Verizon Business to showcase 5G business solutions at Channel Partners Conference & Expo 2023

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business will showcase its 5G business solutions at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo (Booth #1219) at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas by demonstrating how 5G, edge computing, collaboration tools and a host of advanced connectivity solutions can facilitate the digital transformation of small businesses and large enterprises alike.

“We’re thrilled to be at the Channel Partners Expo to showcase how Verizon is helping our customers transform their business with new and advanced technologies, including a full deployment of 5G core with our proprietary cloud platform, advancement of our fiber network, artificial intelligence utilization, and so much more,” said Michael Caralis, Vice President, Verizon Business Markets. “The combination of these new and advanced technologies not only drives enhanced productivity and generates new revenue streams, but also allows our customers to respond more quickly to changing business dynamics and truly change the world.”

Verizon’s 5G solutions connect discrete systems to streamline operations and provide businesses with the insights to make smarter decisions.

Experience how Verizon is making businesses faster and smarter.

At Verizon booth #1219, Channel Partners Conference & Expo attendees will be able to meet with Verizon solution experts and see demos illustrating the transformative benefits of Verizon’s solutions, including:

5G and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)

BlueJeans by Verizon

Public Sector solutions



