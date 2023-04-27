Surna Cultivation Technologies Announces New Contract Win with Vertical Indoor-Ag Farming company, Farm.One, Inc.

Louisville, Colorado, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surna Cultivation Technologies LLC (“Surna”), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA) systems engineering and technologies, and a subsidiary of CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD), today announced it has been awarded an environmental control equipment contract with luxury greens producer Farm.One. Under the contract, Surna will leverage its indoor agriculture climate control technologies and mechanical engineering capabilities to deliver a holistic HVAC system design for Farm.One’s New York-based, vertical farming facility. Surna’s engineering team has already begun working with Farm.One to select and size HVAC equipment that best fit their facility and cultivation goals.



“Urban markets are experiencing growing demand for high quality, farm-to-table produce,” said Jon Kozlowski, Surna’s Vice President of Sales. “Farm.One is catering specifically to those needs as they cultivate salad greens, specialty herbs, edible flowers and micro greens solely for local markets. These delicate crops require special consideration when designing a cultivation facility, and as the provider of their critical environment solutions, it is our mandate to help bring that vision to life.”

Derek Pitts, CEO of Farm.One added, “We supply the highest quality premium greens to both local fine dining restaurants and direct-to-consumer through a membership program. To do this, we must have an environment in which our plants can thrive, deliver daily yield and does not require the use of any pesticides. The years of indoor cultivation experience that Surna brings to the table is invaluable. We are excited to work with Surna in our next growth phase and look forward to a long-term relationship with them.”

Surna previously announced its strategy to expand beyond the cannabis sector into the indoor food production market, pointing out that its existing expertise and equipment offerings can be readily applied in these facilities. Since that time, Surna has designed and provided equipment to a growing list of indoor-ag producers.

About Surna Cultivation Technologies

Surna Cultivation Technologies (www.surna.com), is an industry leader in CEA facility design and technologies. We provide full-service licensed architectural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) engineering services, carefully curated HVACD equipment, proprietary controls systems, air sanitization, water treatment, lighting, and benching and racking products. Our team of project managers, licensed professional architects and engineers, technology and horticulture specialists and systems integrations experts help our customers by precisely designing for their unique applications. Through our partnership with a certified service contractor network, we provide installation and maintenance services to assist in a smooth build-out and optimal facility performance. We have been providing solutions to indoor growers for over 16 years and have served over 800 cultivators with hundreds of them being large, commercial projects.

Headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, we leverage our experience in the industry to bring value-added solutions to our customers that help improve their overall crop quality and yield, optimize energy and water efficiency, and satisfy evolving state and local codes, permitting and regulatory requirements.

About Farm.One

Farm.One is a neighborhood farm located in Brooklyn, New York. We grow luxury salad greens, specialty herbs, edible flowers, and micro greens, serving chefs and local Members. We also use these ingredients in our specialty beverages. Our vertical farm grows indoors year-round, right in the heart of the city. Everything you receive from us is from the day of harvest. There is nothing fresher. We built our farm to be sustainable to the highest standard, equitable in employment, beneficial to the community, and, most importantly, delightful.

