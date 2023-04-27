New York, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Carbon Neutral Data Center Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06451237/?utm_source=GNW

, Eaton Corporation PLC., Equinix Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation.



The global carbon-neutral data center market is expected to grow from $6.08 billion in 2022 to $7.51 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.53%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The carbon-neutral data center market is expected to reach $17.02 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 22.71%.



The carbon-neutral data center market includes revenues earned by entities edge data centers, professional and managed services.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



A carbon-neutral data center is a data center that meets energy efficiency, emission, water efficiency, and clean energy standards. The carbon-neutral data center is powered by 100% renewable energy and is used to reduce carbon emissions from data centers.



Europe was the largest region in the carbon neutral data market in 2022. The regions covered in the carbon neutral data market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of carbon neutral data center are hyperscale data centers, enterprise data centers, colocation data centers, and other data center types.The hyperscale data centers are used to support the large-scale data and cloud computing requirements of its users.



Hyperscale data centers refers to modern structures that offer the room, electricity, cooling, and network infrastructure needed to handle the large-scale data and cloud computing requirements.The main types of carbon neutral data center solutions are hardware, software and platform, and support service.



The carbon neutral data center are used in IT and telecom, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), government or public sector, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and other industries.



The rising emphasis on renewable energy is significantly contributing to the growth of carbon neutral data center market.Renewable energy is derived from natural sources.



The use of renewable energy is increasing because it reduces pollutants and greenhouse gas emissions.The carbon-neutral data centers focus on creating net zero carbon emission, which requires the use of renewable energy sources.



For instance, according to a report by the International Energy Agency, a France-based autonomous intergovernmental organization, in 2020, the utilization of renewable energy rose by 3%.In addition, the proportion of renewable energy in the world’s power generation increased from 27% in 2019 to 29% in 2020.



Thus, the rising emphasis on renewable energy will propel the carbon-neutral data center market.



Product innovations are the key trend in the carbon neutral data center market.Major companies operating in carbon-neutral data centers are indulging in introducing innovative products to curb carbon emissions and increase the efficiency of data center operations.



For instance, in March 2022, Amazon Web Services Inc. (AWS), a US-based provider of on-demand cloud computing platforms, launched a customer carbon footprint tool. This new technology platform enables users to calculate the environmental impact of their AWS workloads. This new tool uses data visualizations to estimate the expected carbon emissions customers have avoided by utilizing AWS rather than an on-premises data center, provides customers with their historical carbon emissions, and analyses emission patterns as their use of AWS changes.



In March 2022, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. (KKR), a US-based investment company, along with Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a US-based infrastructure investment fund, acquired CyrusOne for $15 billion. The acquisition will add CyrusOne’s data center business to KKR’s portfolio of technology and infrastructure companies. CyrusOne is a US-based data center company that also provides carbon-neutral data centers.



The countries covered in the carbon neutral data market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The carbon neutral data center market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides carbon neutral data center market statistics, including carbon neutral data center industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a carbon neutral data center market share, detailed carbon neutral data center market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the carbon neutral data center industry. This carbon neutral data center market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06451237/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________