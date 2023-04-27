Mercy Community Healthcare Announces Naming New Mental Health Clinic to Honor Naomi Judd’s Legacy

Franklin, TN, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercy Community Healthcare and The Naomi Judd Estate are happy to announce the naming of a new mental health clinic – The Naomi Judd Mental Health Clinic: A Bridge to Hope. At the time of the one-year remembrance of Naomi Judd’s death, the two organizations will work together to bring more much-needed mental health services to the Tennessee community regardless of their insurance status with a focus on the underserved.

“It is a solemn honor to be part of Naomi’s legacy and be able to touch so many lives, who may now have increased hope for tomorrow. The stigma of suffering in silence that she worked so hard to remove can be diminished significantly as we work to improve the quality of life of those coping with mental illness. Through this naming, Mercy will be able to Make Every Request for Care a YES,” said Dottie Bullard, Chief Advancement Officer.

Mercy provides quality, integrated healthcare for all ages including primary care, mental health services and Patient and Family Support. The new Mercy building and the Naomi Judd Mental Health Clinic: A Bridge to Hope includes a larger mental health area with counseling/psychiatric rooms, a Parent-Child Interactive Therapy Room, groups rooms, a waiting room and prayer area. The new building brings all services under one roof as Mercy is committed to treating the whole person - body + mind + spirit - for true healing in a faith-based environment.

Naomi’s life mission was to banish the stigma of mental health. Her book, A River of Time, was written to “comfort and help” her family, her friends and all those who battle with mental health issues. Approaching Mental Health Awareness month in May, we’re reminded to assist friends and neighbors suffering from anxiety, depression, PTSD and other mental health conditions. The naming of this new wing continues her beautiful legacy and will benefit the Franklin community directly.

​​“I am so pleased that Naomi is receiving this recognition. This is such a fitting namesake in her local community expanding her mission to break the stigma around mental illness,” said Larry Strickland, husband of the late Naomi Judd. “She lived a very public life and was very open about her mental health struggles to help others. The naming of this clinic will continue that legacy for years to come.”

It hurt Naomi Judd that people who were suffering could not get the help they needed and wanted. Her compassion was legendary - whether stopping in a bookstore to support a distraught mother struggling with a baby or making time for a stranger, who wanted to share with her about their depression. She was as invested in the wellbeing of others as much as she was her own.

“As a nurse and a brilliant woman endlessly fascinated by neuroscience, an integrated care mental health wing that is offered in a spiritually supportive environment being named in her honor would simply blow her away,” said Ashley Judd. “Our family is grateful for this acknowledgment of who she was in her mind and soul, and is rooting for all who will benefit from the facility.”

Wynonna shares, "If what we're doing as a family helps one person, I am truly grateful."

The Naomi Judd Estate will be holding an event on the anniversary of her passing, Sunday, April 30 to celebrate the life and legacy of Naomi and the new clinic. Mercy’s new facility is currently under construction and plans to open Summer 2023. If you would like to make a donation toward the Naomi Judd Mental Health Clinic, please visit our webpage: https://mercytn.org/new-building/

Naomi Judd

Naomi Judd was an award-winning artist, Grammy-winning songwriter, nurse, mother, wife, fashion icon, New York Times best-selling author and an American pop culture icon. She was best known for her unshakeable creative drive and unmistakable harmonies pushing the iconic mother/daughter duo, The Judds into country music royalty. She was also a student of science with a well-documented unquenched thirst of knowledge and legacy of learning. She broke down barriers in the mental health field and the stigma around mental illness. Posthumously, she was inducted in the Country Music Hall of Fame. An icon and a legend, Naomi Judd not only left country music better than she found it, but the entire WORLD.