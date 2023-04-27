Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Market expected to hit USD 976.84 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.2 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Pune, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global Material & Chemical research and business consulting firm, Maximize Market Research, has published a market intelligence report on the “ Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Market ”. The report is a combination of primary data and secondary data and domain expert has analyzed the Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Market from a local as well as a global point of view. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market Research expects, the market to grow from USD 520 Mn in 2022 to USD 976.84 Mn in 2029 at a CAGR of 8.2 percent.



Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 520 Mn. Market Size in 2029 USD 976.84 Mn. CAGR 8.2 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 276 No. of Tables 116 No. of Charts and Figures 114 Segment Covered Product Type and Application Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

The Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Market report provides a detailed analysis of the data through segments such as operations and payloads along with their multiple sub-segments. The bottom-up approach is used to estimate the size of the Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Market by value and volume. The report includes data regarding strategies, investment in research and development and mergers and acquisitions by major key players. The Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Market involves pricing analysis, market share and product penetration and scope for the market in major geographic regions such as North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Europe. Primary and secondary research methods were used to collect data. Collected data was later analyzed by tools such as SWOT analysis and PORTER’s five force model, which includes drivers, restraints, opportunities and regional insights.

Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Market Overview

Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules are the chemicals covered by a semipermeable membrane and when applied to the soil and help to increase the nutritional values and moisture of the agricultural soil. The erosion of soil due to chemical fertilizers is expected to drive the Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Market.

Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Market Dynamics

The nutrient loss of agricultural land is a major concern for farmers across the world since the popularity of Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules is growing. The Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Market is growing due to the increasing population and the need for food. To avoid the loss of agricultural land the demand for environment -friendly, affordable and sustainable fertilizer is growing. These factors are expected to drive the Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Market. The government offering a subsidy and schemes to promote the regular use of Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Market. The technology used in the production of the Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules is costly hence, the end product price will be increased automatically. This factor is expected to hinder the market growth.

Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Market Regional Insights

North America is expected to grow significantly at a high CAGR during the forecast period in Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Market. The demand for Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules increased since the large agriculture industry and for the production of cereals and oilseed. Asia Pacific is the second-largest growing region in the Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Market. India is known as an agriculturally driven economy, as cereals and grains are the main part of the diets in the Asia Pacific. These factors are expected to drive the region’s market.

Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Sulfur-coated urea (SCU)

Polymer coated Products

Polymer-sulfur-coated urea (PSCU)

Others

The Sulfur-coated urea is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5 percent throughout the forecast period. The increasing need for agriculture sustainability with minimized input cost and crop yield is expected to augment the Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules market growth.

By Application:

Agriculture

Non-agriculture

Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Key Competitors include:

Allied Nutrients

Koch Industries, Inc.

Knox Fertilizer Company, Inc.

J.R. Simplot Company

Haifa Negev technologies LTD.

ICL Group

ASK Chemicals

Kingenta

Neufarm GmbH

Nutrien Ltd.

Key questions answered in the Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Market are:

What is Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Market?

What was the Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Market size in 2021?

What is the expected Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Market size during the forecast period?

What are the global trends in the Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Market?

What are the major restraints for the Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Market?

Which segment dominated the Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Market?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Market?

Which region dominates the largest market share in the Controlled Release Fertilizers Granules Market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Organization Size, Application and Industry Vertical

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product Type and Application

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

Maximize Market Research is leading Material & Chemical research firm, has also published the following reports:

