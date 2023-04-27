Vistant Named by Financial Times as One of the Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies Once Again

TOWSON, Md., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vistant, a Maryland-based firm that delivers international development, advanced healthcare solutions, and mission support services to federal government clients, today announced it has been named to the 2023 Financial Times list of the Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies.



Listed at 110 out of 500, Vistant (formerly PM Consulting Group), ranks in the top 25 percent with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue of more than 200 percent.

The full rankings can be viewed here.

This is the fourth annual ranking by the outlet, covering a period when the region’s economies are powering out of the pandemic. The list identifies the top 500 companies across North, Central, and South America according to growth in publicly disclosed revenues between 2018 and 2021. Vistant has made the list for its third consecutive year.

Eligibility is limited to independent entities headquartered in one of 20 American countries and whose growth was primarily organic. The median revenue of ranked companies rose sharply to $22 million – almost double last year’s figure of $12 million.

“I am proud of the entire Vistant team for earning this recognition,” said Walter Barnes III, president of Vistant. “It’s humbling and energizing to witness their commitment to exceptional growth through excellence in service to our clients.”

Vistant is entering a new chapter after its recent name change and is continuing to expand its healthcare and international development offerings. The name reinforces the focus on advancing U.S. missions at home and abroad with dynamic solutions and on-the-ground expertise.

With financial and strategic support from Enlightenment Capital, a government market investment firm, Vistant is also preparing for continued growth by expanding its staff and leadership team. The firm recently hired a new chief financial officer and senior vice president for international development.

About Vistant

Vistant is a Maryland-based firm that specializes in international development, advanced healthcare solutions, and mission support services. Visit Vistant at www.VistantCo.com .

Vistant contracting vehicles: OASIS SB/8a Pool 1 (47QRAD20D1060/47QRAD20D8121); GSA 8a STARS III (47QTCB22D0222); and GSA MAS (GS-00F-166GA). Online at VistantCo.com.



