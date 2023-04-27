Hemianopsia Market Is Projected To Grow at a CAGR of 8% Through 2033 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville , April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A 10-year projection from 2023 to 2033 is provided in Fact.MR's recent study on the hemianopsia market. Other details include significant market-shaping aspects including drivers, constraints, and opportunities. The market is segmented into type, treatment,end user, and region to make the information for clear understanding of key trends.



According to the latest estimates by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global hemianopsia market size is valued at US$ 333.9 million in 2023 and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 8% from 2023 to 2033.

Hemianopsia is a condition that affects the visual field of an individual. It is a neurological disorder that causes a loss of vision in half of the visual area, either the left or the right side. Hemianopsia can be caused by various conditions such as a stroke, a traumatic brain injury, or a brain tumour. The severity of hemianopsia can vary depending on the underlying cause and the extent of the damage to the brain.

Increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, rapid technological advancements, and growing awareness about hemianopsia among healthcare professionals and patients are all contributing to the growth of the hemianopsia market.

For example, virtual reality therapy has shown promising results in restoring visual field deficits in patients with hemianopsia.



Key Takeaways from Market Study

The hemianopsia market is expected to reach US$ 720.9 million by 2033.

North America and Europe are currently dominating the sales of hemianopsia treatment solutions due to the presence of well-established healthcare systems and key market players.

Rising prevalence of neurological disorders in Asia Pacific is driving the demand for hemianopsia treatment products.

Hospitals' high adoption of low-vision assistive devices and visual prostheses are boosting the sales of hemianopsia treatment devices.

Competitive Analysis

Key players in the hemianopsia market are expanding their presence in different regions to increase their customer base and sales. They are also using competitive pricing strategies to attract more customers and gain a larger market share.

Leading companies are investing in marketing and promotional activities to create awareness about their hemianopsia treatment solutions. This is expected to increase demand and sales of their products.

Major Key Players:

Vycor Medical, Inc.

RetroSense Therapeutics, LLC

Chadwick Optical

Healio

Carl Zeiss AG,

AbbVie Inc

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Novartis AG

AkzoNobel N.V.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Key Segments of Hemianopsia Industry Research

By Type :

Homonymous Hemianopsia Quadrantanopsia Bitemporal Hemianopsia

By Treatment :

Vision Restoration Therapy Visual Field Expander Aid

By End User :

Hospitals Speciality Clinics

By Region :

North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA





Key Questions Covered in the Hemianopsia Market Report

What is the projected value of the Hemianopsia Industry in 2023?

At what rate will the global Hemianopsia market size grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the growth in the Hemianopsia ?

Which region is expected to lead in the global Hemianopsia market By 2033?

Which are the factors driving the Hemianopsia Industry during the forecast period?

What is the expected market value of the Hemianopsia market during the forecast period?

