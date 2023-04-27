Dietary Supplements Market to Touch USD 316.53 Billion by 2030 owing to the Growing Demand for Sports Nutrition Supplement and Rise of E-Commerce and Online Retail | Says SNS Insider

Pune, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per SNS Insider, “The Dietary Supplements Market was valued at USD 164.81 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% from 2023 to 2030, ultimately reaching USD 316.53 billion by 2030”.

Dietary supplements are products intended to supplement one's diet and provide additional nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and other substances that may be missing or inadequate in one's regular diet. These supplements can come in various forms such as pills, capsules, powders, and liquids, and are often marketed to support overall health and well-being. They are not intended to replace a healthy diet or serve as a primary source of nutrition but rather to complement it.

The dietary supplements market is being driven by several factors, with the growing geriatric population being one of the primary drivers. As the global population ages, there has been a corresponding increase in the incidence of age-related health conditions, such as osteoporosis, cognitive decline, and cardiovascular disease. This has led to a rise in demand for dietary supplements that can help manage these conditions and promote healthy aging. Another factor driving the growth of the market is the shift from pharmaceuticals towards nutraceuticals, which are seen as a more natural and holistic approach to healthcare.

Impact of Recession

The impact of a recession on the dietary supplements market can vary depending on the severity and length of the recession, as well as the specific product categories and consumer preferences. However, as long as there is a demand for supplements, the market is likely to remain resilient, albeit with some fluctuations.

Key Regional Development

The dietary supplements market in Asia Pacific is witnessing rapid growth, owing to the increasing consumer base in countries such as India, China, and South Korea. With a large population base, these countries offer a vast market for dietary supplement manufacturers, who are leveraging this opportunity to expand their presence and tap into the growing demand for health-enhancing products. One of the key drivers of the market in the Asia Pacific region is the increasing expenditure on health and wellness products, driven by the growing per capita income in the region.

Key Takeaway from Dietary Supplements Market Study

The hypermarkets/supermarkets segment is set to become a dominant player in the global market. With the growing demand for health and wellness products, consumers are increasingly turning to dietary supplements to supplement their diets and support their overall wellbeing.

The vitamins segment is poised to become a dominant force in the global market. Vitamins are essential micronutrients that play a vital role in maintaining overall health and wellness. Due to the increasing prevalence of nutrient deficiencies, consumers are turning to vitamin supplements to bridge the gap in their diets and support their wellbeing.

Recent Developments Related to Dietary Supplements Market

SPE Capital, a private equity firm based in North Africa and the Middle East, has acquired a majority stake in Vital, the leading nutritional supplements company in Tunisia. The deal marks a significant investment in the growing market in Tunisia and the wider North African region.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has launched a dietary supplement ingredient directory aimed at improving transparency and accessibility of information for manufacturers and consumers. The directory, which is accessible on the FDA's website, includes a list of all dietary supplement ingredients that have been the subject of a pre-market notification, also known as a new dietary ingredient (NDI) notification, or an exemption notification.

