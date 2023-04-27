Precision Diagnostics Market Size to Hit US$ 182.79 Billion by 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent report by Growth Plus Reports estimated the global Precision Diagnostics Market to be worth US$ 12.30 billion in 2022. From 2023 to 2031, market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3%, reaching US$ 182.79 billion. The most successful strategies, market trends, the competitive environment, significant drivers and opportunities, statistical data, market size, and revenue are all included in the report.

Key Takeaways:

The growing awareness regarding recent technological advancements is driving the global demand for precision diagnostics.

The market revenue growth is driven by numerous chronic disorders.

Continuous R&D activities are creating a strong product pipeline.

Precision Diagnostics Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 12.30 billion Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 182.79 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 12.3% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Type, Application, and Region. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers:

The growing technological advancements and digital solutions are accelerating the global market revenue for precision diagnostics. Additionally, the rising frequency of chronic disorders such as cancer and cardiovascular and neurological diseases is expected to contribute to the global market revenue during the forecast period. However, the high development cost and inaccurate diagnosis can restrain the market revenue growth.

Market Segmentation:

Growth plus reports have analyzed the global precision diagnostics market from perspectives such as types, applications, and regions.

Types Segmentation:

Based on type, the global precision diagnostics market is segmented into esoteric tests, genetic tests, and others.

The genetic tests segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the global precision diagnostics market. This large revenue share is due to the increased awareness of early disease diagnosis and examination of DNA mutations or variations, and it helps in treatments and surgeries.

Applications Segmentation:

Based on application, the global precision diagnostics market is segmented into Cardiovascular, Oncology, Immunology, Neurology, and Others.

The oncology segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share in the global precision diagnostics market. This large revenue share is attributed to the molecular profiling of cancers for targeted therapies, diagnosing mutations and other genetic alterations that lead to cancer, and technological advancements in this field.

Regional Growth Dynamics:

Based on region, the global precision diagnostics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and The Middle East & Africa.

North America accounts for the largest revenue share in the global precision diagnostics market. The market revenue is driven by the increasing demand for personalized medicine, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growing awareness about early disease detection and diagnosis, technological advancements, and the increasing focus on precision medicine.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent players operating in the global precision diagnostics market are: -

Siemens Healthineers AG

Abbott Laboratories

Novartis AG

Bluebird Bio, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics

Qiagen NV

Sanofi

Bayer AG

Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH

New product releases and higher R&D spending are two main techniques used by significant players to get a larger market revenue share. Both domestic and international companies in precision diagnostics are concentrating on launching unique products while expanding their R&D efforts and monitoring the entry of new competitors.

Recent Developments:

In March 2023, The Deerborne Group, a management consulting firm specializing in precision diagnostics, announced plans to broaden its network of independent consultants internationally and to provide a new selection of cutting-edge services.

In March 2023, DnaNudge, the UK-based innovator of lab-free customer genetics testing and medical diagnostics solutions, announced an agreement with India's top biotech company Mylab Discovery Solutions, to develop next-generation molecular diagnostics for diabetic foot infections and other critical health conditions

In February 2023, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc.'s PrecisionCHD, the most recent coronary heart disease test, was presented at the American College of Cardiology's 72nd Annual Scientific Conference (ACC.23), which took place in New Orleans, Louisiana, in March 2023.

