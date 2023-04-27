Anti-Aging Market Trends and ForecastThe global anti-aging market is expected to reach an estimated $78.2 billion by 2028, and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2028

New York, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Anti-Aging Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06453495/?utm_source=GNW



Anti-Aging Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global anti-aging market looks good with opportunities in the skin care and hair care segment.

The global anti-aging market is expected to reach an estimated $78.2 billion by 2028, and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2028. The major growth drivers for this market are the growing aging population and increasing awareness about the advantages of using anti-aging products.



Evolution of Anti-Aging Product Opportunities



Anti-aging product opportunities have evolved through a number of stages as presented in figure below:

Emerging Trends in the Anti-Aging Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the market, include integration of alphabetic formulation in anti-aging products, increasing usage of multifunctioning anti-aging products, and rising demand for natural and organic ingredients in anti-aging products.



A total of 73 figures / charts and 52 tables are provided in this 202-page report to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of anti-aging market in the personal care industry report download the report brochure. Growth in various segments of the anti-aging market are given below:

Anti-Aging Market by Segment

In this market, skin care is the largest application segment, whereas anti-wrinkle products is largest product type segment.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global anti-aging market by product, application, age, and region as follows:



Anti-aging Market By Product [Value ($ Million) from 2017 to 2028]:

• Anti-Wrinkle Products

• Anti-Stretch Mark Products

• Nourishment Products

• Anti-Pigmentation and Acne Products

• Hair Care Products

• Sun Care Products

• Herbal Products

• Others



Anti-aging Market By Application [Value ($ Million) from 2017 to 2028]:

• Skin Care

• Hair Care



Anti-aging Market By Age [Value ($ Million) from 2017 to 2028]:

• Baby Boomers

• Generation X

• Generation Y



Anti-aging Market By Region [Value ($ Million) from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

o United States

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

• APAC

o Japan

o China

o India

• ROW

o Brazil

List of Anti-Aging Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies anti-aging companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the anti-aging companies profiled in this report includes.

• L’Oréal SA

• Procter & Gamble

• Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

• Unilever PLC

• Allergen PLC

Anti-Aging Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that the anti-wrinkle product will show above average growth over the forecast period due to growing aging population, Increasing Awareness of Consumer Appearance and Proactive Consumers.

• Within the global anti-aging market, skin care and hair care are major application segment, the skin care application is the largest market mainly due to rapidly increasing consumer consciousness about using these products to promote or maintain a younger appearance.

• North America is expected to remain the largest market over the forecast period due to growing geriatric population and acceptance of advanced and innovative products and APAC witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to rapid growth in the aging population base and increasing awareness regarding signs of aging coupled with an increasing spending capacity in this region.

Features of the Anti-Aging Market

• Market Size Estimates: Anti-aging market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Anti-aging market size by various segments, such as application, function, and end use.

• Regional Analysis: Anti-aging market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different application, function, end use, and regions for anti-aging market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A and competitive landscape for the anti-aging.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the anti-aging market size?

Answer:The global anti-aging market is expected to reach an estimated $78.2 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for anti-aging market?

Answer:The anti-aging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the anti-aging market?

Answer: The major growth drivers for this market are the growing aging population and increasing awareness about the advantages of using anti-aging products.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for anti-aging?

Answer:Skin care and hair care are the major application for anti-aging.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in anti-aging market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the market, include integration of alphabetic formulation in anti-aging products, increasing usage of multifunctioning anti-aging products, and rising demand for natural and organic ingredients in anti-aging products.

Q6. Who are the key anti-aging companies?



Answer:Some of the key anti-aging companies are as follows:

• L’Oréal SA

• Procter & Gamble

• Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

• Unilever PLC

• Allergen PLC

Q7.

Which anti-aging product segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that the anti-wrinkle product will show above average growth over the forecast period due to growing aging population, Increasing Awareness of Consumer Appearance and Proactive Consumers.

Q8: In anti-aging market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer:North America will remain the largest region and Asia Pacific expected to witness the highest growth over next 5 years

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer:Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the anti-aging market by product (anti-wrinkle, anti-stretch mark, nourishment, anti-pigmentation, and acne, hair care, sun care products, herbal products, and others) by application (skin care and hair care), age (baby boomers, generation X, and generation Y), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the anti-aging market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and threats to the anti-aging market?

Q.6. What are emerging trends in this anti-aging market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some changing demands of customers in the anti-aging market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the anti-aging market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in the anti-aging market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competitive products and processes in the anti-aging market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the anti-aging market?



For any questions related to anti-aging market or related to anti-aging market share, anti-aging market analysis, anti-aging market size, anti-aging consumables, and anti-aging product manufacturers, write to Lucintel analysts at helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.

