Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 8-Year Perspective for Media & Entertainment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Logistics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 8-Year Perspective for Logistics by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: World 8-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Robot Software Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 30: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Robot

Software by Software Type - Data Management & Analysis

Software, Recognition Software, Communication Management

Software, Simulation Software and Predictive Maintenance

Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 8-Year Perspective for Robot Software by Software

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Data Management &

Analysis Software, Recognition Software, Communication

Management Software, Simulation Software and Predictive

Maintenance Software for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Robot

Software by Vertical - Aerospace & Defense, Media &

Entertainment, Logistics, Other Verticals, Manufacturing and

Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 8-Year Perspective for Robot Software by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace & Defense,

Media & Entertainment, Logistics, Other Verticals,

Manufacturing and Healthcare for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Robot

Software by Robot Type - Industrial and Service - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA 8-Year Perspective for Robot Software by Robot

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial and

Service for the Years 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 36: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robot Software by Software Type - Data Management & Analysis

Software, Recognition Software, Communication Management

Software, Simulation Software and Predictive Maintenance

Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Robot Software by

Software Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Data

Management & Analysis Software, Recognition Software,

Communication Management Software, Simulation Software and

Predictive Maintenance Software for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robot Software by Vertical - Aerospace & Defense, Media &

Entertainment, Logistics, Other Verticals, Manufacturing and

Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Robot Software by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &

Defense, Media & Entertainment, Logistics, Other Verticals,

Manufacturing and Healthcare for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robot Software by Robot Type - Industrial and Service -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Robot Software by Robot

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial and

Service for the Years 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Robot Software Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 42: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robot Software by Software Type - Data Management & Analysis

Software, Recognition Software, Communication Management

Software, Simulation Software and Predictive Maintenance

Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 43: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Robot Software by

Software Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Data

Management & Analysis Software, Recognition Software,

Communication Management Software, Simulation Software and

Predictive Maintenance Software for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robot Software by Vertical - Aerospace & Defense, Media &

Entertainment, Logistics, Other Verticals, Manufacturing and

Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Robot Software by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &

Defense, Media & Entertainment, Logistics, Other Verticals,

Manufacturing and Healthcare for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robot Software by Robot Type - Industrial and Service -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Robot Software by Robot

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial and

Service for the Years 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Robot Software Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 48: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robot Software by Software Type - Data Management & Analysis

Software, Recognition Software, Communication Management

Software, Simulation Software and Predictive Maintenance

Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 49: China 8-Year Perspective for Robot Software by

Software Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Data

Management & Analysis Software, Recognition Software,

Communication Management Software, Simulation Software and

Predictive Maintenance Software for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robot Software by Vertical - Aerospace & Defense, Media &

Entertainment, Logistics, Other Verticals, Manufacturing and

Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: China 8-Year Perspective for Robot Software by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &

Defense, Media & Entertainment, Logistics, Other Verticals,

Manufacturing and Healthcare for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robot Software by Robot Type - Industrial and Service -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 53: China 8-Year Perspective for Robot Software by Robot

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial and

Service for the Years 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Robot Software Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 54: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robot Software by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Robot Software by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robot Software by Software Type - Data Management & Analysis

Software, Recognition Software, Communication Management

Software, Simulation Software and Predictive Maintenance

Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Robot Software by

Software Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Data

Management & Analysis Software, Recognition Software,

Communication Management Software, Simulation Software and

Predictive Maintenance Software for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robot Software by Vertical - Aerospace & Defense, Media &

Entertainment, Logistics, Other Verticals, Manufacturing and

Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Robot Software by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &

Defense, Media & Entertainment, Logistics, Other Verticals,

Manufacturing and Healthcare for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 60: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robot Software by Robot Type - Industrial and Service -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 61: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Robot Software by Robot

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial and

Service for the Years 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Robot Software Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robot Software by Software Type - Data Management & Analysis

Software, Recognition Software, Communication Management

Software, Simulation Software and Predictive Maintenance

Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 8-Year Perspective for Robot Software by

Software Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Data

Management & Analysis Software, Recognition Software,

Communication Management Software, Simulation Software and

Predictive Maintenance Software for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robot Software by Vertical - Aerospace & Defense, Media &

Entertainment, Logistics, Other Verticals, Manufacturing and

Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 65: France 8-Year Perspective for Robot Software by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &

Defense, Media & Entertainment, Logistics, Other Verticals,

Manufacturing and Healthcare for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 66: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robot Software by Robot Type - Industrial and Service -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 67: France 8-Year Perspective for Robot Software by Robot

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial and

Service for the Years 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Robot Software Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robot Software by Software Type - Data Management & Analysis

Software, Recognition Software, Communication Management

Software, Simulation Software and Predictive Maintenance

Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Robot Software by

Software Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Data

Management & Analysis Software, Recognition Software,

Communication Management Software, Simulation Software and

Predictive Maintenance Software for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robot Software by Vertical - Aerospace & Defense, Media &

Entertainment, Logistics, Other Verticals, Manufacturing and

Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 71: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Robot Software by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &

Defense, Media & Entertainment, Logistics, Other Verticals,

Manufacturing and Healthcare for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 72: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robot Software by Robot Type - Industrial and Service -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 73: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Robot Software by

Robot Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial

and Service for the Years 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robot Software by Software Type - Data Management & Analysis

Software, Recognition Software, Communication Management

Software, Simulation Software and Predictive Maintenance

Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Robot Software by

Software Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Data

Management & Analysis Software, Recognition Software,

Communication Management Software, Simulation Software and

Predictive Maintenance Software for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robot Software by Vertical - Aerospace & Defense, Media &

Entertainment, Logistics, Other Verticals, Manufacturing and

Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 77: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Robot Software by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &

Defense, Media & Entertainment, Logistics, Other Verticals,

Manufacturing and Healthcare for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 78: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robot Software by Robot Type - Industrial and Service -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 79: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Robot Software by Robot

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial and

Service for the Years 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Robot Software Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Robot

Software by Software Type - Data Management & Analysis

Software, Recognition Software, Communication Management

Software, Simulation Software and Predictive Maintenance

Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 8-Year Perspective for Robot Software by Software

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Data Management &

Analysis Software, Recognition Software, Communication

Management Software, Simulation Software and Predictive

Maintenance Software for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Robot

Software by Vertical - Aerospace & Defense, Media &

Entertainment, Logistics, Other Verticals, Manufacturing and

Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 83: UK 8-Year Perspective for Robot Software by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace & Defense,

Media & Entertainment, Logistics, Other Verticals,

Manufacturing and Healthcare for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 84: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Robot

Software by Robot Type - Industrial and Service - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 85: UK 8-Year Perspective for Robot Software by Robot

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial and

Service for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Robot Software by Software Type - Data Management &

Analysis Software, Recognition Software, Communication

Management Software, Simulation Software and Predictive

Maintenance Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Robot Software

by Software Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Data

Management & Analysis Software, Recognition Software,

Communication Management Software, Simulation Software and

Predictive Maintenance Software for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 88: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Robot Software by Vertical - Aerospace & Defense, Media &

Entertainment, Logistics, Other Verticals, Manufacturing and

Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 89: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Robot Software

by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &

Defense, Media & Entertainment, Logistics, Other Verticals,

Manufacturing and Healthcare for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 90: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Robot Software by Robot Type - Industrial and Service -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 91: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Robot Software

by Robot Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial and Service for the Years 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Robot Software Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Robot Software by Software Type - Data Management &

Analysis Software, Recognition Software, Communication

Management Software, Simulation Software and Predictive

Maintenance Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Robot Software by

Software Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Data

Management & Analysis Software, Recognition Software,

Communication Management Software, Simulation Software and

Predictive Maintenance Software for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 94: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Robot Software by Vertical - Aerospace & Defense, Media &

Entertainment, Logistics, Other Verticals, Manufacturing and

Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 95: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Robot Software by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &

Defense, Media & Entertainment, Logistics, Other Verticals,

Manufacturing and Healthcare for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Robot Software by Robot Type - Industrial and Service -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 97: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Robot Software by

Robot Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial

and Service for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Robot Software by Software Type - Data Management &

Analysis Software, Recognition Software, Communication

Management Software, Simulation Software and Predictive

Maintenance Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Robot Software

by Software Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Data

Management & Analysis Software, Recognition Software,

Communication Management Software, Simulation Software and

Predictive Maintenance Software for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 100: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Robot Software by Vertical - Aerospace & Defense, Media &

Entertainment, Logistics, Other Verticals, Manufacturing and

Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 101: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Robot Software

by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerospace &

Defense, Media & Entertainment, Logistics, Other Verticals,

Manufacturing and Healthcare for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 102: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Robot Software by Robot Type - Industrial and Service -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 103: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Robot Software

by Robot Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial and Service for the Years 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

