CGS Shop Floor Control Essential Drives Global Demand

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, announced today that its Shop Floor Control Essential™ has driven rapid growth worldwide. This success can be attributed to CGS’s team of experts and their hands-on, consultative approach, coupled with the innovative technology of its new cloud-based Shop Floor Control (SFC) Essential.



"We implemented Shop Floor Control in 2022 for our brand-new sewing factory here in Waterloo, Iowa,” said Nancy Steinbron, Business Operations Leader for Dignity Apparel. “CGS and their deeply experienced team have been excellent. We love the BlueCherry Shop Floor Control system and are looking forward to taking advantage of the dynamic reports and data that can be gathered and analyzed for actionable results.”

CGS’s existing BlueCherry® Shop Floor Control Enterprise is the most widely adopted fashion-focused Production Management System (PMS) in the world. With the recent launch and addition of SFC Essential, more manufacturers and now brands can leverage the flexibility and lighter infrastructure to quickly digitize their operations, increase productivity and efficiency, reduce costs, and improve quality while meeting process transparency, sustainability and compliance requirements – all at their fingertips, anytime, anywhere.

“In our pursuit of a better data collection solution for our production floor, CustomFab USA chose to partner with CGS to implement their impressive BlueCherry SFC,” said Brian Alhanati, Vice President for Custom Fab USA. “The visibility provided by BlueCherry SFC, combined with the flexibility to tailor the program around our unique brand of manufacturing made the decision to choose CGS an easy one.”

“While our new Essential boasts all the cutting-edge features users demand, savvy customers want even more. They’re looking for a partner that is with them every step of the way – ensuring that their specific needs are met, deployment is seamless, and a short term return on investment is achieved,” said Michael Penchansky, Vice President Global Business Development, Manufacturing Systems for CGS. “That’s where CGS shines. What makes our innovative, market-leading platform truly stand out is the team behind it. We see customers as long-term partners and as such are to their success.”

Brian Howe, CFO for Vapor Apparel added, “We found the CGS team to be extremely collaborative. They worked diligently to systemically accommodate our unique scenarios. They were responsive and took the time to fully understand our operational nuances.”

About BlueCherry & Shop Floor Control

The award-winning CGS BlueCherry Enterprise Suite provides clients with comprehensive digital supply chain management solutions, available both in the cloud and on-premises, to drive their fundamental business processes. BlueCherry Shop Floor Control is the most widely used fashion-focused shop floor control solution in the world. It provides a comprehensive view of department and factory activity by digitizing, in real-time, the collection and reporting of production activities, such as order tracking, line balancing, absenteeism and low productivity via tablets on the factory floor. This real-time visibility equips companies with the ability to make faster, better-informed business decisions and address potential delays and challenges before they escalate.

Shop Floor Control Essential is the newest addition to the company’s award- winning BlueCherry® suite. The cloud-based solution enables manufacturers, sub-contractors and brands, real-time visibility, control, and insights quickly and easily into their complete supply chain and factory floor operations from any mobile device or browser.

For more information or to purchase our BlueCherry family of solutions, including Shop Floor Control Essentials, please visit our BlueCherry site, email sales@cgsinc.com, or visit our blog at www.cgsinc.com/blog.

About CGS

For nearly 40 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies, and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients’ complex, multi-dimensional needs, and support clients' most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @BlueCherryCGS and on LinkedIn.

