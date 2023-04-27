DTC Opens New Facility in Loudon County, VA

Ashburn, VA, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loudoun County, VA - Codan, a global leader in communications solutions, has announced that it has designated Loudoun County, VA as the new facility for Codan | DTC, a division of the company that focuses on providing high-quality communication equipment for military and law enforcement agencies. The new facility will feature state-of-the-art technology and equipment, enabling Codan | DTC to design, manufacture, and support a wide range of communication products, including tactical radios, antennas, and surveillance equipment. Additionally, the new facility will allow the company to streamline its supply chain and reduce lead times for customers.

The decision to choose Loudoun County as the new facility location was based on several factors, including the area's strategic location, strong infrastructure, and access to a highly skilled workforce. Loudoun County is home to several major technology companies, and its proximity to Washington, D.C., makes it an ideal location for companies that serve the federal government.

“Due to the significant growth that CODAN and DTC have experienced, we made the decision to expand our facility in Virginia in order to ramp up our sales and engineering capabilities” said Paul Sangster, President of CODAN Communications.

Codan | DTC is a division of Codan Limited, a publicly traded company on the Australian Securities Exchange. The company has been in operation for more than 60 years and has a proven track record of providing reliable, innovative communication solutions to customers around the world.

About Domo Tactical Communications

DTC is the leading MIMO MESH provider in the world. DTC radio solutions provide short range high bandwidth communications suitable for the wireless transmission of video and other data applications. DTC is an established provider to customers including Military and Special Forces, Intelligence Agencies, Border Control and First Responders. DTC is headquartered in the US with locations in the UK and Denmark, with over 160 employees.

About CODAN Communications

CODAN Communications is a global technology company that develops robust technology solutions to solve customers’ communications, safety, security and productivity problems in some of the harshest environments around the world.

We provide tactical communications solutions that enable our customers to be connected, ultimately to support critical missions worldwide. With almost 60 years in the business, we have garnered a reputation for quality, reliability and customer satisfaction, producing innovative and industry-leading technology solutions.

CODAN Communications is a member of the Codan group of companies.