Ole7 Launch New AI Service That Helps Safeguard The Wrong Audiences From Gambling Platforms

Valletta, Malta, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ole7, a media agency based in Malta that provides SEO and social media services to clients in the gambling industry, has just launched a new AI service that helps safeguard the wrong audiences, such as gambling addicts, from betting and gambling platforms.

The service utilises a blacklist database, which lists players who have been banned or displayed signs of gambling addiction, that links to an extensive multi-website AI resource which informs online casinos of the players gambling history and automatically implements a ban across all partner platforms.

A spokesperson for Ole7, said, “One of the most significant changes in the online gambling industry is the increased focus on regulation and compliance. In the early days of online gambling, very few regulations were in place to protect consumers. As a result, many unscrupulous operators took advantage of this lack of regulation to cheat players and run shady businesses. Ole7 is dedicated to helping people with appropriate and safer choices by creating a safer and fairer environment for players in the gambling sphere, while additionally promoting competition and innovation within the industry.”

Innovative Marketing Strategies

One of the most notable changes in the online gambling industry is the shift towards a more social and interactive experience. In the past, online gambling was primarily a solitary activity focused on winning money. Today, however, many online gambling sites and apps offer a more social and interactive experience, with features such as live dealer games and social media integration.

This shift towards a more social and interactive experience has helped increase player engagement and retention and create a more immersive and enjoyable experience for players. Additionally, it has helped to attract a broader audience to the online gambling industry, including younger and more casual players.

While this approach has significant benefits, the inclusion of a broader scope of users has left many online casinos and gambling websites struggling to find and adopt an updated marketing strategy that can engage and appeal to their new spectrum of players.

Ole7 provides a variety of targeted SEO and social media services to clients in the gambling industry that can help them reach their customers using a new and innovative approach, such as how correctly implementing optimised content allows online casinos to boost their business performance and reach or exceed set targets.

Some of Ole7's services include:

Content Marketing

Content marketing is aimed to attract and retain customers by creating relevant and valuable content with the intention of changing consumer behavior.

SEO

SEO is the process of affecting the visibility of a website or a web page in the web search engine's, such as Google, unpaid results.

Social Media

Social media marketing is a form of internet marketing that implements various social media networks in order to achieve marketing communication and branding goals.

CRM

The CRM approach tries to analyze data about customers' history with a company, to improve business relationships with customers, specifically focusing on customer retention and ultimately to drive sales growth.

