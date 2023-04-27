Global Medical Display Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of ~5% by 2027 - Revolutionizing the Medical Imaging Segment

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Medical displays are purpose-built solutions that provide enhancements in viewing angle, longevity, luminance, and noise reduction to ensure substantially superior accuracy and effectiveness of medical images.

Technological Advancements in Medical Display Fuels the Demand of Medical Display Market

With the advancements of medical technology, more and more high-end medical equipment is being introduced in the market. Flat-panel displays, holograms, and head-mounted displays are dramatically changing the way medical messages are being communicated. The majority of displays used for medical imaging are liquid crystal displays (LCDs) backlit with either cold-cathode fluorescent lamps (CCFLs) or light-emitting diodes (LEDs).

For instance, in January 2023, Barco announced the release of a new LED solution that completes its next-generation LED portfolio (alongside TruePix).

Growing Adoption of Multimodality Display Boosts the Global Medical Display Market

With the rapid evolution of medical imaging technology, hospitals are now handling a greater volume and wider range of image data. Accordingly, medical facilities are faced with adopting a variety of display systems for image interpretation. Multimodality imaging allows multiple images of diverse medical modalities (both color and grayscale) to be displayed on a single screen, enabling side-by-side comparisons and image fusions. Most medical displays are now designed to support multimodality imaging to improve diagnostic convenience and streamline system infrastructure.

Growing Potential of Medical Display in Diagnostics Applications Drives the Medical Display Market

A wide range of medical images is used in diagnostics, such as mammography, computed radiography (CR), etc. Unclear images make diagnosis difficult and time-consuming. For an accurate diagnosis, fine shadow and slight grayscale changes need to be accurately reproduced onscreen. Medical displays help to better deliver the performance for several types of images that diagnostic professionals need, especially large-format color displays with 6MP and 8MP resolution. Therefore, the demand for diagnostic applications is expected to increase the demand for high-definition medical display monitors in the coming years.

Effective High-Resolution Imaging Opens Growth Opportunities in the Medical Display Market

High-resolution imaging and detection technologies enable more precise timely diagnosis, reduce invasive and unnecessary procedures, and support preventive care. Medical displays feature essential medical imaging technologies that ensure effective performance according to the DICOM 3.14 GSDF standard for enhanced image interpretation and diagnostic accuracy.

North America is Expected to Continue to Hold a Larger Share in the Medical Display Market

From a geographical perspective, North America holds a larger market share of the medical display market. This can be mainly attributed to the growing adoption of digital solutions in the operating room infrastructure, the resumption of mammography after covid, and the adoption of more high-end medical display products in the region.

Competitive Landscape Analysis: Medical Display Market

Some of the key and well-established players operating in the global medical display market are FSN Medical, Sony, EIZO, Barco, STERIS, and Advantech, among others.

Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies Adopted by Leading Market Players to Establish Their Foothold in the Medical Display Market

All players operating in this global market are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies such as collaborations, acquisitions, and new product launches to garner a larger market share.

For instance,

In March 2023, EIZO Corporation announced that their RadiForce medical monitors and the latest version of RadiCS medical monitor quality control (hereafter QC) software comply with the new international standard IEC 62563-2 set forth by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

announced that their RadiForce medical monitors and the latest version of RadiCS medical monitor quality control (hereafter QC) software comply with the new international standard IEC 62563-2 set forth by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). In February 2023, Barco announced they have received EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) certificate and CE mark for their medical display portfolio.

Explore Detailed Insights on Medical Display Market Report @ https://meditechinsights.com/global-medical-display-market/

About Medi-Tech Insights:

Medi-Tech Insights is a healthcare-focused business research & insights firm. Our clients include Fortune 500 companies, blue-chip investors & hyper-growth start-ups. We have completed 100+ projects in Digital Health, Healthcare IT, Medical Technology, Medical Devices & Pharma Services.

Contact Us:

Ruta Halde

Associate, Medi-Tech Insights

+32 498 86 80 79

info@meditechinsights.com

https://meditechinsights.com/

Attachment