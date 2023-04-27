New York, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rapid Microbiology Testing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032734/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Rapid Microbiology Testing Market to Reach $9.6 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Rapid Microbiology Testing estimated at US$8.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.6 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 2.1% over the period 2022-2030. Instruments, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.2% CAGR and reach US$4.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Reagents & Kits segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR
The Rapid Microbiology Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at -2.9% and 0.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately -1.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 32 Featured)
- Abbott
- BD
- bioMérieux SA
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Danaher Corporation
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Gen-Probe Inc.
- Merck KGaA
- Quidel Corporation
- Siemens Healthcare GmbH
- Sysmex
- Thermo-Fisher Scientific Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032734/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Rapid Microbiology Testing - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rapid
Microbiology Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Rapid Microbiology Testing
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Rapid Microbiology
Testing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instruments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Instruments by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Instruments by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reagents & Kits by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Reagents & Kits by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Reagents & Kits by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Consumables by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Consumables by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Growth-based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Growth-based by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Growth-based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Viability-based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Viability-based by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Viability-based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cellular Component-based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Cellular Component-based by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Cellular
Component-based by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nucleic Acid-based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Nucleic Acid-based by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Nucleic Acid-based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Rapid Microbiology Testing Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmaceutical & Biological Drug Testing by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical & Biological
Drug Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical &
Biological Drug Testing by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Environmental Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Environmental Testing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Environmental Testing
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cosmetics & Personal Care Products Testing by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Cosmetics & Personal Care
Products Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Cosmetics & Personal
Care Products Testing by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Research Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: World Historic Review for Research Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: World 16-Year Perspective for Research Applications
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Disease Diagnostics by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: World Historic Review for Clinical Disease
Diagnostics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: World 16-Year Perspective for Clinical Disease
Diagnostics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Beverage Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage Testing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: World 16-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage Testing
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Rapid Microbiology Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rapid
Microbiology Testing by Product - Instruments, Reagents & Kits
and Consumables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for Rapid Microbiology Testing by
Product - Instruments, Reagents & Kits and Consumables Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Rapid Microbiology
Testing by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Instruments, Reagents & Kits and Consumables for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rapid
Microbiology Testing by Method - Growth-based, Cellular
Component-based, Nucleic Acid-based and Viability-based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA Historic Review for Rapid Microbiology Testing by
Method - Growth-based, Cellular Component-based, Nucleic
Acid-based and Viability-based Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 52: USA 16-Year Perspective for Rapid Microbiology
Testing by Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Growth-based, Cellular Component-based, Nucleic Acid-based and
Viability-based for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rapid
Microbiology Testing by Application - Pharmaceutical &
Biological Drug Testing, Environmental Testing, Cosmetics &
Personal Care Products Testing, Research Applications, Other
Applications, Clinical Disease Diagnostics and Food & Beverage
Testing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: USA Historic Review for Rapid Microbiology Testing by
Application - Pharmaceutical & Biological Drug Testing,
Environmental Testing, Cosmetics & Personal Care Products
Testing, Research Applications, Other Applications, Clinical
Disease Diagnostics and Food & Beverage Testing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: USA 16-Year Perspective for Rapid Microbiology
Testing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Pharmaceutical & Biological Drug Testing, Environmental
Testing, Cosmetics & Personal Care Products Testing, Research
Applications, Other Applications, Clinical Disease Diagnostics
and Food & Beverage Testing for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rapid Microbiology Testing by Product - Instruments, Reagents &
Kits and Consumables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Rapid Microbiology Testing
by Product - Instruments, Reagents & Kits and Consumables
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Rapid Microbiology
Testing by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Instruments, Reagents & Kits and Consumables for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rapid Microbiology Testing by Method - Growth-based, Cellular
Component-based, Nucleic Acid-based and Viability-based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Rapid Microbiology Testing
by Method - Growth-based, Cellular Component-based, Nucleic
Acid-based and Viability-based Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 61: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Rapid Microbiology
Testing by Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Growth-based, Cellular Component-based, Nucleic Acid-based and
Viability-based for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rapid Microbiology Testing by Application - Pharmaceutical &
Biological Drug Testing, Environmental Testing, Cosmetics &
Personal Care Products Testing, Research Applications, Other
Applications, Clinical Disease Diagnostics and Food & Beverage
Testing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Rapid Microbiology Testing
by Application - Pharmaceutical & Biological Drug Testing,
Environmental Testing, Cosmetics & Personal Care Products
Testing, Research Applications, Other Applications, Clinical
Disease Diagnostics and Food & Beverage Testing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Rapid Microbiology
Testing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Pharmaceutical & Biological Drug Testing, Environmental
Testing, Cosmetics & Personal Care Products Testing, Research
Applications, Other Applications, Clinical Disease Diagnostics
and Food & Beverage Testing for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Rapid Microbiology Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rapid Microbiology Testing by Product - Instruments, Reagents &
Kits and Consumables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Rapid Microbiology Testing
by Product - Instruments, Reagents & Kits and Consumables
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Rapid Microbiology
Testing by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Instruments, Reagents & Kits and Consumables for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rapid Microbiology Testing by Method - Growth-based, Cellular
Component-based, Nucleic Acid-based and Viability-based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Rapid Microbiology Testing
by Method - Growth-based, Cellular Component-based, Nucleic
Acid-based and Viability-based Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 70: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Rapid Microbiology
Testing by Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Growth-based, Cellular Component-based, Nucleic Acid-based and
Viability-based for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rapid Microbiology Testing by Application - Pharmaceutical &
Biological Drug Testing, Environmental Testing, Cosmetics &
Personal Care Products Testing, Research Applications, Other
Applications, Clinical Disease Diagnostics and Food & Beverage
Testing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Japan Historic Review for Rapid Microbiology Testing
by Application - Pharmaceutical & Biological Drug Testing,
Environmental Testing, Cosmetics & Personal Care Products
Testing, Research Applications, Other Applications, Clinical
Disease Diagnostics and Food & Beverage Testing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Rapid Microbiology
Testing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Pharmaceutical & Biological Drug Testing, Environmental
Testing, Cosmetics & Personal Care Products Testing, Research
Applications, Other Applications, Clinical Disease Diagnostics
and Food & Beverage Testing for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Rapid Microbiology Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rapid Microbiology Testing by Product - Instruments, Reagents &
Kits and Consumables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: China Historic Review for Rapid Microbiology Testing
by Product - Instruments, Reagents & Kits and Consumables
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: China 16-Year Perspective for Rapid Microbiology
Testing by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Instruments, Reagents & Kits and Consumables for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rapid Microbiology Testing by Method - Growth-based, Cellular
Component-based, Nucleic Acid-based and Viability-based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: China Historic Review for Rapid Microbiology Testing
by Method - Growth-based, Cellular Component-based, Nucleic
Acid-based and Viability-based Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 79: China 16-Year Perspective for Rapid Microbiology
Testing by Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Growth-based, Cellular Component-based, Nucleic Acid-based and
Viability-based for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rapid Microbiology Testing by Application - Pharmaceutical &
Biological Drug Testing, Environmental Testing, Cosmetics &
Personal Care Products Testing, Research Applications, Other
Applications, Clinical Disease Diagnostics and Food & Beverage
Testing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: China Historic Review for Rapid Microbiology Testing
by Application - Pharmaceutical & Biological Drug Testing,
Environmental Testing, Cosmetics & Personal Care Products
Testing, Research Applications, Other Applications, Clinical
Disease Diagnostics and Food & Beverage Testing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: China 16-Year Perspective for Rapid Microbiology
Testing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Pharmaceutical & Biological Drug Testing, Environmental
Testing, Cosmetics & Personal Care Products Testing, Research
Applications, Other Applications, Clinical Disease Diagnostics
and Food & Beverage Testing for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Rapid Microbiology Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rapid Microbiology Testing by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Rapid Microbiology Testing
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Rapid Microbiology
Testing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rapid Microbiology Testing by Product - Instruments, Reagents &
Kits and Consumables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Rapid Microbiology Testing
by Product - Instruments, Reagents & Kits and Consumables
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Rapid Microbiology
Testing by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Instruments, Reagents & Kits and Consumables for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rapid Microbiology Testing by Method - Growth-based, Cellular
Component-based, Nucleic Acid-based and Viability-based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Rapid Microbiology Testing
by Method - Growth-based, Cellular Component-based, Nucleic
Acid-based and Viability-based Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 91: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Rapid Microbiology
Testing by Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Growth-based, Cellular Component-based, Nucleic Acid-based and
Viability-based for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rapid Microbiology Testing by Application - Pharmaceutical &
Biological Drug Testing, Environmental Testing, Cosmetics &
Personal Care Products Testing, Research Applications, Other
Applications, Clinical Disease Diagnostics and Food & Beverage
Testing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Rapid Microbiology Testing
by Application - Pharmaceutical & Biological Drug Testing,
Environmental Testing, Cosmetics & Personal Care Products
Testing, Research Applications, Other Applications, Clinical
Disease Diagnostics and Food & Beverage Testing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Rapid Microbiology
Testing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Pharmaceutical & Biological Drug Testing, Environmental
Testing, Cosmetics & Personal Care Products Testing, Research
Applications, Other Applications, Clinical Disease Diagnostics
and Food & Beverage Testing for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Rapid Microbiology Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rapid Microbiology Testing by Product - Instruments, Reagents &
Kits and Consumables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: France Historic Review for Rapid Microbiology Testing
by Product - Instruments, Reagents & Kits and Consumables
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: France 16-Year Perspective for Rapid Microbiology
Testing by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Instruments, Reagents & Kits and Consumables for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rapid Microbiology Testing by Method - Growth-based, Cellular
Component-based, Nucleic Acid-based and Viability-based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: France Historic Review for Rapid Microbiology Testing
by Method - Growth-based, Cellular Component-based, Nucleic
Acid-based and Viability-based Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 100: France 16-Year Perspective for Rapid Microbiology
Testing by Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Growth-based, Cellular Component-based, Nucleic Acid-based and
Viability-based for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rapid Microbiology Testing by Application - Pharmaceutical &
Biological Drug Testing, Environmental Testing, Cosmetics &
Personal Care Products Testing, Research Applications, Other
Applications, Clinical Disease Diagnostics and Food & Beverage
Testing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: France Historic Review for Rapid Microbiology
Testing by Application - Pharmaceutical & Biological Drug
Testing, Environmental Testing, Cosmetics & Personal Care
Products Testing, Research Applications, Other Applications,
Clinical Disease Diagnostics and Food & Beverage Testing
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: France 16-Year Perspective for Rapid Microbiology
Testing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Pharmaceutical & Biological Drug Testing, Environmental
Testing, Cosmetics & Personal Care Products Testing, Research
Applications, Other Applications, Clinical Disease Diagnostics
and Food & Beverage Testing for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Rapid Microbiology Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rapid Microbiology Testing by Product - Instruments, Reagents &
Kits and Consumables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Rapid Microbiology
Testing by Product - Instruments, Reagents & Kits and
Consumables Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Rapid Microbiology
Testing by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Instruments, Reagents & Kits and Consumables for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rapid Microbiology Testing by Method - Growth-based, Cellular
Component-based, Nucleic Acid-based and Viability-based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Rapid Microbiology
Testing by Method - Growth-based, Cellular Component-based,
Nucleic Acid-based and Viability-based Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Rapid Microbiology
Testing by Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Growth-based, Cellular Component-based, Nucleic Acid-based and
Viability-based for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rapid Microbiology Testing by Application - Pharmaceutical &
Biological Drug Testing, Environmental Testing, Cosmetics &
Personal Care Products Testing, Research Applications, Other
Applications, Clinical Disease Diagnostics and Food & Beverage
Testing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032734/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Rapid Microbiology Testing Market to Reach $9.6 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rapid Microbiology Testing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032734/?utm_source=GNW