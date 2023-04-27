American Rare Earths to Present May 11th at the Metals and Mining Hybrid Investor Conference

PHOENIX, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rare Earths (ASX: ARR | OTCQB: ARRNF), one of the only ASX listed companies with exposure to the rapidly expanding US market, is developing its 100% owned magnet metals projects in Wyoming and Arizona. ARR announced today that Melissa ‘Mel’ Sanderson, President, NA will provide a live update on the company’s Halleck Creek flagship project at the Metals and Mining Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 11th, 2023.



DATE: May 11th

TIME: 1:30 pm ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/433RPaN

Available for 1x1 meetings: May 11, 2-5 pm, May 12, 10 am-3 pm

This will be a live, interactive in-person and online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event. If you would like to attend the conference in-person at OTC Markets New York office, please contact events@otcmarkets.com.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

American Rare Earths is in the right place at the right time with potentially two of the largest rare earth deposits within the United States. In the first quarter ending March 2023 the company made significant progress advancing development of its flagship project, Halleck Creek. Located in the mining friendly jurisdiction of Wyoming, the Halleck Creek Project is becoming a strategic asset for the USA to help onshore supply of rare earths and mitigate the long-term threat of China.

1.43 billion ton Maiden JORC Resource at Halleck Creek Project, Wyoming, USA

Estimated 4.73 million tons of contained Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO).

1.05 million tons of highly valuable neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr).

Estimated 622 million tons of indicated resource and 807 million tons inferred.

Mineralization includes TREO average grade of 3,309 ppm, including NdPr at 22.2%.

Deposit from surface to depths of up to 175.5m with consistent grades throughout, making deposit ideal for large-scale, low-cost open pit mining.

Environmentally friendly and lower cost with negligible levels of penalty thorium and uranium.



About American Rare Earths:

American Rare Earths (ASX: ARR | OTCQB: ARRNF) is one of the only ASX listed companies with exposure to the rapidly expanding US market. American Rare Earths is developing its 100% owned magnet metals projects, Halleck Creek in Wyoming, its flagship project and La Paz in Arizona. Both have the potential to be among the largest rare earths deposits in North America. The Company is concurrently evaluating other exploration opportunities while collaborating with US Government supported R&D to develop a sustainable domestic supply chain for the renewable future.

