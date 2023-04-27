Global Virus Filtration Market Size Report Projected to Reach USD 13.86 Billion By 2032, With 14.0% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Virus Filtration Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product Type (Consumables, Instruments, Services, Others); By Application; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research analysis, the global virus filtration market size/share is anticipated to be valued at approximately USD 3.75 Billion in 2022 and is projected to hit a revenue of around USD 13.86 Billion By 2032, at a CAGR of around 14.0% between 2023 and 2032.”

What is Virus Filtrations? How Big is Virus Filtration Market Size & Share?

Overview

Offering escalated measures of viral clearance is crucial in the manufacturing of protein-based biotherapeutics originating from either mammalian cell lines or blood plasma. The rapidly rising demand for the virus filtration market can be attributed to the fact that it is a crucial element of the downstream purification process, especially in the production of monoclonal antibodies utilized in the medicaments of cancer and immune disorders.

The growing pervasiveness of dangerous illnesses, including cancer, diabetes, and autoimmune disorders, is expected to push the demand for biologics. As per the International Agency for Research on Cancer, approximately 14.1 million contemporary incidences of cancer were recognized globally in 2012, and this figure is anticipated to touch 21.7 million by 2030. Therefore, there is an increasing demand for therapeutic biologics, which thus pushes the demand for virus filtration products for R&D and assembling implementation.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Asahi Kasei Medical

Charles River Laboratories International Inc

Danaher

Clean Cell Inc.

GE Healthcare

Lonza Group Ltd

Merck KGaA

Sartorius

Qiagen

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

WuXi PharmaTech

Key Market Drivers

Quality regulation estimates: Assent with drug advancement and production governmental structure such as Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) directive is another prominent driver anticipated to push the market. The virus filtration market size is expanding due to the virus welfare of these commodities being secured by manufacturers through several quality regulation estimates such as observing and review of raw materials, testament and administration of productive virus consent technology as well as evidence of ultimate product in the sabbatical of virus contamination.

Drug therapy: Virus filtration market sales are soaring as CROs are partnering with biotechnology and biopharmaceutical firms for the advancement of contemporary drug therapy, which is also anticipated to reinforce market growth. Service providers such as Charles River Laboratories International Inc., WuXi pharmatech, and Lonza Group Ltd. offer virus clearance services for pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical firms. Therefore, the growth in outsourcing firms is a money-making moment that may push the market's growth.

Single-use technologies: Increasing acceptance of single-use technologies in bioprocessing has escalated the demand for expendable virus filtration commodities that provide several advantages, such as the lessened probability of cross-contamination, bottommost disinfecting, documentation prices, and escalated flexibility and adaptability.

Growing R&D ventures: The growing funding in research and development ventures in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries also push the demand for virus filtration commodities. The requirement for productive and secure biologic drugs and vaccines that need virus filtration in the course of production has additionally boosted the demand.

Top Report Findings

The market is essentially divided into product type, application, end-user, and region.

The leading region of the market is North America.

Top Trends Influencing the Market

Protective fencing for bioreactors: Viruses are compact addressable infectious unwanted particles, particularly in pharmaceutical fabrication which must be discarded for drug antisepsis. Filtration separates viruses with advantages such as the least damage and uncomplicated functionality of these products. Virus filtration is normally concluded at the termination of any procedure's cleansing and clarifying measure.

Prohibition of alteration in drug productivity: Each biopharmaceutical is marked, rendering it exceptionally demanding to reproduce the indigenous recommendation. Even a minute disparity in the protein structure can cause alterations in the drug's productivity, quality, and safety. Therefore, it is important to use filtration products such as chromatography reagents and kits with utmost care to prohibit any alterations in the protein structure or attenuation of proteins that can impact the demand for these products.

Growing need for therapeutic biologics: The growing requirement for therapeutic biologics for therapy has caused the advancement of virus filtration products that guarantee the reliability and productivity of these drugs.

Segmental Analysis

The instruments segment is expected to grow at a faster rate

Based on product type, the instruments segment is expected to grow at a faster rate over the forecast period. Virus filtration market demand is on the rise due to the growing demand for biological therapeutics for medicating dangerous ailments. Paramount biopharmaceutical firms such as Amgen Inc. and Pfizer Inc. have initiated filtration and chromatography systems for research and development and the fabrication of biologics.

The Biologicals segment has accounted for the highest revenue share

Based on application, the biologicals segment has accounted for the highest revenue share. Virus filtration market trends include the increasing pervasiveness of dangerous ailments such as diabetes, cancer, and blood disorders.

Virus Filtration Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 13.86 Billion The market size value in 2023 USD 4.25 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 14.0% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Asahi Kasei Medical, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, Danaher, Clean Cell Inc., GE Healthcare, Lonza Group Ltd, Merck KGaA, Sartorius, Qiagen, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and WuXi PharmaTech. Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, By End-Use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

North America: The region held the largest virus filtration market share due to growing funding and several local pharmaceutical firms. The United States has the biggest market share among North American countries. Several enterprises involving partnerships amidst critical regional players additionally push the expansion of the market.

Browse the Detail Report “Virus Filtration Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product Type (Consumables, Instruments, Services, Others); By Application; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/virus-filtration-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

In October 2022, PathoQuest opened a new factory in Wayne, Pennsylvania. The facility spans 7000 square feet (650 square meters) and has already begun accepting new customers from around North America and the world. This will allow for the testing of groundbreaking biologics in the industry.

In July 2022, Agilitech launched a versatile single-use platform for virus filtration in bioprocessing. This system is designed for single use and is highly efficient in filtering viruses.

FAQs

What is the expected industry size of the market?

Who are the top market players?

Which region contributes locally towards the market?

What is the expected CAGR of the market during the forecast period?

What are the key segments in the market?

What is the growth rate of the market?

What is the study period of this market?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Virus Filtration market report based on product type, application, end-user, and region:

By Product Type Outlook

Consumables

Instruments

Services

Others

By Application Outlook

Biologicals

Medical Devices

Air Purification

Water Purification

Others

By End Use Outlook

Hospitals and Clinics

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic Research Institutes

Medical Device Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

