United Kingdom Automotive Lubricant Markets, Competition, Forecasts & Opportunities, 2027

United Kingdom automotive lubricant market is anticipated to register growth with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027

The market growth can be attributed to growing demands for automotive ownership. Higher sales of passenger cars and commercial vehicles are further driving the growth of the United Kingdom automotive lubricants market in the upcoming five years.

Rapid adoptions of high-performance lubricants and various environmental factors also support the growth of the United Kingdom automotive lubricant market in the next five years. Consistent research and technological advancement further substantiate the growth of the market.



Higher Vehicle Sales Drive Market Growth



Growing production scales, and thus the sales of passenger cars, are majorly driving the growth of the United Kingdom automotive lubricant market in the upcoming five years. Rapidly increasing demands for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, along with the increasing sales of the same, drive the growth of the United Kingdom automotive lubricants market in the upcoming five years.

With higher disposable income, the population is highly inclined toward ownership of their personal vehicle, thereby increasing the sales of the passenger card and thus the growth of the United Kingdom automotive lubricant market in the next five years.



In 2021, 932.49 thousand vehicles were produced in the United Kingdom. Out of which, total passenger car production stands at 859.58 thousand units in the United Kingdom.

Although productions were lesser as compared to the sales in the country, imported vehicles fulfilled the surged demands. 1.65 million units of passenger cars were sold in 2021 in the United Kingdom. These factors further aided the growth of the United Kingdom automotive lubricant market in the future five years.

Competitive Landscape

Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United Kingdom automotive lubricant market.

BP PLC (Castrol)

Exol Lubricants Limited

CHEVRON CORPORATION

Fuchs Petrolub SE

ExxonMobil Corporation

Morris Lubricants

PETRONAS Lubricants International Sdn Bhd

Motul

Shell plc

TotalEnergies SE

Report Scope:



United Kingdom Automotive Lubricant Market, By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV)

Two-Wheeler

OTR

United Kingdom Automotive Lubricant Market, By Application:

Engine Oil

Transmission Oil

Hydraulic Fluids

Greases

Others

United Kingdom Automotive Lubricant Market, By Type:

Mineral Based

Synthetic

United Kingdom Automotive Lubricant Market, By Demand Category:

OEM

Replacement

United Kingdom Automotive Lubricant Market, By Region:

London

East Anglia

Southwest

Southeast

Scotland

East Midlands

Yorkshire & Humberside

