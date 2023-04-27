Acrow Supplies Temporary Detour for Traffic and Relocated Utility Line During Bridge Replacement in Ohio

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acrow, a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, noted today one of its modular steel bridges has been installed to provide temporary access for vehicles and a relocated gas line during bridge replacement construction in Independence, Ohio.



The Old Rockside Road Bridge was built in 1960 to carry traffic over the Cuyahoga River and links the City of Independence with the Village of Valley View. Functionally obsolete, the bridge was also structurally deficient and given a status of “needs repair or corrective action” at inspection in November 2021. While the structure does not carry a high volume of traffic, it provides the only access to a seven-acre commercial area housing several employers including a supplier of cranes and heavy-lift equipment. When the project to replace the bridge was planned, providing a safe and robust temporary detour structure during construction was considered crucial to avoid serious economic impact on these businesses.

A modular steel solution from Acrow was selected for the project and ordered by contractor Kenmore Companies. Acrow’s two-lane bridge is 200 feet long and 24 feet wide, with five-foot-wide brackets on one side to accommodate a gas line. The structure has an epoxy deck surface and is designed to a live load of HL-93, capable of supporting cranes and other heavy equipment. Despite the extremely limited build area of approximately 150 feet long and 40 feet wide, Acrow’s modular bridge was erected without difficulty and successfully installed with a crane-assisted launch. The bridge was opened to traffic in mid-December 2022 and is anticipated to be on site for a year.

“Available for rent or purchase, Acrow’s durable steel bridges are well suited to a diverse range of detour applications,” said Eugene Sobecki, Director National Sales & Military Business Development at Acrow. “Due to the extremely tight build area available, Acrow’s modular components were an excellent solution to minimizing the potential impacts of this project.”

Added Russ Parisi, Acrow’s Vice President, North America, “Acrow’s rapidly installed bridges provide cost-effective solutions for contractors and government agencies alike. Ideal for temporary or permanent use, Acrow’s structures are designed and manufactured for a service life of 75 – 100 years with minimal maintenance requirements.”

About Acrow

Acrow has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 70 years with a wide range of modular steel bridging solutions for permanent, temporary, military and emergency use. Acrow’s extensive international presence includes leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 150 countries across Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.acrow.com.

Media contact:

Tracy Van Buskirk

Marketcom PR

Main: (212) 537-5177, ext. 8; Mobile: (203) 246-6165

tvanbuskirk@marketcompr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1af9bf62-67fe-457f-8357-6307b48536cd