The Benchmark Company Announces Upcoming Healthcare House Call VIRTUAL One-on-One Investor Conference

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Benchmark Company is pleased to announce our upcoming Healthcare House Call VIRTUAL One-on-One Investor Conference to be held Tuesday, May 23, 2023. The conference offers our clients one-on-one and small group virtual meetings with the management of over 40 small and mid-sized healthcare companies.



“We are pleased to once again be able to host a virtual conference with over 40 dynamic growth healthcare companies, many of which are in our research coverage universe. Hosting this conference virtually allows a greater reach for companies and investor clients to participate without the need to travel,” said Benchmark President Richard Messina, adding, “Healthcare is a very important research vertical for Benchmark and we look forward to expanding our research coverage in the near term.”

The Benchmark Company will be hosting:

Healthcare House Call VIRTUAL One-on-One Investor Conference

Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

9am – 3:40pm ET

Participating Companies include:

AbCellera Biologics Inc, Amedisys, AMN Healthcare Services, Apollo Medical Holdings, Babson Diagnostics, Biofrontera Inc, BIOLASE Inc, BIO-TECHNE Corp, CareCloud, Clene Inc., Codexis, Inc., Cross Country Healthcare, DogGo Inc., Emergent Biosolutions Inc, Exact Sciences Corp, Forge Biologics, Genelux Corp, Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., Harvard Bioscience, Inc., Healthcare Services Group, Humacyte Inc, Huron Consulting Group, Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd, Inotiv, Jubilant Therapeutics Inc., Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc, Modular Medical Inc, Nutex Health, OmniAb Inc, Orgenesis Inc, Quantum Health, Quipt Home Medical, Seelos Therapeutics Inc, STAAR Surgical Co, Surgery Partners, The Beauty Health Co, Inc., Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc., Tenon Medical, Inc., UpHealth, Inc., VolitionRx Limited, YS Biopharma Co., Ltd.

Clients may choose up to eight (8) meetings throughout the day.

To register, please contact: Michael Fiorini – Director, Institutional Equity Sales at mfiorini@benchmarkcompany.com or your Benchmark Company representative.

