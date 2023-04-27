New York, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Protective Cultures Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032692/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Protective Cultures Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Protective Cultures estimated at US$352.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 17.6% over the period 2022-2030. Freeze-Dried, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.3% CAGR and reach US$834.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Frozen segment is readjusted to a revised 16.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $95 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.4% CAGR



The Protective Cultures market in the U.S. is estimated at US$95 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$332 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 23.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.3% and 15.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured)

- Aristomenis D. Phikas & Co S.A

- Biochem S.R.L

- Bioprox

- Chr. Hansen

- CSK Food Enrichment B.V.

- Dalton Biotechnologies S.R.L

- Dow, Inc.

- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

- DSM

- Kerry Group PLC

- Meat Cracks Technologie GmbH

- Sacco S.R.L

- Soyuzsnab Group of Companies

- THT S.A





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Protective Cultures - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protective Cultures by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Protective Cultures by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Freeze-Dried by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Freeze-Dried by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Frozen by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Frozen by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Multi-Strain Mixed by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Multi-Strain Mixed by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Multi-Strain by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Multi-Strain by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single-Strain by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for Single-Strain by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Dairy & Dairy Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 8-Year Perspective for Dairy & Dairy Products

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Meat &

Poultry Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 8-Year Perspective for Meat & Poultry Products

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Seafood by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 8-Year Perspective for Seafood by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 21: World Protective Cultures Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Protective Cultures Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protective Cultures by Product Form - Freeze-Dried and Frozen -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA 8-Year Perspective for Protective Cultures by

Product Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Freeze-Dried and Frozen for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 24: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protective Cultures by Composition - Multi-Strain Mixed,

Multi-Strain and Single-Strain - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 25: USA 8-Year Perspective for Protective Cultures by

Composition - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Multi-Strain Mixed, Multi-Strain and Single-Strain for the

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protective Cultures by Application - Dairy & Dairy Products,

Meat & Poultry Products, Seafood and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 8-Year Perspective for Protective Cultures by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dairy &

Dairy Products, Meat & Poultry Products, Seafood and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protective Cultures by Product Form - Freeze-Dried and Frozen -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Protective Cultures by

Product Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Freeze-Dried and Frozen for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 30: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protective Cultures by Composition - Multi-Strain Mixed,

Multi-Strain and Single-Strain - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 31: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Protective Cultures by

Composition - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Multi-Strain Mixed, Multi-Strain and Single-Strain for the

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protective Cultures by Application - Dairy & Dairy Products,

Meat & Poultry Products, Seafood and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Protective Cultures by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dairy &

Dairy Products, Meat & Poultry Products, Seafood and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Protective Cultures Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protective Cultures by Product Form - Freeze-Dried and Frozen -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Protective Cultures by

Product Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Freeze-Dried and Frozen for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 36: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protective Cultures by Composition - Multi-Strain Mixed,

Multi-Strain and Single-Strain - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 37: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Protective Cultures by

Composition - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Multi-Strain Mixed, Multi-Strain and Single-Strain for the

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protective Cultures by Application - Dairy & Dairy Products,

Meat & Poultry Products, Seafood and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Protective Cultures by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dairy &

Dairy Products, Meat & Poultry Products, Seafood and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Protective Cultures Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protective Cultures by Product Form - Freeze-Dried and Frozen -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 41: China 8-Year Perspective for Protective Cultures by

Product Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Freeze-Dried and Frozen for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 42: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protective Cultures by Composition - Multi-Strain Mixed,

Multi-Strain and Single-Strain - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 43: China 8-Year Perspective for Protective Cultures by

Composition - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Multi-Strain Mixed, Multi-Strain and Single-Strain for the

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protective Cultures by Application - Dairy & Dairy Products,

Meat & Poultry Products, Seafood and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 8-Year Perspective for Protective Cultures by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dairy &

Dairy Products, Meat & Poultry Products, Seafood and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Protective Cultures Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protective Cultures by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Protective Cultures by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 48: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protective Cultures by Product Form - Freeze-Dried and Frozen -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 49: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Protective Cultures by

Product Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Freeze-Dried and Frozen for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protective Cultures by Composition - Multi-Strain Mixed,

Multi-Strain and Single-Strain - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Protective Cultures by

Composition - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Multi-Strain Mixed, Multi-Strain and Single-Strain for the

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protective Cultures by Application - Dairy & Dairy Products,

Meat & Poultry Products, Seafood and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Protective Cultures by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dairy &

Dairy Products, Meat & Poultry Products, Seafood and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Protective Cultures Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 54: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protective Cultures by Product Form - Freeze-Dried and Frozen -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 55: France 8-Year Perspective for Protective Cultures by

Product Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Freeze-Dried and Frozen for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protective Cultures by Composition - Multi-Strain Mixed,

Multi-Strain and Single-Strain - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: France 8-Year Perspective for Protective Cultures by

Composition - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Multi-Strain Mixed, Multi-Strain and Single-Strain for the

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protective Cultures by Application - Dairy & Dairy Products,

Meat & Poultry Products, Seafood and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 59: France 8-Year Perspective for Protective Cultures by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dairy &

Dairy Products, Meat & Poultry Products, Seafood and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Protective Cultures Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 60: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protective Cultures by Product Form - Freeze-Dried and Frozen -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 61: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Protective Cultures by

Product Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Freeze-Dried and Frozen for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protective Cultures by Composition - Multi-Strain Mixed,

Multi-Strain and Single-Strain - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Protective Cultures by

Composition - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Multi-Strain Mixed, Multi-Strain and Single-Strain for the

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protective Cultures by Application - Dairy & Dairy Products,

Meat & Poultry Products, Seafood and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Protective Cultures by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dairy &

Dairy Products, Meat & Poultry Products, Seafood and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 66: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protective Cultures by Product Form - Freeze-Dried and Frozen -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 67: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Protective Cultures by

Product Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Freeze-Dried and Frozen for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protective Cultures by Composition - Multi-Strain Mixed,

Multi-Strain and Single-Strain - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Protective Cultures by

Composition - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Multi-Strain Mixed, Multi-Strain and Single-Strain for the

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protective Cultures by Application - Dairy & Dairy Products,

Meat & Poultry Products, Seafood and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Protective Cultures by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dairy &

Dairy Products, Meat & Poultry Products, Seafood and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Protective Cultures Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 72: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protective Cultures by Product Form - Freeze-Dried and Frozen -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 73: UK 8-Year Perspective for Protective Cultures by

Product Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Freeze-Dried and Frozen for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protective Cultures by Composition - Multi-Strain Mixed,

Multi-Strain and Single-Strain - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK 8-Year Perspective for Protective Cultures by

Composition - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Multi-Strain Mixed, Multi-Strain and Single-Strain for the

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protective Cultures by Application - Dairy & Dairy Products,

Meat & Poultry Products, Seafood and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK 8-Year Perspective for Protective Cultures by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dairy &

Dairy Products, Meat & Poultry Products, Seafood and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 78: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protective Cultures by Product Form - Freeze-Dried and Frozen -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 79: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Protective Cultures by

Product Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Freeze-Dried and Frozen for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protective Cultures by Composition - Multi-Strain Mixed,

Multi-Strain and Single-Strain - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Protective Cultures by

Composition - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Multi-Strain Mixed, Multi-Strain and Single-Strain for the

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protective Cultures by Application - Dairy & Dairy Products,

Meat & Poultry Products, Seafood and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 83: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Protective Cultures by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dairy &

Dairy Products, Meat & Poultry Products, Seafood and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 84: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protective Cultures by Product Form - Freeze-Dried and Frozen -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 85: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Protective Cultures by

Product Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Freeze-Dried and Frozen for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protective Cultures by Composition - Multi-Strain Mixed,

Multi-Strain and Single-Strain - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Protective Cultures by

Composition - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Multi-Strain Mixed, Multi-Strain and Single-Strain for the

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protective Cultures by Application - Dairy & Dairy Products,

Meat & Poultry Products, Seafood and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 89: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Protective Cultures by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dairy &

Dairy Products, Meat & Poultry Products, Seafood and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 90: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Protective Cultures by Product Form - Freeze-Dried and

Frozen - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 91: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Protective

Cultures by Product Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Freeze-Dried and Frozen for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Protective Cultures by Composition - Multi-Strain Mixed,

Multi-Strain and Single-Strain - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Protective

Cultures by Composition - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Multi-Strain Mixed, Multi-Strain and Single-Strain for the

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Protective Cultures by Application - Dairy & Dairy

Products, Meat & Poultry Products, Seafood and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Protective

Cultures by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Dairy & Dairy Products, Meat & Poultry Products, Seafood

and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Protective Cultures Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Protective Cultures by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 97: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Protective

Cultures by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Protective Cultures by Product Form - Freeze-Dried and

Frozen - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Protective

Cultures by Product Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Freeze-Dried and Frozen for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Protective Cultures by Composition - Multi-Strain Mixed,

Multi-Strain and Single-Strain - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Protective

Cultures by Composition - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Multi-Strain Mixed, Multi-Strain and Single-Strain for the

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Protective Cultures by Application - Dairy & Dairy

Products, Meat & Poultry Products, Seafood and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 103: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Protective

Cultures by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Dairy & Dairy Products, Meat & Poultry Products, Seafood

and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



AUSTRALIA

Protective Cultures Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)

Table 104: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protective Cultures by Product Form - Freeze-Dried and Frozen -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Australia 8-Year Perspective for Protective Cultures

by Product Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Freeze-Dried and Frozen for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 106: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protective Cultures by Composition - Multi-Strain Mixed,

Multi-Strain and Single-Strain - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 107: Australia 8-Year Perspective for Protective Cultures

by Composition - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Multi-Strain Mixed, Multi-Strain and Single-Strain for the

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 108: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protective Cultures by Application - Dairy & Dairy Products,

Meat & Poultry Products, Seafood and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 109: Australia 8-Year Perspective for Protective Cultures

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dairy &

Dairy Products, Meat & Poultry Products, Seafood and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



INDIA

Protective Cultures Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)

Table 110: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protective Cultures by Product Form - Freeze-Dried and Frozen -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: India 8-Year Perspective for Protective Cultures by

Product Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Freeze-Dried and Frozen for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 112: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protective Cultures by Composition - Multi-Strain Mixed,

Multi-Strain and Single-Strain - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 113: India 8-Year Perspective for Protective Cultures by

Composition - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Multi-Strain Mixed, Multi-Strain and Single-Strain for the

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 114: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protective Cultures by Application - Dairy & Dairy Products,

Meat & Poultry Products, Seafood and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 115: India 8-Year Perspective for Protective Cultures by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dairy &

Dairy Products, Meat & Poultry Products, Seafood and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



SOUTH KOREA

Table 116: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Protective Cultures by Product Form - Freeze-Dried and

Frozen - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: South Korea 8-Year Perspective for Protective

Cultures by Product Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Freeze-Dried and Frozen for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 118: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Protective Cultures by Composition - Multi-Strain Mixed,

Multi-Strain and Single-Strain - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 119: South Korea 8-Year Perspective for Protective

Cultures by Composition - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Multi-Strain Mixed, Multi-Strain and Single-Strain for the

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 120: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Protective Cultures by Application - Dairy & Dairy

Products, Meat & Poultry Products, Seafood and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 121: South Korea 8-Year Perspective for Protective

Cultures by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Dairy & Dairy Products, Meat & Poultry Products, Seafood

and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Protective Cultures by Product Form - Freeze-Dried

and Frozen - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for

Protective Cultures by Product Form - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Freeze-Dried and Frozen for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Protective Cultures by Composition - Multi-Strain

Mixed, Multi-Strain and Single-Strain - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for

Protective Cultures by Composition - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Multi-Strain Mixed, Multi-Strain and

Single-Strain for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Protective Cultures by Application - Dairy & Dairy

Products, Meat & Poultry Products, Seafood and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for

Protective Cultures by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Dairy & Dairy Products, Meat & Poultry

Products, Seafood and Other Applications for the Years 2023 &

2030



LATIN AMERICA

Protective Cultures Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)

Table 128: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Protective Cultures by Geographic Region - Argentina,

Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 129: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Protective

Cultures by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America

Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 130: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Protective Cultures by Product Form - Freeze-Dried and

Frozen - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 131: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Protective

Cultures by Product Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Freeze-Dried and Frozen for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 132: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Protective Cultures by Composition - Multi-Strain Mixed,

Multi-Strain and Single-Strain - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 133: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Protective

Cultures by Composition - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales



