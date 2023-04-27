ZyVersa Therapeutics' CEO, Stephen C. Glover, to Present at Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference

Mr. Glover to discuss key updates on the development status of ZyVersa’s Phase 2a-ready Cholesterol Efflux Mediator™ VAR 200 for renal disease and Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100 for numerous CNS and other inflammatory diseases

WESTON, Fla., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZVSA, or “ZyVersa”), a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drugs for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases with high unmet medical needs, announces that Stephen C. Glover, Co-Founder, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President, will present at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Conference being held virtually May 10 – 11, 2023.

Details regarding ZyVersa’s presentation are as follows:

Event: Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 9:15 AM EDT Location: https://investors.zyversa.com/news-events/events (Day of Conference)

“We are pleased to have the opportunity at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference to discuss ZyVersa’s potential to build stockholder value as we advance development of our two platform technologies,” stated Mr. Glover. “ZyVersa is currently advancing two product candidates, Phase 2a-ready Cholesterol Efflux MediatorTM VAR 200 designed to ameliorate renal lipid accumulation that damages the kidneys' filtration system, and Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100 in development to block initiation and perpetuation of damaging inflammation associated with numerous inflammatory diseases.”

To learn more about ZyVersa and its differentiated product pipeline, please schedule a one-on-one meeting with Mr. Glover through the conference portal.

About ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.

ZyVersa (Nasdaq: ZVSA) is a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company leveraging advanced, proprietary technologies to develop first-in-class drugs for patients with renal and inflammatory diseases who have significant unmet medical needs. The Company is currently advancing a therapeutic development pipeline with multiple programs built around its two proprietary technologies – Cholesterol Efflux Mediator™ VAR 200 developed to ameliorate renal lipid accumulation that damages the kidneys' filtration system in patients with glomerular kidney diseases, and Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100, targeting damaging inflammation associated with numerous CNS and other inflammatory diseases. For more information, please visit www.zyversa.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements regarding management’s intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations, or forecasts for the future, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc (“ZyVersa”) uses words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “projects,” “future,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “guidance,” and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements that are intended to be covered by the safe-harbor provisions. Such forward-looking statements are based on ZyVersa’s expectations and involve risks and uncertainties; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements due to a number of factors, including ZyVersa’s plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates, the timing of initiation of ZyVersa’s planned preclinical and clinical trials; the timing of the availability of data from ZyVersa’s preclinical and clinical trials; the timing of any planned investigational new drug application or new drug application; ZyVersa’s plans to research, develop, and commercialize its current and future product candidates; the clinical utility, potential benefits and market acceptance of ZyVersa’s product candidates; ZyVersa’s commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; ZyVersa’s ability to protect its intellectual property position; and ZyVersa’s estimates regarding future revenue, expenses, capital requirements and need for additional financing.

New factors emerge from time-to-time, and it is not possible for ZyVersa to predict all such factors, nor can ZyVersa assess the impact of each such factor on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to ZyVersa as of the date of this press release. ZyVersa disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.

