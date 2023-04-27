Global Cheese Market is anticipated to reach USD 176.14 Billion by 2027 | Plant-based cheese is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.33%: Bonafide Research

Clifton, New Jersey, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cheese is a rich source of several nutrients, including calcium, protein, and vitamin B12. As consumers become more health conscious, they are seeking out foods that provide nutritional benefits, which have contributed to the popularity of cheese. As consumers increasingly seek out convenient food options, the demand for cheese is growing. Consumers are becoming more conscious of what they eat and are seeking out natural and organic food options. Cheese is perceived as a natural and wholesome food, which has contributed to its popularity. The rising demand for protein-rich diets is driving the consumption of cheese. The cheese industry is constantly evolving with new cheese varieties and flavors. This has helped to keep cheese relevant and attractive to consumers. Additionally, the rising global population, urbanization, and changing dietary patterns are other factors contributing to higher demand for cheese.

Key Takeaways:

The cheddar cheese market is valued at USD 38 Billion, due to its versatile flavor profile, which can range from mild to sharp depending on the aging process.

Plant-based cheese is becoming increasingly popular among consumers who are looking for dairy-free, vegan, or lactose-free options. This segment is projected for future growth at a CAGR of 13.33%.

Natural cheese has a complex flavor profile, a unique texture, and a range of nutritional benefits; as a result, its expansion will continue rapidly over the forecast period and be valued at over USD 150 Billion by 2027.

The sale of cheese accounts for 77.92% of sales from supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores altogether.

Although cheese is a nutritious food, it is also high in saturated fat and salt, which can lead to heart disease and high blood pressure. As a result, some consumers are cutting back on their cheese consumption, which could impact demand. The cost of producing cheese is impacted by the price of milk, and other ingredients, which can be subject to volatility. The cheese industry is subject to strict regulations and standards, particularly around food safety and quality. As consumers seek out alternative food products, such as plant-based cheese, this could impact the demand for traditional dairy cheese. However, many of these challenges also present opportunities for the industry to innovate and adapt to changing consumer preferences and market conditions.

The global cheese industry presents several opportunities for companies that can innovate and adapt to changing consumer preferences and market conditions. By focusing on product development, emerging markets, e-commerce, sustainability, health and wellness, and brand differentiation, cheese companies can position themselves for growth in the years ahead. Companies that can develop unique cheese products, such as artisanal or plant-based cheeses, could gain a competitive advantage. The growing middle class in emerging markets presents a significant opportunity for cheese companies, as consumers in these markets are increasingly seeking out new and exotic food products. Companies that prioritize sustainability in their operations, such as by reducing their carbon footprint or implementing eco-friendly packaging, may be able to differentiate themselves in the market and appeal to consumers more. As consumers become more health-conscious, there is a growing demand for cheese products that offer nutritional benefits, such as high-protein or low-fat options. As the market becomes increasingly crowded, companies that can differentiate themselves through strong branding and marketing may be better positioned to capture consumer attention and loyalty.

Cheddar cheese is indeed one of the most popular and widely consumed cheese types in the world, and it is considered to be the most consumed cheese variety in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada. It is a hard, yellow-to-off-white cheese that originated in the English village of Cheddar in Somerset. It can be used in a wide range of dishes, such as sandwiches, burgers, mac and cheese, and cheeseboards. Additionally, cheddar cheese has a relatively long shelf life and is easily available in most grocery stores, making it a convenient option for consumers. Brie, Camembert, Gouda, Swiss, Blue Cheese, Cottage Cheese, Ricotta, Halloumi, Gruyere, and Provolone are other types of cheese available around the world that are increasingly being tried and experimented with by consumers.

Feta and Roquefort cheese has indeed been growing in popularity in recent years. Feta has a crumbly texture and is often used in salads, sandwiches, and Greek cuisine. Feta has gained popularity in part due to the growing interest in Mediterranean cuisine and healthy eating. Roquefort has a sharp and tangy flavor and is often used in salads, dressings, and sauces. Roquefort cheese has gained popularity due to the growing interest in artisanal and specialty cheeses as well as its distinctive taste.

One of the reasons for the rise in demand for plant-based cheese is that many people are choosing to follow a vegan or vegetarian diet for ethical, health, or environmental reasons. Plant-based cheese offers these individuals a way to enjoy the taste and texture of cheese without using animal products. In addition to being popular among vegans and vegetarians, plant-based cheese is also sought after by people who are lactose intolerant or have a dairy allergy. By using non-dairy ingredients, plant-based cheese offers these individuals a safe and delicious alternative to traditional dairy cheese. There are many plant-based cheese brands in the global market, like Daiya, Violife, Follow Your Heart, Miyoko's Creamery, Kite Hill, Field Roast, and Treeline, among many others. Vegan cheddar cheese is often used as a substitute for traditional cheddar cheese and is commonly found in shredded form. While plant-based cheese slices are a popular option for making sandwiches, burgers, and other dishes that traditionally call for cheese slices,

The convenience and ease of shopping online have made it a popular choice for consumers looking to buy cheese, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, when many people were staying at home and avoiding in-person shopping. Online sales of cheese have also been driven by a growing interest in specialty and artisanal cheeses. Many small, independent cheese producers have turned to online sales to reach a wider audience and connect with consumers who are looking for unique and high-quality products. In addition, online retailers like Amazon and Walmart have also been expanding their cheese offerings and making it easier for consumers to purchase cheese online. Many of these retailers offer a wide selection of cheeses from different regions and producers, as well as the convenience of home delivery.

In North America , the United States has a large domestic market for cheese consumption, which creates a strong demand for cheese products. This is due to the strong production capability of cheese, with a number of producers. This allows for efficient production and distribution of cheese products, both domestically and internationally. It is known for its innovation in cheese products, including the development of new cheese varieties and flavors. The country is a major exporter of cheese, with significant exports to countries such as Mexico, Canada, and Japan.

Europe has a wide variety of cheese types and flavors, with over 1,000 different cheese varieties. France , Italy , and Switzerland have traditional cheese-making techniques and regional cheese varieties. The European Union has implemented PDO and GI labels for certain traditional cheeses, which protect their origin, production methods, and quality. These labels have helped to promote traditional cheese-making techniques and support small-scale cheese producers. Europe has a strong export market for cheese products, with significant exports to countries such as the United States, China, and Japan. In addition to the wide variety of cheeses produced in France, the country is also home to many famous cheese-making regions, such as Normandy, the Alps, and the Pyrenees.

In Asia Pacific region, Japan has been importing cheese from, France and Italy. The consumption of cheese has been increasing steadily due to the influence of Western cuisine and changing dietary habits. Japanese cheese producers have also been working to create unique and innovative cheese varieties that cater to local tastes, such as wasabi cheese and sake cheese. While the cheese industry in China is still relatively small compared to other countries, it is growing and has the potential for further expansion as cheese consumption and production continue to increase. Many international cheese brands have also been expanding into the Chinese market in recent years. Companies such as Kraft Heinz, Nestle, and Fonterra have all made efforts to introduce their cheese products to Chinese consumers.

Brazil is also one of the prominent producers and consumers of cheese. The Brazilian cheese industry has been growing in recent years, with an increasing number of small and medium-sized cheese producers entering the market. Many of these producers are focused on producing artisanal and high-quality cheese products that cater to local tastes and preferences. The cheese industry in South America is diverse and growing, with each country in the region contributing its own unique cheese-making traditions and styles to the market.

Cheese consumption in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region is lower compared to other regions, largely due to cultural and dietary factors and limited penetration of cheese. For example, the hot climate in many parts of the region can make it difficult to store and transport cheese products. In addition, there are certain religious and cultural dietary restrictions that limit the consumption of certain types of cheese, such as those made with animal rennet. Despite these challenges, the cheese industry in the MEA region is growing, with more domestic producers and a wider variety of cheese products becoming available. The increasing demand for cheese in the region has also led to more imports of cheese from countries such as France, Italy, and the United States.

Considered in the Report

Geography: Global

Historic Year: 2016

Base year: 2021

Estimated year: 2022

Forecast year: 2027

