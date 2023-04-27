Bathtub Market Trends and ForecastThe global bathtub market is expected to reach an estimated $11.3 billion by 2028, and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2023 to 2028

New York, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bathtub Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06453500/?utm_source=GNW



Bathtub Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global bathtub market looks good with opportunities in residential and non-residential.

The global bathtub market is expected to reach an estimated $11.3 billion by 2028, and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for the growth of this market are rise in housing completion, increasing demand for luxury plumbing fixtures, and rise in household income.



Emerging Trends in the Bathtub Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the introduction of high-tech bathtubs with advanced features, including wall-mounted LCD, hydrotherapy features, and increasing adoption of soaking tubs.



Bathtub Market by Segments



In this market, residential is the largest end use market, whereas acrylic bathtubs is largest market by material. Growth in various segments of the bathtub market are given below:



The study includes trends and forecast for the bathtub market by product type, material, shape, end use, and region as follows:



Bathtub Market By Product Type [Value ($ Million) from 2017 to 2028]:

• Standard Bathtub

• Whirlpool Bathtub



Bathtub Market By Material [Value ($ Million) from 2017 to 2028]:

• Acrylic

• Cast Iron

• Fiberglass

• Others



Bathtub Market By Shape [Value ($ Million) from 2017 to 2028]:

• Square

• Oval

• Rectangle

• Others



Bathtub Market By End Use [Value ($ Million) from 2017 to 2028]:

• Residential

o New Residential

o Remodeling

• Non-Residential



Bathtub Market By Region [Value ($ Million) from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Bathtub Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies bathtub companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the bathtub companies profiled in this report includes.

• Lixil Corporation

• Kohler

• Toto

• Roca

• Jacuzzi

Bathtub Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that the whirlpool bathtub segment will show above average growth during the forecast period.

• By material, the bathtub market is segmented into acrylic, fiberglass, and cast iron. The acrylic segment is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period due to its light weight, durability, and wide range of color options.

• Within the global bathtub market, the residential segment is expected to remain the largest segment. Increasing demand for urban housing along with increasing household income will stimulate bathtub demand over the forecast period.

• APAC is expected to remain the largest market during the forecast period mainly due to major investments in residential and non-residential construction activities and increasing per capita income in developing nations.

Features of the Bathtub Market

• Market Size Estimates: Bathtub market size estimation in terms of value ($M).

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Bathtub market size by various segments, such as product type, material, shape, and end use.

• Regional Analysis: Bathtub market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different product types, materials, shapes, end uses, and regions for bathtub market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A and competitive landscape for the bathtub market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the bathtub market size?

Answer: The global bathtub market is expected to reach an estimated $11.3 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for bathtub market?

Answer: The bathtub market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the bathtub market?

Answer: The major drivers for the growth of this market are rise in housing completion, increasing demand for luxury plumbing fixtures, and rise in household income.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for bathtub?

Answer: Residential and Commercial are the major end uses for bathtubs.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in bathtub market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the introduction of high-tech bathtubs with advanced features, including wall-mounted LCD, hydrotherapy features, and increasing adoption of soaking tubs

Q6. Who are the key bathtub companies?



Answer: Some of the key bathtub companies are as follows:

• Lixil Corporation

• Kohler

• Toto

• Roca

• Jacuzzi

Q7.

Which bathtub product segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that the whirlpool bathtub segment will show above average growth during the forecast period.

Q8. In bathtub market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region and is expected to witness the highest growth over next 5 years.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the bathtub market by product (standard bathtub and whirlpool bathtub), by material (acrylic, cast iron, fiberglass, and others), by shape (square, oval, rectangle and others) by end use (residential and non-residential), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the bathtub market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the bathtub market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this bathtub market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the bathtub market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the bathtub market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the bathtub market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the bathtub market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the bathtub market?



For any questions related to bathtub market or related to bathtub market share, bathtub market analysis, bathtub market size, bathtub sales, and bathtub manufacturers or companies, write to Lucintel analysts at helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.

