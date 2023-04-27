Ambulatory X-Ray Devices Market to reach USD 2.6 Bn by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 4.6 percent (2023-2029)

Pune, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market Research, an international business & consultancy firm has recently published a research report on the “ Ambulatory X-Ray Devices Market ”. The total global market for the Ambulatory X-Ray Devices Market was valued at USD 1.8 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 2.6 Bn by 2029.



Market Size in 2022 USD 1.8 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 2.6 Bn CAGR 4.6 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 265 No. of Tables 129 No. of Charts and Figures 121 Segment Covered By Type, Application, End-User and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Ambulatory X-Ray Devices Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Ambulatory X-Ray Devices Market. Also, a report covers market key drivers, restraints and opportunities. The report provides a compressive and informative perspective of the industry and examines the various market segments for the Ambulatory X-Ray Devices Market. Leading key players, company profiles with offers of the services, recent advancements, and new market strategies includes in the report. The market's ongoing mergers, acquisitions, strategic alliances, joint ventures, and partnerships, as well as the geographical, financial , and strategic drivers behind them, are studied in detail in the report. The analysis of data was gathered from primary and secondary research methods. The SWOT analysis was used to the identify strength and weaknesses of the Ambulatory X-Ray Devices industry. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Ambulatory X-Ray Devices Market size.

Ambulatory X-Ray Devices Market Overview

Ambulatory X-Ray Devices are handheld, portable X-ray machine, which is easily transported. X-ray devices are the medical systems used for imaging internal organs in humans and animals. These images assist the healthcare provider and the radiologist to determine any abnormalities associated with internal organs. Radiography helps to detect bone fractures, tumors and other abnormal masses, pneumonia, various types of injuries, calcifications, foreign objects, or dental problems.

Growing demand for point-of-care imaging in healthcare to drive the market growth

The growth of the elder population, including chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, orthopedics and others majorly driving the Ambulatory X-Ray Devices Market growth. The ambulatory X-ray devices are in comparison more suitable than traditional X-ray devices. Investment in the expansion of developed technology in X-ray devices is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. However, strict government policies and regulations as well as the high cost of equipment are expected to restrain the Ambulatory X-Ray Devices Market growth across the world during the forecast period.

North America dominated the global market share in 2022 and is expected to sustain its position over the forecast period

The regional market growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, well-established healthcare infrastructure and high demand for advanced diagnostic imaging technologies. The United States and Canada are major contributors in North America due to their high population base, they spend more on health expenditure and advanced technology acceptance. Such factors are expected for market growth during the forecast period.

Ambulatory X-Ray Devices Market Segmentation

By Type:

• Standalone

• Mobile

Based on the Type, the standalone segment to hold the Ambulatory X-Ray Devices Market over the forecast period

An increase in the prevalence of chronic conditions among the elder population is the main influencing factor for the segment growth. In 2022, the standalone segment dominated the global Ambulatory X-Ray Devices Market share. Standalone ambulatory X-ray devices offer benefits, such as faster turnaround times for diagnostic imaging results, reduced patient wait times, and improved patient satisfaction. As a result, such factors are responsible for the segment growth in the Ambulatory X-Ray Devices Market.

By Application:

• Orthopedic

• Cancer

• Cardiovascular

• Others

Based on Application, the orthopedic segment accounted for the Ambulatory X-Ray Devices Market share in 2022

The segment growth is driven in the Ambulatory X-Ray Devices Market due to the growing demand for diagnostic imaging in orthopedic applications such as X-rays, CT scans, and MRI scans. The increase in the incidence of orthopedic injuries and disorders, the aging population growth, and the rise in demand for minimally invasive orthopedic procedures are expected to drive the segment growth in the Ambulatory X-Ray Devices Market during the forecast period.

By End-user:

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Others

Based on End-User, the hospital segment to dominate the Ambulatory X-Ray Devices Market over the forecast period

In 2022, the hospital segment accounted for the largest market share and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The hospital has a high demand for diagnostic imaging tests including X-rays, CT scans, and MRI scans, and ambulatory X-ray devices. These devices help to achieve the goal of the hospital, which focused on improving patient care and reducing costs.

Ambulatory X-Ray Devices Market’s Key Players include:

• Agfa-Gevaert Group.

• Allengers

• Amrad Medical Equipment

• Bennett Village

• Canon Inc.

• Carestream Health, Inc

• Cuattro LLC,

• FUJIFILM Corporation

• GE Healthcare

• General Electric Company

• Hitachi Ltd.

• Konica Minolta

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• MinXray Inc.

• Oehm und Rehbein GmbH

• PerkinElmer, Inc.

• SAMSUNG

• Shimadzu Corporation

• Siemens AG

• Source-Ray, Inc

• Toshiba Corporation

• Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

• Ziehm Imaging

